Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities

2023 witnessed major conflicts and political crises, catastrophic natural disasters, and global turmoil. It has also seen the decline in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuous rise of generative AI models, as well as the emergence of India as the world's most populous country, surpassing China. 2023 has also sparked worldwide discussions in the architectural realm. The 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia challenged its audience to think in a different, more empathetic way, taking a broader perspective on architecture and shifting its focus towards the discipline rather than just the profession. This shift also created space for voices and discussions often overlooked in global exhibitions. The 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial celebrated everything that exists, especially in the global south where places thrive amidst scarcity. The main themes of the year centered on decarbonizing the built environment, resources and production, traditional materials and know-how, consumer culture and waste, as well as decolonization, local narratives, and identities, among others.

ArchDaily has closely followed all these stories, consistently examining them through an urban and architectural lens to address global issues. Aligned with our commitment to "empowering everyone involved in shaping architecture to enhance the quality of life," the 2023 ArchDaily's Best Articles selection showcases a broad spectrum of current topics.

Discover ArchDaily’s annual selection of 30 best articles of the year, written and developed by our editors, across all 5 sites, in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese.

