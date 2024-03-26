Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Solar Control and Sustainability in Hot Climates with Ceramic Textiles

When considering traditional brick facades, we usually conjure up images of solidity and robustness. Solid ceramic blocks, recognized for their ability to withstand compression and offer strength and durability to structures, are materials frequently used in architecture. However, innovation in construction materials has made space for solutions that combine tradition and modernity, transforming the use of materials such as brick. In contemporary construction, the integration of solar control measures has become essential to improve the energy efficiency of buildings, especially in hot climates where the need to mitigate the effects of solar radiation is critical. This is one of the areas in which brick can play a significant role, aided by new technologies.

In this search for alternatives that combine structural efficiency and environmental concerns, systems such as Flexbrick have emerged, which unite ceramic blocks and metal trusses. This means combining the flexibility and lightness of the system to the translucency of the trusses, creating ventilated facades that improve architectural aesthetics, while also addressing sustainability issues—particularly in mitigating costs associated with solar control in hot climates. Essentially, the ceramic textile system consists of an interwoven steel wire mesh surrounded by a mosaic of ceramic pieces arranged in horizontal and vertical bands. The flexibility of this material allows it to be easily folded and stored on pallets, taking up little space and facilitating transport. Additionally, the long strips make installation quick, easy and economical, reducing emissions associated with transporting and installing conventional materials.

151 Toorak Road Commercial and Office Building / Bird de la Coeur Architects. Image © Dianna Snape
151 Toorak Road Commercial and Office Building / Bird de la Coeur Architects. Image © Dianna Snape
Cultural Center La Gota - Tobacco Museum / Losada García. Image © Miguel de Guzmán
Cultural Center La Gota - Tobacco Museum / Losada García. Image © Miguel de Guzmán

One of the system's main advantages lies in its proven ability to mitigate the impact of solar radiation, promoting significant improvements in thermal insulation, as the ceramic's thermal inertia and jali effect contribute to the passive regulation of the building's thermal conditions. Thermal inertia corresponds to the material's ability to absorb heat from solar radiation during the day and store it in its mass, which is subsequently released during times when there is no sun exposure. This allows the building to passively regulate the thermal conditions of the environment and reduce energy needs for thermal conditioning of the building. The jali effect, on the other hand, helps reduce temperatures by compressing air through the holes in the texture created on the facade. When air passes through these openings, its velocity increases, resulting in deep and effective diffusion of adiabatic changes. This is an element traditionally used in the architecture of India and Islamic countries, where its effectiveness has been proven over centuries. The presence of ceramics in the building envelope also plays a crucial role in reducing heat island effects, thus promoting greater energy efficiency by dissipating accumulated heat.

The Kindergarten Virolai Petit / Vicente Sarrablo + Jaume Colom + Roviras - Castelao Arquitectos. Image © Joan Guillamat
The Kindergarten Virolai Petit / Vicente Sarrablo + Jaume Colom + Roviras - Castelao Arquitectos. Image © Joan Guillamat

The Flexbrick system combines stainless steel and ceramics, which both offer significant environmental benefits. With up to 92% of its content coming from recycled materials, the stainless steel used can also be considered sustainable. On the other hand, the ceramics used—fired from biogas—offer additional environmental benefits, including reduced emissions, energy consumption and transport needs, contributing to more sustainable production practices. This also reflects the principles of the circular economy: minimizing waste and energy, increasing construction safety and allowing components to be dismantled when necessary instead of demolition, with recycling that can revalue materials through the dynamics of the circular economy.

Country House at El Cobijo-San Vicente De La Sonsierra / Blur Arquitectura. Image © Berta Buzunariz
Country House at El Cobijo-San Vicente De La Sonsierra / Blur Arquitectura. Image © Berta Buzunariz
Country House at El Cobijo-San Vicente De La Sonsierra / Blur Arquitectura. Image © Berta Buzunariz
Country House at El Cobijo-San Vicente De La Sonsierra / Blur Arquitectura. Image © Berta Buzunariz

Therefore, its flexibility and performance are comparable to traditional solar control methods, such as brises soleils or similar, but with the additional advantage of offering greater adaptability and customization to architectural projects. Flexbrick represents a new approach to using an ancient and extremely traditional material. Its integration into building facades provides a sustainable solution for solar control and allows architects to minimize costs and comply with certification requirements.

For more information about the product and its applications, visit the Flexbrick page in our catalogue.

Eduardo Souza
Cite: Souza, Eduardo. "Solar Control and Sustainability in Hot Climates with Ceramic Textiles" [Controle Solar e Sustentabilidade em climas Quentes com têxteis cerâmicos] 26 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

