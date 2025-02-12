Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States

Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States

Save

Heatherwick Studio has unveiled an ambitious vision to transform the Belvedere, a historic elevated riverfront space in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, into a reimagined public park in the United States. The project aims to breathe new life into the site, enhancing its connection to the Ohio River and creating a welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.

Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States - Image 2 of 5Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States - Image 3 of 5Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States - Image 4 of 5Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States - Image 5 of 5Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States - More Images

Originally opened in 1973, the Belvedere has long served as a central gathering place for the city. However, after decades of use and limited updates, the space has begun to show signs of age. The proposed redevelopment seeks to restore its vibrancy, re-establishing it as a key landmark while introducing modern design elements that prioritize accessibility, greenery, and community engagement. Covering an area roughly the size of four football fields, the revitalized space will integrate seamlessly with the surrounding urban landscape, offering an inviting retreat in the heart of Louisville.

Save this picture!
Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States - Image 2 of 5
© Heatherwick Studio

The concept designs for the new Belvedere include a distinctive pavilion with a flowing, ribbon-like form, surrounded by lush green spaces and pedestrian-friendly pathways. These features are intended to create a more organic connection between the city and the riverfront, improving walkability and making the space more inviting for daily use, special events, and cultural activities. By combining architecture and nature, the design aims to establish a more dynamic and inclusive public space where people can relax, socialize, and experience the waterfront in a new way.

Related Article

On the New Life of Buildings: Concepts, Reflections, and Adaptive Reuse Projects of 2024

A crucial aspect of the redevelopment has been community involvement. Recognizing the importance of local input, city officials and project leaders have engaged with Louisville residents through a series of public meetings, gathering ideas and feedback to help shape the final design. This collaborative approach reflects a broader effort to ensure the new Belvedere meets the needs of the community while preserving its historical significance.

Save this picture!
Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States - Image 5 of 5
© Heatherwick Studio

Belvedere has an incredible potential to become a new green 'living room' for Louisville and its people. Our design will stitch together the Ohio riverfront and connect it to the expansive parks beyond. We've been listening to the community and hear a huge appetite for something powerful, exciting and new to happen. -- Stuart Wood, Executive Partner and Group Leader at Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture!
Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States - Image 4 of 5
© Heatherwick Studio

Once completed, the new Belvedere will mark Heatherwick Studio's first project in Kentucky, adding to its portfolio of high-profile developments across the United States. These include two Google campuses in California, Little Island Park and Lantern House in New York City, and the newly designed Davidson Park in Milwaukee.

The initiative aligns with the studio's growing presence in urban regeneration efforts worldwide. In South Korea, Heatherwick Studio recently unveiled a reimagined design for Seoul's Hanwha Galleria shopping mall, introducing a nature-filled atrium and undulating façades to create a more immersive retail experience. Meanwhile, in London, the studio is developing an expansive glass canopy for the Olympia regeneration project, aiming to establish a world-class cultural hub. Additionally, Thomas Heatherwick has been selected as the curator for the 2025 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Heatherwick Studio to Revitalize Louisville’s Belvedere in United States" 12 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026846/heatherwick-studio-to-revitalize-louisvilles-belvedere-in-united-states> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags