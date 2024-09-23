Seamless Surfaces: Exploring the Benefits of Liquid-Applied Finishes with 12 Interior Design Projects

Save this picture! ESCĀ CUEVA Restaurant / Badie Architects. Image © Nour El-Refai

In recent years, continuous material finishes enveloping interior spaces have become increasingly prominent, particularly in branding-focused retail environments. A continuous interior refers to using what are typically liquid-applied materials that are cured to create seamless, uninterrupted surfaces, eliminating the appearance of joints and seams—at least during the initial application. A growing range of products now offer various color options, textures, and practical properties, making these finishes more versatile. Interestingly, the aesthetic effect of such interiors is uncanny to the rise of 3D rendering software, where the seamless, fluid look mirrors the smooth, idealized spaces typical of digital renderings. This effect also contributes to a sense of scalelessness, as the absence of visible seams or joints makes it harder to discern the actual size of a space, often giving the illusion that the interior is larger than it is.

In architectural interiors, well-designed projects traditionally focus on resolving material seams—carefully considering how different materials meet. This involves deliberate attention to practical factors beyond aesthetic considerations, such as thermal expansion, moisture barriers, material thickness, and construction tolerances. Despite meticulous design and execution, these seams often become the most vulnerable part of interior finishes. Over time, factors such as aging, sunlight exposure, and even subtle vibrations or movements inherent to occupied buildings can cause seams to develop gaps, cracks, or discoloration, leading to maintenance issues within a few years.

Continuous finishes aim to address the issues posed by seams by eliminating them and filling in cracks and gaps to create seamless surfaces. However, these finishes are only partially immune to the movement and expansion of the underlying materials. Depending on the extent of this movement, some surfaces may age gracefully with only minimal cracks, which can be easily repaired over time. In contrast, surfaces subject to significant physical shifts may still experience cracking despite preventative measures such as base layer netting, meaning the long-term durability of continuous interiors remains susceptible to these vulnerabilities.

Despite these limitations, a continuous interior, particularly microtoppings, offers a distinct repair advantage. Unlike traditional seam repairs, which can require the removal of adjacent materials to fix the damage, continuous interiors typically allow for a more straightforward process. Repairs can often be made by selectively repainting or reapplying the finish, making maintenance more efficient and less invasive than the labor-intensive process of addressing broken seams and joints.

In this interior design feature, we will explore the aesthetics, functionality, and construction considerations behind liquid-applied continuous finishes, showcasing 12 examples demonstrating how this innovative building method is executed and leveraged to its full potential.

The Minimalist Aesthetic of Liquid-Applied Coatings

A singular approach to aesthetics and design has long existed in contemporary designs. Think back to the surprise and innovation sparked by Apple's introduction of the unibody MacBook Pro in 2008—a breakthrough in seamless design. Similarly, liquid-applied finishes in interiors offer a comparable appeal, using the material to mask the complexities of construction where different materials meet. With the support of a skilled team of builders, these finishes can be customized with varying textures, sheen, and roughness, achieving effects akin to specialized limestone paint or plaster finishes. Additionally, the ability to customize allows for easy manipulation of the same material and tone to present contrasting finishes conveniently, depending on the needs of the design, for example, highlighting display shelves in contrast to a more muted wall finish.

Unlike traditional layered materials, which inevitably reveal their composition at corners and edges, microtoppings provide an alternative with minimal joints. While tile installations often expose their thickness through grout lines at the edges, and panel material has complexity wrapping around corners while revealing its material makeup, liquid-applied finishes eliminate this visibility, creating a flawless, uninterrupted surface that conceals the material's underlying complexity. Such simplicity is often welcomed by brands who'd like to lend the power of interior design to become a pleasant but muted backdrop for their products, allowing their products to take center stage in their stores.

Efficient, Durable, and Practical Surface Applications

Liquid-applied finishes offer a range of practical advantages that make them highly appealing for various applications. In addition to minimizing seams and simplifying crack repairs, these finishes possess different physical properties that enhance their desirability. For instance, liquid-applied finishes can be specified as waterproof, making them ideal for creating continuous moisture-resistant bathroom surfaces. This is especially beneficial in smaller spaces where transitions between materials and visible seams are more pronounced, and the absence of such gaps makes liquid-applied finishes a sought-after option.

Moreover, microcement finishes are durable enough to withstand high-traffic environments, as evidenced by their widespread use in retail spaces. For example, Glossier's flagship store in SoHo, Manhattan, features microtopping as its flooring, demonstrating the finish's ability to endure constant wear in one of the busiest neighborhoods in the world. However, regular maintenance is crucial to address potential cracks and wear. Fortunately, liquid-applied finishes are easy to repair. Newly liquid-applied finishes may be integrated to restore the surface, making them attractive for those seeking long-lasting, low-maintenance finishes.

Optimized for Renovations, Still Sought After in New Build Projects

Liquid-applied finishes such as microtopping or microcement are particularly suited for long-term renters and renovation projects due to their crucial advantage: thinness. These finishes can be applied in layers as thin as 3mm, making them ideal for covering existing surfaces with minimal intervention. If conditions are favorable—meaning surfaces are flat and primed for direct application—microcement can be applied without requiring extensive demolition or removal of existing finishes. Adding a 3mm layer, or slightly more if leveling is needed, results in minimal changes to the space's dimensions, offering a practical solution for renovations.

The potential cost of the material can often be offset by savings in demolition and preparation work, further cementing microcement's appeal for renovation projects. Additionally, the total construction duration is typically shorter after getting rid of demolition. However, the finish does require time to cure and settle into its final state, with curing times varying depending on the specific composite and brand. This makes microcement a highly efficient option despite the need for post-application curing.

