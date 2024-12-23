Waterfronts, Heritage, and Innovation: Recent Highlights from BIG, Gehl, and More in Architecture Now

Save this picture! Gehl, India Basin - San Francisco, United States. Image © Steelblue

This month, architecture has addressed a wide array of themes, from preserving cultural heritage to designing for adaptability. Around the world, architects are responding to changing needs with solutions that aim to prioritize both functionality and the environment. Notable examples include Gehl, SOM, and Bionic's ambitious redevelopment of San Francisco's India Basin waterfront, which reimagines urban living in harmony with nature, and VOID Studios' collaboration on Kenya's Masai Mara Conservation Centre, a project deeply rooted in ecological and cultural sensitivity. Elsewhere, Nokken and BIG unveiled their "Softshell structure," offering a flexible option for hospitality and residential markets. Meanwhile, the transformation of The Raleigh in Miami Beach by Peter Marino aims to preserve the site's heritage while introducing new standards. These projects, among others, reflect the ever-evolving priorities of the field. Read on to discover the latest news shaping the architectural world.

BIG Reveals Adaptable Softshell Structure for Contemporary Living

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), in collaboration with Nokken, has unveiled the "Nokken X BIG Softshell," a semi-permanent structure designed to address the growing demand for adaptable accommodations in the hospitality and residential sectors. Featuring a lightweight timber frame and recyclable canvas, the Softshell combines architectural elegance with environmental responsibility, offering a versatile solution for eco-resorts, glamping sites, and boutique hotels. Designed for easy transport and minimal ecological impact, the structure prioritizes sustainability and adaptability, catering to trends in experiential travel and remote work while maintaining high aesthetic and functional standard.

Gehl, SOM, and Bionic Redesign San Francisco's India Basin Waterfront

Gehl, in collaboration with SOM and Bionic, led the design of a 27-acre mixed-use neighborhood and waterfront park at India Basin, a historic waterfront area in San Francisco known for its salt marsh wetlands and diverse ecology. The plan prioritizes ecological sensitivity, introducing features like tidal marshes, a Bay Trail, and waterfront terraces. It includes 1,575 homes, 200,000 square feet of retail, and six acres of public open space, aiming to create a resilient community while enhancing connectivity and celebrating the site's unique topography and ecological heritage.

Peter Marino and Kobi Karp Reimagine The Raleigh in Miami Beach, United States

The Raleigh, a historic Miami Beach hotel originally designed in the 1940s by architect L. Murray Dixon, is undergoing a significant restoration and redevelopment as part of a project led by SHVO. Featuring a 17-story tower alongside a restored Art Deco structure, the development aims to integrate historical preservation with contemporary design. Architects Kobi Karp and Peter Marino are collaborating to create a cohesive aesthetic that aligns with the region's architectural heritage while introducing updated features such as private pools, residences, and a members' club. The project seeks to contribute to Miami Beach's evolving architectural identity.

VOID Studios and Kenyan Partners to Design Masai Mara Conservation Centre in Kenya

VOID Studios, a UK-based architectural firm, has been selected to design the Masai Mara Conservation Centre at Oloololo Gate, Kenya, in collaboration with Kenyan architect Paul Mungai and other local experts. Commissioned by Abercrombie & Kent Philanthropy (AKP), the project aims to integrate traditional Maasai patterns with contemporary design while prioritizing sustainability through ethical material sourcing, solar power, and rainwater harvesting. Over two-thirds of the budget will support the local economy through materials and skilled labor. The centre seeks to educate visitors about conservation and Maasai heritage while embodying cultural sensitivity and green building practices, fostering collaboration between local and international expertise.

KPF Unveils Vision for Lisbon's Entrecampos Masterplan in Portugal

Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), in collaboration with Saraiva Associados, has unveiled its design for plots A and B1 within Lisbon's Entrecampos Masterplan, a Fidelidade Property Europe development. Inspired by Lisbon's vibrant textures and terraced urban fabric, KPF's design integrates six distinct yet cohesive buildings featuring stepped façades and outdoor terraces. Anchored by the Mercado de Entrecampos, the project encourages connectivity with permeable public spaces, gardens, and plazas. The project also features optimized façades and material efficiency, aligning the development with LEED Platinum standards, reimagining this urban destination.