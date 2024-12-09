Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA

Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Image 2 of 30Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Interior Photography, KitchenVipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Interior Photography, BedroomVipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Interior Photography, Living RoomVipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging
Todos Santos, Mexico
  • Architects: PPAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Anders Hviid
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vipp
  • Lead Architects: Pablo Pérez Palacios
  • Interiors: PPAA with Vipp and Julie Cloos Mølsgaard
  • General Contractor: Grupo Impulsa
  • City: Todos Santos
  • Country: Mexico
Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Anders Hviid

The latest guesthouse from Danish brand Vipp, the ground-up design is rooted in its desert  location and unique topography, blending seamlessly into the landscape. PPAA has created a dynamic interplay of strategically-placed volumes and stepped exterior stairways which thoughtfully respond to the contours of the site. The resulting structure pays tribute to the region as well as its culture of in / outdoor living. The five bedroom property is comprised of a main house, two connected guest houses, a covered patio, a rooftop pool and terraces.

Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Anders Hviid
Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop
© Anders Hviid
Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Image 27 of 30
First Floor Plan
Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Anders Hviid

A circular rooftop pool has been conceived as a celestial oasis where guests can enjoy expansive ocean and sky views while the covered terrace is the social center of gravity for the home, creating an inviting year-round, day-to- night gathering place. Using natural materials from the site, Vipp Todos Santos' rammed earth construction is ideally suited for its climate, sustainably-built,  naturally cooling by and insulating at night. Sturdy walls, crafted from compressed earth, and left in their raw state line the exterior and interior of the building. Its expansive windows frame panoramic ocean views, further connecting the interior with its natural surroundings. 

Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Image 2 of 30
© Anders Hviid

Featuring an interplay of natural tones and textures, its serene spaces were created to evoke a sense of tranquility, integrating custom furniture and design details that honor local craft and weaving techniques as well as art, textiles and ceramic pieces sourced from the area. Each element in the home has been selected to complement the minimal material palette of earth, concrete and wood. Window shutters woven from branches of the local Palo de Arco tree add a handcrafted element to the building and cast ever changing shadows in the space  throughout the day. 

Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Anders Hviid
Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Image 30 of 30
Section

The open plan living space is outfitted with Vipp's new anodized aluminum V3 kitchen and the brand's furniture, lighting, bathroom and outdoor collection have been placed throughout. A study in contrasts, Vipp Todos Santos creates a dialogue between Mexican and Danish design traditions.

Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Image 17 of 30
© Anders Hviid

Now in its 85th year, the project is Vipp's 10th guesthouse, and joins a growing portfolio of bookable, architecturally significant properties in spectacular, often remote settings the brand has opened since 2014. Renowned designers from David Thulstrup to Snohetta have worked on their properties from the Danish countryside to Puglia and the Pyrenees Mountains, each entirely unique and of their place. Vipp Todos Santos is the tenth guesthouse in the brand's portfolio and first in North America.

Vipp Todos Santos Guesthouse / PPAA - Exterior Photography
© Anders Hviid

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Todos Santos, Mexico

About this office
PPAA
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingMexico
