2024 Best Articles: Architecture’s New Voices, Rediscovered Territories, and a Spirit of Shared Knowledge

The year 2024, following a period of global uncertainty, saw a complex interplay of challenges and advancements. While geopolitical tensions and the lingering effects of past crises remained prominent, a focus shifted towards rebuilding, with communities worldwide seeking local solutions and ways to advance despite the turmoil. The architectural landscape of 2024 saw a growing exploration of new building systems and technologies, often inspired by vernacular solutions. At an urban scale, spaces are reconsidered for their potential to shift towards more pedestrian-friendly activities, more natural areas, and opportunities for community gathering and event organizing.
Discussions around decolonization, the preservation of traditional building techniques, and the integration of local narratives into design continued to gain momentum. The focus was less on singular, iconic structures and more on environmentally responsible and socially conscious projects that addressed the specific needs of communities. Concurrently, new technologies such as AI systems have continued to impact the profession, but are understood more and more not as replacements, but as tools available for architects and designers to improve their processes.
Throughout the year, ArchDaily has continued to engage with all of these topics, aligned with the commitment to advancing global architectural discourse, highlighting emerging voices, and creating a platform for sharing knowledge, resources, and best practices among the architecture community. Read on to discover the 30 best articles of 2024, written and developed by ArchDaily editors from all around the world.
Overprovision: Exploring Purposefully Wasteful Spaces in Residential Design
Rediscovering Modernism in Africa: From Nostalgia to Optimism
By Residents for Residents: What is the Baugruppe System?
Interiors within Interiors: 13 Projects that Showcase the Characteristics of Double Skin Facades
Architecture Beyond Humanity: Designing for Non-Human Species
Balcony Design for Urban Living: A Comprehensive Guide
The Groundscraper: A Building Typology to Decentralize Cities
Spaces for Social Interaction: 5 Women-Led Argentine Practices Reflect on Community Life
Reimagining The Mashrabiya: Functionality and Symbolism in Contemporary Architecture
7 Bioclimatic Façade Strategies for Tropical Architecture
Architecture Tailored for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Community: Gallaudet University's DeafSpace Principles
Exploring the Legacy of Modernism in Landscape Architecture
"The Site is the Architect, the Site is Materiality": On Ammar Khammash and Notes on Formation
The Merits of Greenwashing: Social Stigma Around Natural Construction in India
The Architecture of Dune: Leveraging the Past to Create a Myth of the Future
Solar Control and Sustainability in Hot Climates with Ceramic Textiles
Craftsmanship Made Architecture: The Chaki Wasi Project by La Cabina de la Curiosidad
Re-Naturalization of Urban Waterways: The Case Study of Cheonggye Stream in Seoul, South Korea
Designing for Two Worlds: How Space Exploration is Shaping the Future of Architecture on Earth
Conservation Architecture in India: Living Buildings and Cultures
Modular Housing in Latin America: Assembly, Joinery, and Transportation Methods in Construction
Contrast or Harmony: The Aesthetic of Modern Adaptations to Historic Buildings
How to Measure Performance for Architecture and Design Firms?
Exploring African Vernacular Huts: Weaving as a Climatic and Social Architecture
A Fresh Coat With a Hidden Cost—The Microplastics We're Adding with Every Brushstroke
15 Projects in India Using Traditional Jali Wall Facades: Solution to Control Light, Temperature and Ventilation
How Roofscapes' Paris Pilot Project is Pioneering Climate-Resilient Architecture in Europe
Urban Spaces for an Overheated Planet: 12 Projects that tackle this Global Challenge
Artificial Intelligence and Urban Planning: Technology as a Tool for City Design
"The Building as a Dance Between Design and Habitation": In Conversation with Níall McLaughlin
