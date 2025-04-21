Populous Designs New Training Center for the New York Liberty Basketball Team in Brooklyn

Save this picture! Exterior waterfront view render. Image © Populous

Populous, the global architecture firm, recently released images of the design for a new New York Liberty practice facility in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The $80 million project is a player-led endeavor, developed for and in collaboration with the women's professional basketball team. The new building will span 75,000 square feet and offer views of Manhattan's skyline. In addition to serving as a basketball training center, the facility is also designed to support community engagement and expand the team's impact throughout New York City.

The training center's design was created in collaboration with athletes Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart. According to New York Liberty representatives, their involvement ensured that the design incorporated insights from a woman's perspective, optimized player performance, and accommodated the athletes' multi-faceted lifestyles. The facility, ultimately "designed by players, for players," is recognized for reflecting features directly informed by athlete feedback.

This is a great take on reshaping what a locker room is, because it is not only about building team chemistry, but also giving players space for personal time. It is important to let our personalities shine and have a place where you can really express yourself. This new facility is not only about functionality, it is about creating a space that truly reflects who we are as athletes and people. - Jonquel Jones, Liberty Center

Paying homage to Brooklyn's history, the new building will adapt a preexisting structure, preserving original exposed brick, wood beams, and flooring of a four-story former lightbulb factory. This portion of the building will house staff offices, dining areas, and administrative spaces. A newly constructed, 40,000-square-foot, two-story extension will focus on player amenities, including a locker room, training room, weight room, roof decks, recovery suite, and practice courts.

Replacing the traditional locker room, the design centers around a player lounge area, where each athlete will have a private suite. These suites will feature full-height wardrobes with sneaker storage, vanities with face-illuminating mirrors and lighting, and seven-foot daybeds for lounging and recovery. The new facility also includes an in-house hair, nail, and makeup studio to accommodate players' busy schedules. A full recovery suite will offer steam and sauna rooms, massage spaces, and the latest rehab and recovery technologies, including hydrotherapy, a hyperbaric chamber, infrared, and red-light therapy. Two private family lounges, including a nursery, have also been integrated into the design.

A key part of this process has been the active involvement of our players in creating a year-round home for themselves and their families, and the collaborative effort to redefine the standard of player care and experience. When our athletes step into what will be the crown jewel of the WNBA, they will see themselves and their insights reflected throughout. - Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty

For training, the facility includes two full-size practice courts equipped with remote cameras, data tracking systems, and multiple video displays for on-court film review. A two-story indoor-outdoor strength training area allows players and performance staff to implement dynamic training programs. The space includes a cardio balcony overlooking the courts. To foster community connection, an outdoor basketball court enables easy player access for clinics and outreach activities. A rooftop dining area, with indoor and outdoor seating and skyline views, will be supported by in-house private chefs.

Additional key features include a rooftop patio and lounge, a broadcast and podcast studio, a dedicated media workroom, and three floors of office space for the team's front office staff. As a nod to its fan base, the Liberty will also develop an immersive fan experience, hospitality area, and retail storefront. The new sports complex facilities are projected to open in 2027.

