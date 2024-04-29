How Retail Design Builds Brand Communities

Save this picture! Apple Store Jing'an / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

To differentiate themselves in competitive markets, the world's favorite retailers are tapping into retail design to cultivate communities of brand enthusiasts. Since traditional marketing methods no longer engage customers, physical spaces offer an avenue for more immersive and personalized experiences that match their values and lifestyles. Evolving customer preferences have led to the creation of authentic retail experiences that serve now as areas of recreation and entertainment. Designing outlets that encourage engagement, exploration, and a sense of belonging enables brands to foster loyal followings.

+ 3

The idea of "brand communities" has long been acknowledged as a powerful marketing and branding asset. It describes a group of consumers who are passionate about a brand's products and its purpose, and they actively participate in its ecosystem. Popular examples include Apple enthusiasts purchasing entire suites of products and Harley-Davidson motorcycle owners regularly attending rallies. These communities enjoy a sense of belonging from association with the brand and other enthusiasts. The notion of "community retailing" takes this concept a step further by integrating the retail environment itself into the local community.

Community retail is a concept around the design of physical or digital spaces of brand-consumer interaction to support engagement around the local economy and community. This idea is not new. Traditional instances are seen in local farmers' markets, boutique stores hosting art exhibitions or workshops, or retailers supporting neighborhood cleanup campaigns. In recent years, larger brands have adopted this strategy to tap into consumers' growing desire for authentic, personalized shopping experiences.

Related Article Retail Design in the Metaverse: A New Venture for Architects

This approach is driven by the recognition that, despite the digital world's dominance, there is a growing shift back to face-to-face interaction and a craving for human connection. Physical retailers can benefit in competition with virtual marketplaces with community building and personalized experiences. Consumers seek to feel part of something larger and may find opportunities to do so in retail environments.

Global brands are experimenting with this idea by transforming their retail spaces into experiential hubs that enhance local community engagement. Nike's flagship store in New York City's SoHo district features a mini basketball court, a treadmill with simulated outdoor runs, a small soccer area, a customization bar for personalizing Air Force 1s, and dedicated coaches to guide customers through product testing drills. The store's design promotes active participation and community building, with cameras capturing basketball games from multiple angles and a treadmill camera recording customers' gaits for personalized sneaker recommendations.

Similarly, beauty brand Glossier has leveraged its experiential stores as a hallmark of community building. Designed as Instagram-able spaces, their showrooms create visually striking and share-worthy environments. Their Miami location features a "Glossier Canyon" with pink rock formations for fun photo opportunities, while their Seattle showroom has a "Moisture Truck" installation with a vintage truck filled with their skincare products.

The brand hosts regular community events like meetups, parties, and product launches at these locations, allowing fans to connect with the brand, employees, and each other in person. The open-concept layout with areas for testing products, hanging out, and taking selfies encourages lingering and cultivates a community atmosphere.

Financial services giant Capital One has also embraced community retailing through its innovative "Capital One Café" concept. Recognizing an opportunity to complement its digital offerings with personalized in-person assistance, these cafés provide a relaxed, welcoming environment where customers can enjoy a coffee while consulting with knowledgeable associates.

The development of human-centered concepts like the Capital One Café and the Capital One Lounge stems from the company's deliberate focus on responding to customer desires for personalized service and community connections. By creating spaces that foster face-to-face interactions and a sense of belonging, Capital One has strengthened its bond with customers and positioned itself as a savvy brand that leverages technology, information, and personal connections.

By cultivating community through innovative retail design, brands can tap into customers' desires and provide more meaningful relationships with their customers. When consumers feel a sense of belonging and engagement with a brand, they are more likely to develop loyalty, advocacy, and long-term commitment. Community retailing can also have a positive impact on local economies by supporting small businesses and encouraging collaboration among retailers.

With increased emphasis on personalized and locally-oriented experiences, brands that leverage community building can differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive and digital marketplace. Consumers' demands for authenticity and purpose demand this growth, opening up new opportunities for community-centric spaces in cities.