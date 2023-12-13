Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  3. Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities

2023 witnessed major conflicts and political crises, catastrophic natural disasters, and global turmoil. It has also seen the decline in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuous rise of generative AI models, as well as the emergence of India as the world's most populous country, surpassing China. 2023 has also sparked worldwide discussions in the architectural realm. The 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia challenged its audience to think in a different, more empathetic way, taking a broader perspective on architecture and shifting its focus towards the discipline rather than just the profession. This shift also created space for voices and discussions often overlooked in global exhibitions. The 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial celebrated everything that exists, especially in the global south where places thrive amidst scarcity. The main themes of the year centered on decarbonizing the built environment, resources and production, traditional materials and know-how, consumer culture and waste, as well as decolonization, local narratives, and identities, among others.

ArchDaily has closely followed all these stories, consistently examining them through an urban and architectural lens to address global issues. Aligned with our commitment to "empowering everyone involved in shaping architecture to enhance the quality of life," the 2023 ArchDaily's Best Articles selection showcases a broad spectrum of current topics.

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 2 of 31Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 3 of 31Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 4 of 31Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 5 of 31Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - More Images+ 26

Discover ArchDaily’s annual selection of 30 best articles of the year, written and developed by our editors, across all 5 sites, in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese.

How Does Artificial Intelligence Perceive the Contemporary Home? Different Perspectives from 15 Countries

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 11 of 31
Contemporary house in Japan. Image © Ulises Design Studio (@ulises.ai)

Exploring Local Material in Contemporary Architecture: PWDC Transforms Building Surfaces in Nigeria

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 2 of 31
Courtesy of Abijo Mosque, Lagos showing laterite texture. Image © Mujib Ojeifo

How to Arrange Furniture in Architectural Spaces? 7 Essential Tips

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 6 of 31
© Valeria Montjoy (ArchDaily)

Designing Without a Client: 6 Houses Created by Celebrated Architects for Themselves

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 12 of 31
Le Corbusier in his apartment. Image © FLC/ADAGP

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 8 of 31
Courtesy of Gambetta Apartment / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture. Image © Giaime Meloni

From Art Nouveau to the Bauhaus: How Home Interiors Looked in Popular Art Movements

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 13 of 31
Courtesy of Walter Gropius’s 20th-century House in Jena, Germany. Image © Michel Figuet/Living Inside

Courtyards: The Heart of Multi-Generational Houses in India

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 9 of 31
Courtesy of Jungalow House / Neogenesis+Studi0261. Image © Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

Biophilic Interiors: 21 Projects that Blend Architecture with Nature

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 7 of 31
Courtesy of Six Square House / Young Projects. Image © Alan Tansay

The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 14 of 31
© Alison Brooks

Cooling and Energy Efficiency: A New Era in Building Design

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 15 of 31
Courtesy of The House of Silence / Natura Futura Arquitectura. Image © Lorena Darquea

7 Lighting Trends and How They Are Illuminating Today’s Interior Spaces

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 10 of 31
Courtesy of Rombo IV / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © Joe Fletcher

Are We Seeing the End of the Open Floor Plan?

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 5 of 31
Courtesy of The Glass Blocks Duplex / Tal Goldsmith Fish Design Studio. Image © Amit Geron

The Tropical Architecture of Monsoon Asia

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 21 of 31
Courtesy of K House / AIM Architecture. Image © Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen, Noah Sheldon

Pushing Boundaries with Bamboo: A Structural Engineering Case Study

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 20 of 31
Aerial perspective of the Luum Temple under construction, revealing the network of bamboo elements. Image © CO-LAB design office

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 19 of 31
Courtesy of Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Rory Gariner

4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 18 of 31
Courtesy of NestHouse by Studio Bark. Image © Jim Stephenson

The Floating Village of Ganvie: A Model for Socio-Ecological Urbanism

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 17 of 31
Aerial View of the Floating Village of Ganvie_2018. Image © Victor Espadas González

Slow Architecture: Intentional Design for the 21st Century

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 3 of 31
Courtesy of Fale Marker House / RTA Studio. Image © Jackie Meiring

How Has Modern Architecture Transformed the Farmhouse Style?

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 16 of 31
Courtesy of “La Dolce Mela" Agritour Farmhouse / studio raro. Image © studio raro

Carbonized Wood: A Traditional Japanese Technique That Has Conquered the World

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 22 of 31
Courtesy of Weekend House in Kirishima / EAL. Image © Shigeo Ogawa

Are Architecture Firms the Next Design Thinking and Innovation Giants?

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 29 of 31
Courtesy of 3D printed model by 3XN/GXN. Image © Beyond Buildings

Why Landscape Architecture Matters Now More Than Ever

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 23 of 31
Courtesy of Philadelphia Navy Yards / James Corner Field Operations. Image © Halkin Mason Photography

A Modernist Church Set in Stone: The Story Behind the Temppeliaukio Kirkko in Helsinki, Finland

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 25 of 31
© Aleksandra Kostadinovska

The Symbolic Use of Color in Islamic Architecture

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 27 of 31
© Garry OLeary | Mosque of Mohamed Abdulkhaliq Gargash, Dabbagh Architects

Rewilding in Architecture: Concepts, Applications, and Examples

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 4 of 31
Courtesy of Benjakitti Forest Park / Arsomslip Community and Environmental Architect. Image © Srirath Somsawat

Could Salt Be a Material of the Future? Innovating with Crystallized Salt Panels

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 31 of 31
© Adrian Deweerdt & Joana Luz

The Myth of Pure White Architecture: How Architects of Modernity Used Color

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 24 of 31
Courtesy of Rietveld Schroder House / Gerrit Rietveld. Image © Maria Gonzalez

How Amsterdam Uses the Doughnut Economics Model to Create a Balanced Strategy for Both the People and the Environment

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 30 of 31
Courtesy of The Whale / de Architekten Cie.. Image © de Architekten Cie.

Olson Kundig and the Ingenuity of the Moving Parts in Their Architecture

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 26 of 31
Courtesy of Chicken Point Cabin / Olson Kundig Architects. Image © Benjamin Benschneider

Greenwashing in Architecture: Identifying False Sustainable Strategies

Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities - Image 28 of 31
© Alexander Abero, via Unsplash

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Christele Harrouk
NewsArticles
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities" 13 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010992/best-articles-of-2023> ISSN 0719-8884

