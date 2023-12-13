Best Articles of 2023: Dismantling Ideas, Personal Narratives and the Emergence of New Realities

2023 witnessed major conflicts and political crises, catastrophic natural disasters, and global turmoil. It has also seen the decline in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuous rise of generative AI models, as well as the emergence of India as the world's most populous country, surpassing China. 2023 has also sparked worldwide discussions in the architectural realm. The 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia challenged its audience to think in a different, more empathetic way, taking a broader perspective on architecture and shifting its focus towards the discipline rather than just the profession. This shift also created space for voices and discussions often overlooked in global exhibitions. The 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial celebrated everything that exists, especially in the global south where places thrive amidst scarcity. The main themes of the year centered on decarbonizing the built environment, resources and production, traditional materials and know-how, consumer culture and waste, as well as decolonization, local narratives, and identities, among others.
ArchDaily has closely followed all these stories, consistently examining them through an urban and architectural lens to address global issues. Aligned with our commitment to "empowering everyone involved in shaping architecture to enhance the quality of life," the 2023 ArchDaily's Best Articles selection showcases a broad spectrum of current topics.
Discover ArchDaily’s annual selection of 30 best articles of the year, written and developed by our editors, across all 5 sites, in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese.
How Does Artificial Intelligence Perceive the Contemporary Home? Different Perspectives from 15 Countries
Exploring Local Material in Contemporary Architecture: PWDC Transforms Building Surfaces in Nigeria
How to Arrange Furniture in Architectural Spaces? 7 Essential Tips
Designing Without a Client: 6 Houses Created by Celebrated Architects for Themselves
Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness
From Art Nouveau to the Bauhaus: How Home Interiors Looked in Popular Art Movements
Courtyards: The Heart of Multi-Generational Houses in India
Biophilic Interiors: 21 Projects that Blend Architecture with Nature
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture
Cooling and Energy Efficiency: A New Era in Building Design
7 Lighting Trends and How They Are Illuminating Today’s Interior Spaces
Are We Seeing the End of the Open Floor Plan?
The Tropical Architecture of Monsoon Asia
Pushing Boundaries with Bamboo: A Structural Engineering Case Study
On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling
The Floating Village of Ganvie: A Model for Socio-Ecological Urbanism
Slow Architecture: Intentional Design for the 21st Century
How Has Modern Architecture Transformed the Farmhouse Style?
Carbonized Wood: A Traditional Japanese Technique That Has Conquered the World
Are Architecture Firms the Next Design Thinking and Innovation Giants?
Why Landscape Architecture Matters Now More Than Ever
A Modernist Church Set in Stone: The Story Behind the Temppeliaukio Kirkko in Helsinki, Finland
The Symbolic Use of Color in Islamic Architecture
Rewilding in Architecture: Concepts, Applications, and Examples
Could Salt Be a Material of the Future? Innovating with Crystallized Salt Panels
The Myth of Pure White Architecture: How Architects of Modernity Used Color
How Amsterdam Uses the Doughnut Economics Model to Create a Balanced Strategy for Both the People and the Environment
Olson Kundig and the Ingenuity of the Moving Parts in Their Architecture
Greenwashing in Architecture: Identifying False Sustainable Strategies
