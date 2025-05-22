The Greener Future of Automatic Door Systems: A Shift in Design and Performance

Save this picture! SL500 Sliding Door System. Image Courtesy of ASSA ABLOY

Throughout history, doors—and later automatic doors—have served a far greater purpose than merely marking an entrance or exit. They define thresholds, guide the flow of movement, and subtly shape the way people interact within a space. We can trace their evolution back to the 1st century, when Heron of Alexandria devised a steam-powered door—an early example of technology merging with architecture. Since then, contactless automatic door systems have incorporated technological advancements that enhance operation and redefine their role within buildings. Today, they are integrated across a range of building types and scales, acting as transitional elements that enhance comfort, energy efficiency, and the overall quality of indoor spaces.

Welcoming visitors, guiding traffic, preserving indoor climate zones, and sealing special areas are essential functions that automatic sliding, swing, and revolving doors address. These opening solutions offer clear benefits: reducing energy consumption, optimizing access control, and enhancing security. Developed by ASSA ABLOY, the systems are seamlessly integrated into buildings, with configurations tailored to specific installation requirements and architectural contexts. They play a dynamic role in environments such as office buildings, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and airports, where each solution strikes a careful balance between performance, energy efficiency, and aesthetic design — contributing distinctive value to modern spaces.

Sliding Systems: Controlling Thermoacoustics and Enhancing Flow

This widely adopted system is suitable to high-traffic areas, enabling smooth, obstructed access while maintaining a continuous flow of movement. By eliminating the need for a swing area, it maximizes usable space and integrates into the main entrances of large– and mid-scale buildings such as medical centers.

A modular, energy-efficient, and secure automated sliding door can significantly elevate a building's overall performance, combining functionality with comfort and adaptability to diverse architectural needs. The SL Thermo+ system embodies this approach with its thermally separated design, which forms an effective thermo-acoustic barrier. According to the company's data, it can reduce energy loss and airborne noise by up to 35 dB.

Engineered for resilience, the SL Thermo+ resists adverse weather conditions—withstanding heavy wind loads, remaining safe in hurricane-force winds up to 110 km/h, and providing watertightness even under driving rain, thanks to its intelligent sealing system. Its low thermal transmittance helps minimize heat loss, making it an ideal choice for buildings where energy efficiency and environmental control are paramount—such as healthcare facilities, educational institutions, offices, residential settings, and commercial buildings. For added protection, a burglary-resistant configuration is also available.

Beyond the physical aspects of the sliding system, the door-opening solutions developed by ASSA ABLOY also integrate software functions designed to reduce energy impact. The introduction of the extended sustainability mode for the SL500 sliding range offers a configurable setting intended to minimize the energy-in-use footprint of the sliding door operator. When the sliding door is idle for extended periods, the system switches off non-essential components that are not in use, such as locks, sensors, and motors. Based on consumption measurements and third-party verifications, this strategy reduces energy consumption by 23% in intermittent use scenarios (6 hours on, 6 hours off, 12 stand-by), providing an additional layer of mitigation for environmental impact and operational expenses.

Swing Systems: Versatile Applications and Energy Efficiency

Swing doors offer a practical and efficient solution for spaces where room is limited—such as narrow corridors or secondary access points—and where precise control over movement is essential. They can also be seamlessly integrated into automation systems, enhancing their functionality within a wide range of layouts. The SW300-S is an all-in-one solution that allows the operator to adapt to different operation modes, door types, and arm configurations. It incorporates an "ECO-Mode" designed to reduce energy consumption in standby mode without affecting the mechanism's performance.

With a slim 70 mm cover height, the system fits well within various architectural settings. Its versatility allows it to switch between normal and inverse operation, serve fire doors, and adapt to both single- and double-door configurations, offering various arm options that eliminate the need for multiple variants. Additionally, its energy-efficient features help reduce the environmental impact in areas where energy management is increasingly important, extending the system's benefits to any specified door.

Commissioning is simple to do. Installers can use the user-friendly service mobile app, which provides guided instructions and visual aids. This same app also streamlines troubleshooting with real-time data and diagnostic tools — making these processes more intuitive for those on-site.

Revolving Systems: Heavy Foot Traffic and Reducing Energy Loss

These doors support a balanced approach to access and energy efficiency, enabling a continuous flow of people while minimizing heat loss or gain, a crucial factor in maintaining thermal performance. As a result, they are commonly used in high-traffic, large-scale settings such as airports, shopping malls, and hospitals. Their effectiveness has also been demonstrated in office environments, where case studies highlight their role in reducing energy loss and improving circulation, making them a reliable choice in contexts where comfort and operational efficiency are crucial for large numbers of users.

With capacity as one of its most decisive features, the RD600 revolving door integrates two large compartments, providing a wide and secure entrance allowing unimpeded access for high pedestrian volumes. It accommodates shopping and luggage carts, wheelchairs, stretchers, and large crowds, all while supporting energy efficiency goals by eliminating drafts and protecting the indoor climate from unwanted air infiltration, ultimately reducing electricity consumption.

Its two-wing structure utilizes a perimeter drive that eliminates the need for a central shaft that is usually bulky, creating greater capacity for high traffic while allowing optimal climate control by securely sealing the entrances when the unit is closed. Available in a range of sizes — with the largest spanning up to 5,400 mm in diameter — the system can accommodate up to 5,900 users per hour. The system features touchless presence detectors and soft edges along vertical and horizontal planes to ensure user safety. If the rotating section comes into contact with a slow-moving or stationary object, it automatically slows down or stops as needed.

Thanks to the interplay between sensors, software, and diverse technologies, automatic doors have advanced beyond their basic role of simply opening and closing. Now functioning as integral elements in the design and operation of buildings, their strategic incorporation and alignment with patterns of use enable more efficient movement management, contributing to reduced energy demand. In scenarios where indoor environmental performance and sustainability are key concerns, automatic doors reveal new operational potentials, suggesting that these features and embedded technology may become fundamental tools in shaping an architecture that remains adaptable to evolving demands.

To learn more about automatic doors and ASSA ABLOY, please visit their website or refer to their product catalog.