Bilbao Architecture City Guide: 22 Projects Shaping a Modern Basque City in Spain

Bilbao, the largest city in Spain's Basque Country, has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past few decades. Once an industrial hub, the city has redefined itself as a center for culture, innovation, and urban regeneration. This evolution has been partly driven by architecture, which plays a central role in shaping Bilbao's identity. From contemporary landmarks to thoughtfully repurposed spaces, the city's built environment reflects a careful balance between honoring its industrial heritage and embracing modernity.
The turning point in Bilbao's architectural narrative came with the inauguration of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in 1997. Designed by Gehry Partners, this iconic structure catalyzed the city's renewal, sparking a wave of urban and cultural investments. This transformation became known as the "Bilbao effect," a phenomenon where a single, significant architectural project triggers wider urban regeneration and economic growth. Today, Bilbao is a dynamic architectural landscape, where works by international figures like Santiago Calatrava, Norman Foster, and Arata Isozaki coexist with projects by local studios such as ACXT and Coll-Barreu Arquitectos. Together, these interventions illustrate how architecture can be a powerful social, economic, and cultural revitalization tool.
Read on to discover some of Bilbao's architectural highlights, featuring 22 modern, and contemporary projects that showcase Spain's Basque Country as a dynamic hub of design and innovation.
The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao / Gehry Partners
Isozaki Atea / Arata Isozaki
Policemen House / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos
Basque Health Department Headquarters in Bilbao / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos
Firemen House / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos
Historical Archive of the Basque Country / ACXT
Azkuna Zentroa / Philippe Starck + Thibaut Mathieu
Zubizuri Bridge / Santiago Calatrava
Refurbishment of Deusto University / ACXT
Deusto University Library / Rafael Moneo
San Mames Stadium / ACXT
Iberdrola Tower / Cesar Pelli
Church of Miribilla / IMB Arquitectos
Biscay Statutory Library / IMB Arquitectos
Bilbao Arena / ACXT
Bilbao Metro / Foster + Partners
La Peña Multi-Sport Pavillion / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos
Sede Banco Arquia / NO.MAD
IDOM Headquarters / ACXT
Textured Tower / Coll-Barreu Arquitectos
Carreras Múgica Contemporary Art Gallery / Estudio Herreros
Galindez Slope and Pau Casals Square / ACXT
