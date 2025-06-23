Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Courtyardism: A Vision for a More Balanced Urban Future in the Greater Bay Area by Wang Weijen Architecture

Courtyardism: A Vision for a More Balanced Urban Future in the Greater Bay Area by Wang Weijen Architecture

Save

Situated in one of the fastest-developing regions over the past decade—the southern part of China, including Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area—urban growth has been driven by an overwhelming wave of commercial ambition. Projects here are often designed for maximum density, height, and efficiency, resulting in developments of enormous scale that can easily span several acres. Prioritizing transit-oriented development, these complexes frequently take the form of sprawling malls built directly above major transportation hubs. Designed to disorient and prolong foot traffic to encourage economic activities, these mega-structures have become commonplace in cities like Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

While this typology of megastructures offers clear advantages—economic efficiency, high development returns, and convenience for transit users—it almost invariably ignores its urban context and environment. These developments often turn a blind eye, deliberately so, to their environmental footprint and the city's walkability. At such overwhelming scales, the human walking experience is diminished, if not outright neglected. Pedestrians become interiorized—trapped within the insulated world of these complexes.

Courtyardism: A Vision for a More Balanced Urban Future in the Greater Bay Area by Wang Weijen Architecture - Image 2 of 31Courtyardism: A Vision for a More Balanced Urban Future in the Greater Bay Area by Wang Weijen Architecture - Image 3 of 31Courtyardism: A Vision for a More Balanced Urban Future in the Greater Bay Area by Wang Weijen Architecture - Image 4 of 31Courtyardism: A Vision for a More Balanced Urban Future in the Greater Bay Area by Wang Weijen Architecture - Image 5 of 31Courtyardism: A Vision for a More Balanced Urban Future in the Greater Bay Area by Wang Weijen Architecture - More Images+ 26

Content Loader
About this author
Jonathan Yeung
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Courtyardism: A Vision for a More Balanced Urban Future in the Greater Bay Area by Wang Weijen Architecture" 23 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031397/courtyardism-a-vision-for-a-more-balanced-urban-future-in-the-greater-bay-area-by-wang-weijen-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags