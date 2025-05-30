Architecture Now: C.F. Møller, Sasaki, 10 Design, and Others Unveil Projects Across Middle East, Asia, and the U.S.

Save this picture! Naseem Al Jurf. Image © 10 Design

A series of recently announced projects across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America reflects an ongoing shift in architectural thinking toward approaches that integrate buildings with their landscapes, programs with public life, and design with long-term environmental goals. In Nantes, France, a healthcare campus redefines medical education through climate-conscious planning, while in San Antonio, Texas, a new arboretum transforms a former golf course into a research-driven public landscape. Residential towers are rising beside Bangkok's Lumphini Park, a new coastal community is underway in the UAE, and an expansion to the Nelson-Atkins Museum in Kansas City reconsiders how cultural institutions connect with their surroundings. Together, these announcements point to a growing interest in projects that embed architecture within broader ecological and civic systems, proposing new models of spatial integration, accessibility, and resilience.

C.F. Møller Unveils Healthcare Campus on Île de Nantes, France

C.F. Møller Architects and AIA Life Designers have revealed Campus Santé Franceline Ribard, a €274 million healthcare and education complex set to reshape Nantes' medical landscape. Located next to the new university hospital, the 44,400m² development merges clinical, research, and teaching spaces across three interconnected buildings linked by a sculptural elevated walkway. Prioritizing climate-conscious design, the project integrates bioclimatic strategies, extensive green infrastructure, and low-carbon materials while supporting active mobility with over 1,600 bicycle spaces. Emphasizing wellbeing and community, the campus blends heritage and innovation to foster new models of learning and care. Construction begins in 2026 with completion slated for 2030.

10 Design Develops Masterplan for New Residential Phase in Al Jurf, UAE

Architecture studio 10 Design has released its proposal for Naseem Al Jurf, the latest phase of IMKAN's development along the Sahel Al Emarat coast between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Covering 220,000m², the project comprises 111 villas, 60 townhouses, and eight apartment buildings arranged around a network of shaded pathways, a central garden, and canal-side public spaces. Referencing local heritage and targeting Estidama Pearl 1 certification, the plan integrates low-rise architecture, native planting, and shared amenities aimed at fostering environmental sensitivity and social interaction. The development is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027.

Foster + Partners Begins Construction on High-Rise Residential Towers in Bangkok, Thailand

Construction has started on two high-rise residential towers designed by Foster + Partners for City Dynamic. Located on Wireless Road beside Bangkok's historic Lumphini Park, the 214- and 284-meter towers are designed to integrate landscape and architecture, extending the park's presence across the ground plane and vertically through the development. Organized as rotated interlocking volumes, the towers are oriented to reduce overlooking and enhance views across the city. Shaded verandas, clerestory windows, and textured awnings reflect regional architectural principles, while a series of landscaped, semi-public spaces connect residents to the park-like setting.

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art has selected WEISS/MANFREDI to lead its 61,000-square-foot expansion, following an international competition that included Kengo Kuma & Associates, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Studio Gang, Selldorf Architects, and WHY Architecture. WEISS/MANFREDI's proposal introduces a new entrance on the north side, an events and learning lobby along Oak Street, and improved circulation across the campus, all while maintaining open views to the Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park. Framed as a "connected tapestry," the design aims to strengthen the museum's relationship with its landscape and community while supporting expanded public programming and future growth.

Sasaki Unveils Master Plan for Arboretum San Antonio in Texas, United States

Sasaki has completed the master plan for Arboretum San Antonio, a 200-acre public garden and tree research center on the site of a former golf course in southeast San Antonio, Texas. Shaped through a year-long community engagement process involving over 18,000 participants, the plan, titled Branching Generation, combines ecological restoration, education, and recreation. The design organizes the arboretum into nine landscape zones, preserving heritage trees while introducing climate-resilient plantings, Indigenous land management strategies, and global species from San Antonio's sister cities. Anchored by a core campus with public facilities, the site will feature trails, a canopy walk, research areas, and connections to the city's greenway network. The arboretum aims to become a major hub for environmental learning, cultural engagement, and urban biodiversity in South Texas.

