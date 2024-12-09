Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA

+ 25

Lodging • Todos Santos, Mexico Architects: PPAA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Anders Hviid

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Vipp

Lead Architects: Pablo Pérez Palacios

Interiors: PPAA with Vipp and Julie Cloos Mølsgaard

General Contractor: Grupo Impulsa

City: Todos Santos

Country: Mexico

The latest guesthouse from Danish brand Vipp, the ground-up design is rooted in its desert location and unique topography, blending seamlessly into the landscape. PPAA has created a dynamic interplay of strategically-placed volumes and stepped exterior stairways which thoughtfully respond to the contours of the site. The resulting structure pays tribute to the region as well as its culture of in / outdoor living. The five bedroom property is comprised of a main house, two connected guest houses, a covered patio, a rooftop pool and terraces.

A circular rooftop pool has been conceived as a celestial oasis where guests can enjoy expansive ocean and sky views while the covered terrace is the social center of gravity for the home, creating an inviting year-round, day-to- night gathering place. Using natural materials from the site, Vipp Todos Santos' rammed earth construction is ideally suited for its climate, sustainably-built, naturally cooling by and insulating at night. Sturdy walls, crafted from compressed earth, and left in their raw state line the exterior and interior of the building. Its expansive windows frame panoramic ocean views, further connecting the interior with its natural surroundings.

Featuring an interplay of natural tones and textures, its serene spaces were created to evoke a sense of tranquility, integrating custom furniture and design details that honor local craft and weaving techniques as well as art, textiles and ceramic pieces sourced from the area. Each element in the home has been selected to complement the minimal material palette of earth, concrete and wood. Window shutters woven from branches of the local Palo de Arco tree add a handcrafted element to the building and cast ever changing shadows in the space throughout the day.

The open plan living space is outfitted with Vipp's new anodized aluminum V3 kitchen and the brand's furniture, lighting, bathroom and outdoor collection have been placed throughout. A study in contrasts, Vipp Todos Santos creates a dialogue between Mexican and Danish design traditions.

Now in its 85th year, the project is Vipp's 10th guesthouse, and joins a growing portfolio of bookable, architecturally significant properties in spectacular, often remote settings the brand has opened since 2014. Renowned designers from David Thulstrup to Snohetta have worked on their properties from the Danish countryside to Puglia and the Pyrenees Mountains, each entirely unique and of their place. Vipp Todos Santos is the tenth guesthouse in the brand's portfolio and first in North America.