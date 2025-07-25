Europe 40under40 Reveals the 2024–2025 Selection of Young Architects and Designers

The 2024–2025 edition of the Europe 40under40 Awards has announced its selected architects and designers, recognizing emerging professionals under the age of 40 working across Europe. Organized by The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum, the program highlights a range of built and conceptual work that reflects contemporary approaches to architecture and design. This year's selection brings together young architects and designers from Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Turkiye, offering a wide-ranging perspective on Europe's contemporary architectural discourse.
The selection was made by a jury composed of Melike Altınışık, Hans-Petter Bjørnådal, Eleni-Stefania Kalapoda, and Adrian Yap, who evaluated submissions from a range of scales and typologies. The winning projects will be presented in the exhibition "40 Young European Architects with New Visions," opening on December 5th, 2025, at The European Centre, Contemporary Space Athens. A special yearbook publication by Metropolitan Arts Press will also document the selected works, making them accessible to international audiences. Submissions are now open for the 2025–2026 edition, with a deadline of December 15, 2025.
Read on to discover the selection listed alphabetically by country.
Winners' List
Kyriakos Miltiadou, Studio Kyriakos Miltiadou - Cyprus
Arnaud Backer, Mayker architectes - France
Timothée Chateau, BRA - France
Hugo Chauwin, Hugo Chauwin Architecture - France
Axel Cornu, COVE - France
Adrien Coste, Alt174 architecture - France
Emilie Delanne, Græphème - France
Theo Domini, THEO DOMINI ARCHITECTE - France
Julien Giammarchi, Collection Architectes - France
Vivien Gimenez, Vivien Gimenez Architecture (VGA) - France
Éléonore Givry, &GIVRY architects - France
Kevin Guidoux, Guidoux Zhang - France
Alexis Joubert, AJA - France
François Lis, lis & daneau architectes - France
Simon Masson, BRA - France
Christophe Piqué, piqué architecture - France
Pierre-Arthur Thibaudeau, ORIGINES Agence D'architecture - France
Fabien Tran Nguyen, Mind Architecture - France
Bruno Trovalet, urbanmakers - France
Gabriel Verret, COVE - France
Konstantinos Gounaridis, M |o| C Architecture Collaborative - Greece
Natassa Lianou, LIANOU CHALVATZIS ARCHITECTS (LC architects) - Greece
Flavian Basile, Offtec s.r.l. - Italy
Paolo Catrambone, ORTUS - Italy
Valentino Gareri, Valentino Gareri Architect - Italy
Jérôme Picard, LOCAL - Norway
Maciej Sokolnicki, MS86A|Maciej Sokolnicki Architect - Poland
Tiago Sá, sastudio - Portugal
Jorge Álvarez, Álvarez Sotelo Arquitectos - Spain
Ane Arce Urtiaga, Bear - Spain
Víctor Larripa Artieda, VERNE Arquitectura - Spain
Rubén Muedra, Rubén Muedra Arquitectura - Spain
Oskar Norelius, White Arkitekter - Sweden
Florian Hartmann, OLBH GmbH - Switzerland
Ece Avcı Kantarcı, Kantarcı Avcı Architecture - Turkiye
Burcu Sevinç Yılmaz, Beoffice Architecture - Turkiye
Doğan Türkkan, NODE | NODE Architecture and Construction Inc. - Turkiye
Ali Burak Yanardağ, YNRDG - Turkiye
Süleyman Yıldız, Beoffice Architecture - Turkiye
Ismail Utkan Yonter, Whitespace Architectural Design - Turkiye
Spanning a range of approaches and contexts, the selected architects and designers are engaged in projects that explore sustainability, adaptive reuse, housing, public space, and material experimentation. While their practices vary in scale and scope, the common thread lies in their responsiveness to local conditions and evolving modes of living and building. Together, the works present a view into how the next generation of practitioners is shaping the built environment across Europe.
News via The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies