2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge

The year 2024, following a period of global uncertainty, saw a complex interplay of challenges and advancements. While geopolitical tensions and the lingering effects of past crises remained prominent, a focus shifted towards rebuilding, with communities worldwide seeking local solutions and ways to advance despite the turmoil. The architectural landscape of 2024 saw a growing exploration of new building systems and technologies, often inspired by vernacular solutions. At an urban scale, spaces are reconsidered for their potential to shift towards more pedestrian-friendly activities, more natural areas, and opportunities for community gathering and event organizing.

Discussions around decolonization, the preservation of traditional building techniques, and the integration of local narratives into design continued to gain momentum. The focus was less on singular, iconic structures and more on environmentally responsible and socially conscious projects that addressed the specific needs of communities. Concurrently, new technologies such as AI systems have continued to impact the profession, but are understood more and more not as replacements, but as tools available for architects and designers to improve their processes.

Throughout the year, ArchDaily has continued to engage with all of these topics, aligned with the commitment to advancing global architectural discourse, highlighting emerging voices, and creating a platform for sharing knowledge, resources, and best practices among the architecture community. Read on to discover the 30 best articles of 2024, written and developed by ArchDaily editors from all around the world.

