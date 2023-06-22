How to Arrange Furniture in Architectural Spaces? 7 Essential Tips

As true spatial orchestrators, architects’ expertise extends beyond the mere construction of buildings, often transcending the physical realm of design. They possess the unique ability to craft spaces that are not only visually appealing, but that also feel welcoming, harmonious, and, above all, functional. Embracing this vital role involves careful consideration of all the bits and pieces that make up a project; from a building’s foundations to a sofa, architects must ensure that all the elements, in every scale, tie together in a way that is cohesive and positively influences our everyday lives.

Furniture is a key part of the equation. A holistic approach to design cannot exclude it, and understanding it as an integral part of the architectural process will inevitably elevate any spatial experience. Just as furniture must complement the room it occupies, the room itself must be designed to ensure a seamless synchronization with the furniture. Architects can plan this well in advance; for instance, they may decide early on to deliberately place a window in front of where a sofa will likely sit, or may design a large, open space envisioning in it movable partitions or modular pieces for ultimate flexibility. Even the strategic placement of wall outlets is significant, as it will directly impact how furniture is then laid out.

Whether architects and homeowners are looking to rearrange furniture for a quick refresh or start from scratch in a new build, it’s always useful to consider a few tips and tricks. Here, through a series of conceptual diagrams, we will explore some key points and design principles to take into account when arranging furniture, all united by one common goal: to optimize spaces to their fullest potential.

Always be mindful of proportions

Prior to making any design decisions, observing and measuring the space you are working with should always be the first step. Having a scaled floor plan and knowing a room’s shape, width and length is crucial to select appropriately sized pieces, position them accordingly and maintain a balance between furniture dimensions, room size and any architectural elements. This aligns with the principles advocated by Ernst Neufert, a renowned German architect and author of the influential book "Architects' Data", who emphasized the importance of understanding spatial dimensions and proportions to create functional designs. A square, 3x3 meters bedroom, for example, can fit a double bed in the middle and still leave free room to the sides. Meanwhile, a smaller rectangular room will benefit from a single bed placed along the largest wall (and with a dresser placed directly across).

Create conversation areas

After a couple of years of pandemic-related isolation, today we crave face-to-face interaction more than ever. With that in mind, well-designed furniture layouts can create a conducive environment for conversation by promoting proximity, comfort and a sense of togetherness. Because of the limits of human hearing and issues related to social interactions, furniture should generally be placed within a distance of 2.15 to 3 meters. And in large living rooms, pieces can be laid out to create separate “islands” –for example, by placing two sofas in the center and a group of chairs and side tables at one end of the room to create a separate conversation cluster.

Leave space for circulation and traffic

No room is functional without providing the necessary space to move around freely and comfortably. If we take the standard living room, it’s often recommended to leave a minimum of 90 cm for frequently used passageways and 30-45 cm between seats and coffee tables. Similar principles apply to dining rooms –a minimum of 90 cm between each edge of the table and the nearest wall is a common standard (however, if traffic doesn’t pass behind the chairs on one side of the table, 60 cm should suffice). Regardless of each specific case, it’s vital to map your traffic routes and remember that, more often than not, less is indeed more.

Define a focal point if necessary

Rooms tend to be designed around one object, whether it be a window, a fireplace, an artwork or a TV. Once this focal point is identified, furniture can be oriented accordingly. This might mean arranging furniture to take advantage of beautiful views from a fixed window, keeping the view of a fireplace clear or positioning every element in a way that natural light exposure is optimized. In any case, the largest pieces of furniture –such as the sofa in the living room or the bed in the bedroom– should face the focal point. If the TV is the room’s protagonist, the minimum viewing distance between the set and the seating should be twice the screen size (measured diagonally), while the maximum viewing distance should be three times the screen size.

Consider flexibility and adaptability

As the demand for adaptable, hybrid and multifunctional spaces grows, architects must consider furniture arrangement in relation to flexibility. Modular furniture is an ideal choice, as it can be easily rearranged or reconfigured in shape and size to accommodate changing needs. Movable partitions and pocket doors can also be useful to create different ambiances within one single room, hence bringing versatility to an otherwise rigid space.

Aim for visual balance and variety

“Balance is key,” goes the old saying. Furniture arrangement is no exception. For a uniform, balanced layout, it’s advisable to vary shapes, sizes and textures. An area rug is great for anchoring different pieces of furniture and adding extra texture –as a rule of thumb, it should be centered around a seating arrangement with the front legs of large furniture pieces sitting on top of it. There are many ways to play with contrast, whether it be by combining straight lines with curves or pairing solids with voids. Some successful combinations include: juxtaposing orthogonal furniture with a round table, pairing a leggy chair with a solid side table, and so on.

Don’t forget about personal taste

Following all of these general guidelines can certainly be useful when arranging furniture. But at the end of the day, it’s important to bear in mind that it all boils down to the room’s function and, naturally, personal taste, style and preference. That is the last –yet arguably the most important– rule: whether you are an architect, designer or homeowner, make a point to address the needs and individual flair of those who will inhabit the space, even if that entails experimenting, challenging conventional standards and thinking outside the box.

