  2024 Best Articles: Architecture's New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge

2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge

The year 2024, following a period of global uncertainty, saw a complex interplay of challenges and advancements. While geopolitical tensions and the lingering effects of past crises remained prominent, a focus shifted towards rebuilding, with communities worldwide seeking local solutions and ways to advance despite the turmoil. The architectural landscape of 2024 saw a growing exploration of new building systems and technologies, often inspired by vernacular solutions. At an urban scale, spaces are reconsidered for their potential to shift towards more pedestrian-friendly activities, more natural areas, and opportunities for community gathering and event organizing.

Discussions around decolonization, the preservation of traditional building techniques, and the integration of local narratives into design continued to gain momentum. The focus was less on singular, iconic structures and more on environmentally responsible and socially conscious projects that addressed the specific needs of communities. Concurrently, new technologies such as AI systems have continued to impact the profession, but are understood more and more not as replacements, but as tools available for architects and designers to improve their processes.

2024 Best Articles: Architecture's New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 2 of 312024 Best Articles: Architecture's New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 3 of 312024 Best Articles: Architecture's New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 4 of 312024 Best Articles: Architecture's New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 5 of 31

Throughout the year, ArchDaily has continued to engage with all of these topics, aligned with the commitment to advancing global architectural discourse, highlighting emerging voices, and creating a platform for sharing knowledge, resources, and best practices among the architecture community. Read on to discover the 30 best articles of 2024, written and developed by ArchDaily editors from all around the world.

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities

Overprovision: Exploring Purposefully Wasteful Spaces in Residential Design

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 6 of 31
Residence91 / Charged Voids. Image © Niveditaa Grupta

Rediscovering Modernism in Africa: From Nostalgia to Optimism

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 4 of 31
eira Railway Station, Mozambique. Image © Andrew Moore under CC Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license

By Residents for Residents: What is the Baugruppe System?

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 7 of 31
BIGyard - Zanderroth Architekten. Image © Simon Menges

Interiors within Interiors: 13 Projects that Showcase the Characteristics of Double Skin Facades

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 5 of 31
Wet Beast Office - Studioninedots. Image © Maarten Willemstein

Architecture Beyond Humanity: Designing for Non-Human Species

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 8 of 31
Dog / Human House / EKAR. Image © Rungkit Charoenwat

Balcony Design for Urban Living: A Comprehensive Guide

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 3 of 31
Vilela II - Estudio Planta. Image © Federico Cairioli

The Groundscraper: A Building Typology to Decentralize Cities

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 14 of 31
7 Horizontal Skyscraper - Steven Holl. Image © Iwan Baan

Spaces for Social Interaction: 5 Women-Led Argentine Practices Reflect on Community Life

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 9 of 31
La Valiente Focaccería + Maíz - OHIO Estudio. Image Courtesy of OHIO Estudio

Reimagining The Mashrabiya: Functionality and Symbolism in Contemporary Architecture

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 10 of 31
Ali Mohammed T. Al-Ghanim Clinic - AGi architects. Image © Nelson Garrido

7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 11 of 31
Tropical Shed - Laurent Troost Architectures. Image © Joana França

Architecture Tailored for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Community: Gallaudet University's DeafSpace Principles

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 12 of 31
Alfreton Park Community Special School by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture. Image © Kilian O’Sullivan

Exploring the Legacy of Modernism in Landscape Architecture

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 13 of 31
Ford Foundation Atrium - Dan Kiley. Image © Barrett Doherty courtesy The Cultural Landscape Foundation

"The Site is the Architect, the Site is Materiality": On Ammar Khammash and Notes on Formation

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 19 of 31
The Feynan Ecolodge project.. Image Courtesy of Dongola DAS 01, Notes on Formation and Ammar Khammash

The Merits of Greenwashing: Social Stigma Around Natural Construction in India

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 17 of 31
Earth Farmhouse - Studio Verge. Image © Akila Venkat & Chakkaravarthy

The Architecture of Dune: Leveraging the Past to Create a Myth of the Future

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 18 of 31
Dune movie scene. Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Solar Control and Sustainability in Hot Climates with Ceramic Textiles

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 15 of 31
Country House at El Cobijo-San Vicente De La Sonsierra - Blur Arquitectura. Image © Berta Buzunariz

Craftsmanship Made Architecture: The Chaki Wasi Project by La Cabina de la Curiosidad

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 2 of 31
Chaki Wasi, Artisanal Center of the Shalalá Community - La Cabina de la Curiosidad. Image © JAG Studio

Re-Naturalization of Urban Waterways: The Case Study of Cheonggye Stream in Seoul, South Korea

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 16 of 31
Cheonggyecheon stream in Seoul, Korea. Image © trabantos via Shutterstock

Designing for Two Worlds: How Space Exploration is Shaping the Future of Architecture on Earth

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 22 of 31
MARS Case. Image © Qingshan Wu

Conservation Architecture in India: Living Buildings and Cultures

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 26 of 31
Hall of Nations - Raj Rewal. Image © Panoramas

Modular Housing in Latin America: Assembly, Joinery, and Transportation Methods in Construction

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 21 of 31
MRO Shack - iHouse estudio. Image © Aldo Lanzi

Contrast or Harmony: The Aesthetic of Modern Adaptations to Historic Buildings

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 20 of 31
Antwerp Port House by Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Helene Binet

How to Measure Performance for Architecture and Design Firms?

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 23 of 31
Ibdadesign - Dubai. Image © Marc Goodwin

Exploring African Vernacular Huts: Weaving as a Climatic and Social Architecture

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 25 of 31
Dorze Huts, Ethopia. Image © Nomad Architecture

A Fresh Coat With a Hidden Cost—The Microplastics We're Adding with Every Brushstroke

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 24 of 31
© Farah Fervel

15 Projects in India Using Traditional Jali Wall Facades: Solution to Control Light, Temperature and Ventilation

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 27 of 31
Sandstone jalis at the New Building for the Parliament of India were inspired by the country’s history of architectural crafts. Image © Kavin Kumar La Sa

How Roofscapes' Paris Pilot Project is Pioneering Climate-Resilient Architecture in Europe

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 30 of 31
Roofscapes - Académie Du Climat. Image © Lionel Leduc

Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet: 12 Projects that tackle this Global Challenge

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 28 of 31
Shenzhen Shenwan Street Park - AUBE CONCEPTION. Image © Tianpei Zeng

Artificial Intelligence and Urban Planning: Technology as a Tool for City Design

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 31 of 31
© Denys Nevozhai, via Unsplash

"The Building as a Dance Between Design and Habitation": In Conversation with Níall McLaughlin

Save this picture!
2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge - Image 29 of 31
Auckland Tower - Niall McLaughlin Architects. Image © Niall McLaughlin Architects

Maria-Cristina Florian
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge" 19 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024995/2024-best-articles-architectures-new-voices-rediscovered-territories-and-a-spirit-of-shared-knowledge> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags