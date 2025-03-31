MVRDV’s “Market Cube” Reimagines the Urban Market as a Flexible Vertical Hub in Zhubei, Taiwan

Dutch architecture firm MVRDV has won the competition to design a new multifunctional market and food hall in Zhubei, Taiwan. Developed in collaboration with local firm EKUO, the project, referred to as the "Market Cube" or "River Bank 1," aims to redefine the traditional market building through a vertically layered, highly adaptable structure. Positioned along the Touqian River at a prominent gateway between Zhubei and neighboring Hsinchu, the building is set to become a major civic destination.

+ 1

Zhubei is one of Taiwan's fastest-growing cities, spurred by its proximity to the high-tech Hsinchu Science Park. The city's development strategy, led by the local government, envisions a new type of market building that can respond to the needs of an increasingly young and affluent population. The site chosen for the project lies at the intersection of key urban and recreational infrastructure, offering the opportunity to integrate commercial, social, and cultural activities in one landmark structure.

In response to the brief, MVRDV and EKUO examined the evolution of market typologies, from traditional street vendors and market squares to contemporary supermarkets and food courts. Their research informed a design that seeks to combine the convenience of modern retail with the rich social experience of Taiwan's older market traditions. The resulting concept stacks a range of programs across multiple open-plan levels, including traditional market stalls, food courts, daycare centers, exhibition and performance venues, children's play areas, and a rooftop with agricultural displays and event pavilions. A key feature of the design is its flexible verticality, with each level connected by exterior escalators that allow independent access and operational hours, supporting a seamless transition between uses throughout the day and into the evening.

Related Article MVRDV Unveils Its Strategic Plan for the Roosendaal Densification Masterplan in the Netherlands

The structure emphasizes long-term adaptability. Generous ceiling heights, including five meters on standard levels and up to eight meters for the market and exhibition floors, ensure that the interior can evolve with changing needs. A modular catalogue of market stalls accommodates a diverse range of vendors, from basic setups to integrated kiosks with seating. The building is also designed to extend its presence into the surrounding urban fabric. A pedestrian bridge will connect the Touqian Riverside Park directly to the first-floor food court, while ground and lower ground levels can open into shaded street markets under a nearby overpass. Consistent paving materials inside and outside the building reinforce the continuity between interior and public space.

Navigation and legibility are addressed through strategic lighting and signage. Each level features a distinct color palette, while LED displays, neon lights, and integrated artworks guide visitors through the building. Translucent cladding on the external escalators reveals movement inside, enticing passersby to explore the vertical experience. With its focus on adaptability, visibility, and integration, the Market Cube offers a forward-looking model for hybrid public buildings, combining commerce, culture, and community in a dynamic urban setting.

In other similar news, MVRDV has also unveiled plans for the Lùlā Light Mall, a vibrant mixed-use hub in Chengdu's Luxelakes Eco City that reimagines retail through a community-focused and landscape-integrated design. Meanwhile, Foster + Partners revealed a comprehensive masterplan to redevelop Palas Iași in Romania, envisioning a green, walkable urban quarter focused on connectivity and sustainability. In South Korea, Heatherwick Studio has proposed a redesign of Seoul's COEX Convention Centre, aiming to reflect the city's evolving identity through a dynamic, porous structure that enhances public access and cultural engagement.