Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States

Heatherwick Studio has unveiled an ambitious vision to transform the Belvedere, a historic elevated riverfront space in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, into a reimagined public park in the United States. The project aims to breathe new life into the site, enhancing its connection to the Ohio River and creating a welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.

Originally opened in 1973, the Belvedere has long served as a central gathering place for the city. However, after decades of use and limited updates, the space has begun to show signs of age. The proposed redevelopment seeks to restore its vibrancy, re-establishing it as a key landmark while introducing modern design elements that prioritize accessibility, greenery, and community engagement. Covering an area roughly the size of four football fields, the revitalized space will integrate seamlessly with the surrounding urban landscape, offering an inviting retreat in the heart of Louisville.

The concept designs for the new Belvedere include a distinctive pavilion with a flowing, ribbon-like form, surrounded by lush green spaces and pedestrian-friendly pathways. These features are intended to create a more organic connection between the city and the riverfront, improving walkability and making the space more inviting for daily use, special events, and cultural activities. By combining architecture and nature, the design aims to establish a more dynamic and inclusive public space where people can relax, socialize, and experience the waterfront in a new way.

A crucial aspect of the redevelopment has been community involvement. Recognizing the importance of local input, city officials and project leaders have engaged with Louisville residents through a series of public meetings, gathering ideas and feedback to help shape the final design. This collaborative approach reflects a broader effort to ensure the new Belvedere meets the needs of the community while preserving its historical significance.

Belvedere has an incredible potential to become a new green 'living room' for Louisville and its people. Our design will stitch together the Ohio riverfront and connect it to the expansive parks beyond. We've been listening to the community and hear a huge appetite for something powerful, exciting and new to happen. -- Stuart Wood, Executive Partner and Group Leader at Heatherwick Studio

Once completed, the new Belvedere will mark Heatherwick Studio's first project in Kentucky, adding to its portfolio of high-profile developments across the United States. These include two Google campuses in California, Little Island Park and Lantern House in New York City, and the newly designed Davidson Park in Milwaukee.

The initiative aligns with the studio's growing presence in urban regeneration efforts worldwide. In South Korea, Heatherwick Studio recently unveiled a reimagined design for Seoul's Hanwha Galleria shopping mall, introducing a nature-filled atrium and undulating façades to create a more immersive retail experience. Meanwhile, in London, the studio is developing an expansive glass canopy for the Olympia regeneration project, aiming to establish a world-class cultural hub. Additionally, Thomas Heatherwick has been selected as the curator for the 2025 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism.