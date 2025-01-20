Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms

From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms

Save

Bathrooms play a significant role in our daily lives, serving multiple functions beyond basic hygiene. Research highlights their importance as relaxation, introspection, and personal wellness spaces. A bathroom's design and comfort can profoundly influence how we begin and end our day, framing our routines with a sense of ease or disruption. When traveling, hotel bathrooms often leave a lasting impression, as a well-designed and thoughtfully executed bathroom can significantly elevate the overall experience of a stay.

From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 2 of 21From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 3 of 21From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 4 of 21From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 5 of 21From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - More Images+ 16

The design of bathrooms has evolved considerably over the years, reflecting changes in fixtures, materials, aesthetics, spatial preferences, and development. One notable trend is the rise of the open bathroom concept, which was first popularized in hospitality design and is now making its way into residential architecture. Bathrooms are no longer viewed solely as isolated, utilitarian spaces. Instead, designers are exploring integrating them seamlessly with the rest of the home. This shift is evident in features such as seamless floor transitions between wet and dry areas, open changing area layouts, and washbasins as elements to blur spatial boundaries rather than relying on a door, transforming bathrooms into a connected part of the living area rather than enclosed rooms.

Below, we examine a curated selection of 10 private bathrooms in residences and 10 in hospitality settings, including hotels, inns, and guesthouses, highlighting each context's distinct design approaches and priorities. Hospitality bathrooms often benefit from a higher standard of maintenance, with daily meticulous cleaning and the support of robust HVAC systems within hotel compounds, enabling efficient air exchange. These factors allow for greater flexibility in bathroom design, as concerns like mold growth or excess humidity affecting adjacent living areas are minimized.

Related Article

Spatial Equity in Urban Infrastructures: Public Restrooms Addressing Women’s Needs

As a result, hospitality bathrooms traditionally emphasize openness, fluidity, and material continuity with surrounding spaces, often allocating a more generous proportion of floor area than residential bathrooms. This design approach caters to the transient nature of travel, where guests may spend more time in the bathroom relative to their total room usage. However, a gradual shift is emerging, with residential bathrooms evolving into more integrated and thoughtfully designed spaces. This trend reflects an increasing recognition of bathrooms as essential home elements, blending functionality with aesthetic and spatial harmony to enhance daily living.

10 Bathrooms' Interior Design in Private Homes

House Wolin / Pankowska & Rohrhofer

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 2 of 21
House Wolin / Pankowska & Rohrhofer. Image © Rasmus Norlander

The Chang Residence / 2BOOKS design

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 4 of 21
The Chang Residence / 2BOOKS design. Image © Studio Millspace

DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 6 of 21
DOMEHOME House Expansion / EME157. Image © Luis Asin

House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 7 of 21
House of Fortune / Dean Dyson Architects. Image © Tatjana Plitt

Guest House / HEIMA architects

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 8 of 21
Guest House / HEIMA architects. Image © Norbert Tukaj

House for a Brother / Estudio STGO

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 9 of 21
House for a Brother / Estudio STGO. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 10 of 21
Private Villa / BAMM ARCHITECTS. Image © Mattia Zenesi

Elsternwick Penthouse / Office Alex Nicholls

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 11 of 21
Elsternwick Penthouse / Office Alex Nicholls. Image © Rory Gardiner

Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 12 of 21
Letná Apartment / Markéta Bromová. Image © Veronika Raffajova

House with Membrane Roof / Yuko Nagayama & Associates + shohei yoshida + associate

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 13 of 21
House with Membrane Roof / Yuko Nagayama & Associates + shohei yoshida + associates. Image © Satoshi Takae

10 Bathrooms' Interior Design in Hospitality Projects

ENNEA Hotel / Jaque Studio

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 3 of 21
ENNEA Hotel / Jaque Studio. Image © Cesar Belio

Scorpios Bodrum Ritual Resort / StudioMacBride + Geomim

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 14 of 21
Scorpios Bodrum Ritual Resort / StudioMacBride + Geomim. Image © Georg Roske

Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 15 of 21
Habitat Sélénite / NatureHumaine. Image © Raphael Thibodeau

Hotel Welt Wien / Baukooperative

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 16 of 21
Hotel Welt Wien / Baukooperative. Image © Tobias Kaser

Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 17 of 21
Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA. Image © Anders Hviid

Shisui, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nara /TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 18 of 21
Shisui, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nara / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers + Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © SHINWA Co,Ltd

Yanhai Hotel / AT DESIGN

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 19 of 21
Yanhai Hotel / AT DESIGN. Image © Song Ye

Lodge at Marconi Hotel / Home Studios

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 5 of 21
Lodge at Marconi Hotel / Home Studios. Image © Brian Ferry

Pnoēs Tinos Design Holiday Villas / Aristides Dallas Architects

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 20 of 21
Pnoēs Tinos Design Holiday Villas / Aristides Dallas Architects. Image © Yiannis Rizomarkos

Xanadu Chongchongshan / Wilburban Architects

Save this picture!
From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms - Image 21 of 21
Xanadu Chongchongshan / Wilburban Architects. Image © Guowei Liu

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Jonathan Yeung
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "From Home to Hotel: A Design Comparison Across 20 Bathrooms" 20 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025928/from-home-to-hotel-a-design-comparison-across-20-bathrooms> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags