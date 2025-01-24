Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain

Bilbao, the largest city in Spain's Basque Country, has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past few decades. Once an industrial hub, the city has redefined itself as a center for culture, innovation, and urban regeneration. This evolution has been partly driven by architecture, which plays a central role in shaping Bilbao's identity. From contemporary landmarks to thoughtfully repurposed spaces, the city's built environment reflects a careful balance between honoring its industrial heritage and embracing modernity.

The turning point in Bilbao's architectural narrative came with the inauguration of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in 1997. Designed by Gehry Partners, this iconic structure catalyzed the city's renewal, sparking a wave of urban and cultural investments. This transformation became known as the "Bilbao effect," a phenomenon where a single, significant architectural project triggers wider urban regeneration and economic growth. Today, Bilbao is a dynamic architectural landscape, where works by international figures like Santiago Calatrava, Norman Foster, and Arata Isozaki coexist with projects by local studios such as ACXT and Coll-Barreu Arquitectos. Together, these interventions illustrate how architecture can be a powerful social, economic, and cultural revitalization tool.

Read on to discover some of Bilbao's architectural highlights, featuring 22 modern, and contemporary projects that showcase Spain's Basque Country as a dynamic hub of design and innovation.

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao / Gehry Partners

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 5 of 25
The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao / Gehry Partners. Image © Alisia Luther via Shutterstock

Isozaki Atea / Arata Isozaki

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 7 of 25
Isozaki Atea / Arata Isozaki. Image © Zarateman via Wikipedia under CC0

Policemen House / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 21 of 25
Policemen House / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos. Image © Aleix Bagué

Basque Health Department Headquarters in Bilbao / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 23 of 25
Basque Health Department Headquarters in Bilbao / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos. Image © Aleix Bagué

Firemen House / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 12 of 25
Firemen House / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos. Image Courtesy of Coll-Barreu Arquitectos

Historical Archive of the Basque Country / ACXT

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 3 of 25
Historical Archive of the Basque Country / ACXT. Image © Aitor Ortiz

Azkuna Zentroa / Philippe Starck + Thibaut Mathieu

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 25 of 25
Azkuna Zentroa / Philippe Starck + Thibaut Mathieu. Image © Fred Romero via Flirck under CC BY 2.0

Zubizuri Bridge / Santiago Calatrava

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 14 of 25
Zubizuri Bridge / Santiago Calatrav. Image © Basotxerri via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Refurbishment of Deusto University / ACXT

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 20 of 25
Refurbishment of Deusto University / ACXT. Image © Aitor Ortiz

Deusto University Library / Rafael Moneo

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 13 of 25
Deusto University Library / Rafael Moneo. Image © Jean-Pierre Dalbéra via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.0

San Mames Stadium / ACXT

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 19 of 25
San Mames Stadium / ACXT. Image © Aitor Ortiz

Iberdrola Tower / Cesar Pelli

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 9 of 25
Iberdrola Tower / Cesar Pelli. Image © AGC Glass Europe via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.0

Church of Miribilla / IMB Arquitectos

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 11 of 25
Church of Miribilla / IMB Arquitectos. Image © Iñigo Bujedo Aguirre

Biscay Statutory Library / IMB Arquitectos

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 2 of 25
Biscay Statutory Library / IMB Arquitectos. Image © Åke E-son Lindman

Bilbao Arena / ACXT

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 24 of 25
Bilbao Arena / ACXT. Image © Iñigo Bujedo Aguirre

Bilbao Metro / Foster + Partners

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 15 of 25
Bilbao Metro / Foster + Partners. Image © Jean-Pierre Dalbéra via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.0

La Peña Multi-Sport Pavillion / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 22 of 25
La Peña Multi-Sport Pavillion / Coll-Barreu. Image Courtesy of Coll-Barreu Arquitectos

Sede Banco Arquia / NO.MAD

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 17 of 25
Sede Banco Arquia / NO.MAD. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

IDOM Headquarters / ACXT

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 8 of 25
IDOM Headquarters / ACXT. Image © Aitor Ortiz

Textured Tower / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 16 of 25
Textured Tower / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos. Image Courtesy of Coll-Barreu Arquitectos

Carreras Múgica Contemporary Art Gallery / Estudio Herreros

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 10 of 25
Carreras Múgica Contemporary Art Gallery / Estudio Herreros. Image © Adrià Goulà

Galindez Slope and Pau Casals Square / ACXT

Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain - Image 4 of 25
Galindez Slope and Pau Casals Square / ACXT. Image © Aitor Ortiz

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain" 24 Jan 2025. ArchDaily.

