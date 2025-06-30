Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Built to Last—or Change? The Case for Dry Construction in Humid Cities

Built to Last—or Change? The Case for Dry Construction in Humid Cities

Save

In certain parts of the world, construction is still dominated by wet systems—concrete, masonry, and cementitious materials that are poured, cured, and fixed in place. While this has long been considered the norm in some south-east Asia countries, such as Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and China, in most of these regions, they typically share a common trend where labor is relatively inexpensive. This serves as one of the reasons to make concrete more easily available, as one of the typical downside of concrete is its intensive labour cost - this further differentiates concrete as a cheaper and more efficient material system to be building out of.

However, not enough considerations in the region are given to the sustainability aspect when using these wet construction materials,often overlooking the significant drawbacks of its material lifecycle and the difficulty to recycle it without downcycling - making it one of the more unsustainable materials available to be built out of.

Built to Last—or Change? The Case for Dry Construction in Humid Cities - Image 2 of 15Built to Last—or Change? The Case for Dry Construction in Humid Cities - Image 3 of 15Built to Last—or Change? The Case for Dry Construction in Humid Cities - Image 4 of 15Built to Last—or Change? The Case for Dry Construction in Humid Cities - Image 5 of 15Built to Last—or Change? The Case for Dry Construction in Humid Cities - More Images+ 10

Content Loader
About this author
Jonathan Yeung
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Built to Last—or Change? The Case for Dry Construction in Humid Cities" 30 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031643/built-to-last-or-change-the-case-for-dry-construction-in-humid-cities> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags