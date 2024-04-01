Retail Design in the Metaverse: A New Venture for Architects

Save this picture! Benetton's physical store to mimic its virtual environment. Image Courtesy of Benetton

The evolution of retail design warrants a study of architectural practice in the digital realm. While physical commercial spaces have been the conventional center of shopping experiences, the emergent frontier of the metaverse—an interconnected network of virtual 3D environments—indicates an important shift in brand-consumer interactions. For architects, this liminal space presents a unique canvas, free from the material constraints that have traditionally molded design ideations. The metaverse is a new terrain where the architecture of imagination may be fully realized, inviting a reconceptualization of retail design possibilities.

For decades, retail design has focused on crafting experiential spaces that draw in consumers, optimize product presentation, and reinforce brand identities. From the carefully composed displays of upscale boutiques to the efficient layouts of supermarkets, every element of the physical retail environment is purposefully designed to influence shoppers' experiences and behaviors.

The retail landscape has witnessed a shift with the disruptive advent of e-commerce, leading to the gradual erosion of traditional brick-and-mortar establishments. The commodification of convenience by online marketplaces has captivated consumer attention, drawing them away from physical retail spaces. While the digital realm's dominance is an indisputable reality, it often obscures the sentimental bonds and serendipitous sense of exploration enabled by physically engaging retail outlets.

Within this digital realm, the boundaries between the tangible and intangible become fluid, giving rise to immersive environments that challenge conventional notions of retail engagement. The metaverse presents an opportunity to reimagine the very essence of the consumer journey, blending the tactile allure of physical spaces with the boundless possibilities of virtual realms. The metaverse brings an unexplored technosocial phenomenon that may catalyze the revival of traditional physical retail infrastructures. By holding space for a confluence of virtual and material touchpoints, this medium holds the potential to reconstruct consumer experiences.

Samsung has taken a pioneering step by unveiling a virtual replica of their flagship 837 store in New York City within the Decentraland metaverse platform. This initiative underscores how major tech giants are swiftly embracing the metaverse as an innovative commercial frontier. Samsung's virtual 837X store offers an immersive "experiential playground" with multi-zoned attractions and rewards users with exclusive NFTs for completing quests, setting an example for other businesses to follow.

The store's engaging features, such as a resident virtual DJ and raffles for branded avatar accessories, highlight the advantages established brands enjoy in leveraging their resources and brand equity to build a compelling presence within metaverse environments. As an early mover, Samsung's 837X demonstrates how retailers can creatively translate their physical experiences into captivating digital realms.

It's not just technology firms embracing virtual retail spaces, but also iconic fashion brands renowned for their cutting-edge sensibilities. Balenciaga, for instance, made a bold statement by unveiling its collection through an immersive video game experience. Available to fashion enthusiasts at videogame.balenciaga.com, users embark on a journey through a dystopian Balenciaga store setting, ascending to increasingly lush and utopian virtual environments, culminating in a calming breathing exercise. The brand has established a dedicated virtual division "entirely focused on developing products, projects, and experiences designed specifically for the metaverse," signaling a broader strategic shift within the fashion industry towards embracing these emerging digital spaces.

During Milan Fashion Week 2022, fashion brand Benetton unveiled its innovative digital retail initiative in the coming weeks. The brand's flagship store on Milan's iconic Corso Vittorio Emanuele II transformed an immersive mixed-media space, offering a preview of the forthcoming virtual store experience. Painted in vibrant pink hues mirroring the brand's colorful identity, the physical store emulated the engaging ambiance envisioned for its digital counterpart. Massimo Renon, CEO of Benetton Group, articulated the company's vision of replicating the emotional essence of the virtual store within its physical spaces, inviting customers to immerse themselves in a fusion of creativity, vibrant colors, and immersive sounds.

While major brands are staking their claim in the metaverse, businesses of all sizes have the opportunity to shape this emerging virtual landscape. Unlike physical architecture, metaverse spaces offer flexibility for iterative design adaptations, presenting unique branding possibilities for smaller companies. In the metaverse, architects aren't bound by constraints of longevity when designing virtual structures. Digital buildings don't require sturdy foundations or permanent aesthetic elements. From a design standpoint, this affords architects the freedom to embrace trendiness over timelessness, knowing that building exteriors and interiors can be easily modified and updated as needed.

The emergence of the metaverse promises to challenge conventional approaches. Freed from physical constraints, virtual commercial spaces can transcend traditional limitations of store layouts and product displays. The rise of the metaverse heralds a paradigm shift in how architects approach spatial design. No longer focused solely on physical structures, architects now orchestrate multi-sensory virtual experiences aimed at emotionally connecting with consumers. This ideological evolution necessitates a re-evaluation of the architect's skillset and knowledge base.

An understanding of consumer behavior and customer profiles becomes essential, allowing the architect to conduct and strategically design immersive virtual environments that exert a powerful appeal to the intended audience. Crafting compelling narratives – infused with symbolic imagery and layers of meaning – emerges as a critical skill, infusing these spatial experiences with deeper brand resonance and memorable impact.

Moreover, wielding digital design tools takes on massive importance in this new techno-driven era. Virtual spatial concepts must be rendered with precise realism, flawlessly simulating physical attributes to blur the lines between virtual and real-world realms. Seamlessly integrating haptic technologies that simulate touch, immersive spatial audio, and innovative multi-sensory features becomes crucial for fully engaging all human senses.

In this new virtual realm, the architect becomes an interdisciplinary creator – harmoniously blending elements of psychology, storytelling, digital art, and sensory design. Their role is to craft holistic, multi-sensory experiences that intrigue the human senses and leave a lasting impression on the consumer's mind. The metaverse's boundless nature challenges architects to move beyond traditional architectural constraints and fully embrace their role as experience orchestrators.

The metaverse presents an expansive and uncharted creative canvas for architects - an immersive frontier where design innovation can thrive. The future of the retail experience is being constructed not with the conventional materialities of brick and mortar, but rather with the new modalities of pixels and polygons.