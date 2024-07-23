Harmonizing Security and Aesthetics in Access Control Systems

The adoption of advanced access control solutions is essential to maintaining security and safety in various contexts, from businesses and institutions to residences and public spaces. Their main objective is to regulate who can access or use a specific resource, location, or system, ensuring that only authorized individuals have access. In an increasingly interconnected and digital world, the implementation of access control systems has become essential to protect confidential information, ensure the integrity of physical and virtual environments, and prevent unauthorized access that can result in theft, data breaches, or other security incidents. These systems can encompass a variety of methods, including passwords, key cards, biometric scans, and security personnel, all working together to verify and allow entry only to those with permission.

However, these devices are often visually unappealing structures that do not integrate well with the overall design of spaces. To address this, ASSA ABLOY developed the SG Expression, a next-generation entrance security system designed for high-traffic areas such as office buildings, airports, and public facilities. It is a speedgate—a type of automated security barrier designed to control the flow of people in high-traffic areas using fast-moving doors, usually made of glass, that quickly open and close to allow or restrict passage. These systems are equipped with advanced sensors and control mechanisms to ensure that only authorized individuals can access restricted areas, providing a balance between security and efficiency.

This product combines advanced security features with aesthetic appeal, making it an ideal choice for modern architectural environments. Through sleek glass panels and a variety of LED lighting options, it can be adapted to complement any architectural style, whether classic or contemporary. The inclusion of light strips enhances user orientation, while LED pictograms improve the flow of people through the space. Available in all RAL colors, it offers multiple combinations to meet diverse aesthetic needs, allowing architects and designers to customize their projects according to their specific visions. The product's main differentiator is its rounded corners, which soften the piece's appearance and allow it to harmoniously fit into any architectural language. This feature not only adds a touch of sophistication to the design but also enhances safety by reducing the risk of accidents with sharp edges. Additionally, the flexibility in LED lighting options allows for the creation of varied atmospheres, from more welcoming and intimate environments to large, well-lit spaces, giving the product unparalleled versatility.

But above all, security is a top priority for this type of product. It must ensure that only authorized individuals have access to restricted areas, protecting sensitive locations with speedgates equipped with advanced sensors and control mechanisms that facilitate the smooth movement of pedestrians and prevent unauthorized entry. This balance between security and efficiency is crucial to maintaining the flow of people in busy environments without compromising safety. The intuitive user interface and seamless integration with existing access control and biometric systems make it a versatile addition to any infrastructure. In addition, the system can be easily programmed to respond to various access control requirements, providing a high degree of flexibility and control. Features such as emergency panels and advanced obstacle detection ensure user safety in all scenarios. These characteristics are particularly important in high-traffic areas, where minimizing the risk of accidents is essential.

Product specifications include three cabinet design options: open glass, box, and central. It offers integration with access control and biometric technologies, LED strips for intuitive user guidance, and sensors for maximum security and protection. The passage width ranges from 600 mm to 1100 mm, with energy-efficient and sustainable performance, being accessible for wheelchair users and people with strollers. BIM objects for the SG Expression are available to assist architects and designers in visualizing the product within their designs more efficiently. These are parametric, offering three design options and allowing up to 10 configured items to be placed in an array.

The customizable aesthetics and advanced safety features make it an excellent choice for modern buildings seeking to enhance both security and architectural appeal. As a testament to its design, the product has won the iF DESIGN AWARD and the Red Dot Award 2024. As the demand for secure and efficient entry solutions grows, the SG Expression stands out as a leading option, combining elegance with robust performance.

For more details and specifications, visit the ASSA ABLOY SG Expression product page.