
Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers

The 2024–2025 edition of the Europe 40under40 Awards has announced its selected architects and designers, recognizing emerging professionals under the age of 40 working across Europe. Organized by The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum, the program highlights a range of built and conceptual work that reflects contemporary approaches to architecture and design. This year's selection brings together young architects and designers from Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkiye, offering a wide-ranging perspective on Europe's contemporary architectural discourse.

The selection was made by a jury composed of Melike Altınışık, Hans-Petter Bjørnådal, Eleni-Stefania Kalapoda, and Adrian Yap, who evaluated submissions from a range of scales and typologies. The winning projects will be presented in the exhibition "40 Young European Architects with New Visions," opening on December 5th, 2025, at The European Centre, Contemporary Space Athens. A special yearbook publication by Metropolitan Arts Press will also document the selected works, making them accessible to international audiences. Submissions are now open for the 2025–2026 edition, with a deadline of December 15, 2025.

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 2 of 14Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 3 of 14Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 4 of 14Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 5 of 14Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - More Images+ 9

Read on to discover the selection listed alphabetically by country.

Winners' List

Kyriakos Miltiadou, Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Cyprus

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 2 of 14
Domus Maya House / Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou. Image © Creative Photo Room

Arnaud  Backer, Mayker architectes - France

Timothée Chateau, BRA - France

Hugo Chauwin, Hugo Chauwin Architecture - France

Axel Cornu, COVE - France

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 8 of 14
Chamboirat House / COVE Architectes. Image © Charles Bouchaïb

Adrien Coste, Alt174 architecture - France

Emilie Delanne, Græphème - France

Theo Domini, THEO DOMINI ARCHITECTE - France

Julien Giammarchi, Collection Architectes - France

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 9 of 14
Belvedere Wine-Growing Hillsides of Condrieu / Collection Architectes. Image © Sophie Rodriguez

Vivien Gimenez, Vivien Gimenez Architecture (VGA) - France

Éléonore Givry, &GIVRY architects - France

Kevin Guidoux, Guidoux Zhang - France

Alexis Joubert, AJA - France

François Lis, lis & daneau architectes - France

Simon Masson, BRA - France

Christophe Piqué, piqué architecture - France

Pierre-Arthur Thibaudeau, ORIGINES Agence D'architecture - France

Fabien Tran Nguyen, Mind Architecture - France

Bruno Trovalet, urbanmakers - France

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 4 of 14
B09 Building Island / urbanmakers + Selva & Maugin Architectes. Image Courtesy of Selva & Maugin Architectes, urbanmakers

Gabriel Verret, COVE - France

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 10 of 14
Chamboirat House / COVE Architectes. Image © Charles Bouchaïb

Konstantinos Gounaridis, M |o| C Architecture Collaborative - Greece

Natassa Lianou, LIANOU CHALVATZIS ARCHITECTS (LC architects) - Greece

Flavian Basile, Offtec s.r.l. - Italy

Paolo Catrambone, ORTUS - Italy

Valentino Gareri, Valentino Gareri Architect - Italy

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 11 of 14
Valentino Gareri Atelier Designs Prototype for Circular Economy Village In Australia. Image © Valentino Gareri Atelier

Jérôme Picard, LOCAL - Norway

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 14 of 14
Greenstation / locallll. Image © Artishot

Maciej Sokolnicki, MS86A|Maciej Sokolnicki Architect - Poland

Tiago Sá, sastudio - Portugal

Jorge Álvarez, Álvarez Sotelo Arquitectos - Spain

Ane Arce Urtiaga, Bear - Spain

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 5 of 14
Architecture Biennial Installation of Mugak / BEAR. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz

Víctor Larripa Artieda, VERNE Arquitectura - Spain

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 12 of 14
Casa Öcher / Verne Arquitectura. Image © Josema Cutillas

Rubén Muedra, Rubén Muedra Arquitectura - Spain

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 13 of 14
Tangent House / Ruben Muedra Estudio de Arquitectura. Image © Adrian Mora Maroto

Oskar Norelius, White Arkitekter - Sweden

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 6 of 14
Tele2 Arena / White arkitekter. Image © Åke E:son Lindman

Florian Hartmann, OLBH GmbH - Switzerland

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 3 of 14
Restaurant Lägern Hochwacht / OLBH GmbH. Image © Georg Aerni

Ece Avcı Kantarcı, Kantarcı Avcı Architecture - Turkiye

Burcu Sevinç Yılmaz, Beoffice Architecture - Turkiye

Doğan Türkkan, NODE | NODE Architecture and Construction Inc. - Turkiye

Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers - Image 7 of 14
Antalya Türkan Soray Cultural Center / Nous Architecture + Rasa Studio + Node Architects. Image © Yercekim Architectural Photography

Ali Burak Yanardağ, YNRDG - Turkiye

Süleyman Yıldız, Beoffice Architecture - Turkiye

Ismail Utkan Yonter, Whitespace Architectural Design - Turkiye

Spanning a range of approaches and contexts, the selected architects and designers are engaged in projects that explore sustainability, adaptive reuse, housing, public space, and material experimentation. While their practices vary in scale and scope, the common thread lies in their responsiveness to local conditions and evolving modes of living and building. Together, the works present a view into how the next generation of practitioners is shaping the built environment across Europe.

News via The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies

Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers" 25 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags