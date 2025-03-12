MVRDV Designs LuLa Light Mall in Chengdu's Luxelakes Eco-City, China

MVRDV has just released its design for LuLa Light Mall, an open-air shopping center under construction in Chengdu's Luxelakes Eco-City, China. The scheme consists of stacked boxes with open spaces between them, creating terraces, walkways, and staircases that integrate the natural surroundings and provide views of the nearby lake. Luxelakes Eco-City, a developing district in southern Chengdu, spans 5.5 square kilometers and features 1.4 square kilometers of lakes and green spaces. The mall's location, positioned between the natural landscape to the southeast and high-rise buildings to the northwest, serves as a transition between urban and natural environments.

The design aims to create a permeable structure inspired by Chengdu's park pavilions, ensuring continuous visual connections to nature. The project includes a 99-meter, 19-story tower on the western side and a four-story plinth covering the rest of the site. Unlike traditional enclosed malls, the plinth separates commercial units into individual stacked boxes, allowing for natural light, ventilation, and accessibility. On the eastern side, the stacked boxes are arranged to optimize views of the lake.

The layout provides large outdoor terraces connected by walkways and stairs that lead to the waterfront. The design also incorporates colorful façades with glass walls and mullions that reference the colors of Chengdu's park pavilions. The open-air concept helps reduce energy consumption by minimizing cooling requirements, with additional energy supplied by rooftop solar panels.

The tower section of the development contrasts with the plinth, featuring a monochrome palette and a shifting façade design. The west side forms a vertical wall, while the other facades include terraces and overhangs, especially at the lower levels where the tower connects to the plinth's irregular arrangement. LuLa Light Mall is designed to accommodate a range of commercial activities, including retail shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, spas, salons, and gyms. Its flexible layout allows businesses to operate in spaces of various sizes, some with direct access to the lake and others featuring terraces with panoramic views.

In similar news, MVRDV has won a competition to design two buildings in Chengdu's Tianfu Software Park, featuring a green corridor that connects the structures with their surroundings. Additionally, the firm has begun construction on a new mixed-use complex in the city, which integrates retail, office, and cultural spaces while incorporating Chengdu's local architectural elements. Meanwhile, Chengdu-born architect Liu Jiakun has been awarded the 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize for his work, which reflects a deep connection to Chinese culture and everyday life.