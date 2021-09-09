How Far Should Your Sofa Be From The TV?

Save this picture! PH-13 Apartment / Atelier L'inconnu; Beirut, Líbano. Image © Ieva Saudargaite

There are a series of multiple factors to take into account when deciding where to place a TV, including —but not limited to— the dimensions of both the furniture and the TV, image resolution, height, design, and so on.

In this article, we share some recommendations to achieve the comfort and well-being of the users avoiding possible problems of visual fatigue or unfortunate body postures.

Save this picture! PH-13 Apartment / Atelier L'inconnu; Beirut, Líbano. Image © Ieva Saudargaite

Save this picture! Zagal Loft / Tangible; Medellín, Colombia. Image © Mateo Soto

When it comes to setting the distance between the sofa and the TV, the ideal scenario takes into account the required distances between furniture and the spaces needed for its enjoyment, in order for the setting to achieve its intended purpose and avoid generating great headaches for its users.

Save this picture! VM Apartment / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados; Perdizes, Brasil. Image © Fran Parente

Save this picture! 415N Apartment / CoDA; Asa Norte, Brasil. Image © Júlia Tótoli

Firstly, there are two main factors to know when placing the television in your home: the size and the resolution. When talking about the size of a television, you are referring to the length of the screen, diagonally, expressed in inches usually. One inch equals 2.54 cm, therefore, if a TV is 40-inch long, it means that it measures 1.02 meters from one corner to the other.

Save this picture! Distancia óptima según las dimensiones de la pantalla. Image © Agustina Iñiguez

But beyond its size, it is necessary to also know its resolution. The resolution refers to the number of vertical and horizontal lines made up of pixels, displayed on a screen. A noteworthy fact is that when the resolution increases, the pixel density does too; meaning that its sharpness and the detail richness improve, which allows you to sit closer to it while maintaining the same screen size.

On the other hand, the lighting and the time of day also have a big influence when choosing the right place to install the TV to achieve a pleasant experience. It is recommended to place the TV on a perpendicular wall to the windows and never in front of the openings. In fact, the goal is to reduce the reflections that could occur without losing the image quality.

Save this picture! Ángulo de visión. Image © Agustina Iñiguez

Moreover, the viewing angle and the standard pixelation threshold are also factors to be considered. A guide developed by the Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers (SMPTE) recommends sitting at a distance that allows the screen to occupy approximately at least 30 degrees of our field of vision. This applies to any type of multimedia content.

Another variable to take into account is the height at which the device will be placed. It is recommended that the center of the screen coincides approximately with the same height of the eyes. Generally, the eyes of a seated person of an average height are located between 85 and 100 cm from the floor. Therefore, it is suggested, since they are not right in the middle of the height of the screen, to have them at a proportion of one-third of the top of the screen.

There are multiple designs of televisions on the market that, year after year, have tried to improve by ensuring a better user experience. In recent years, curved design has taken center stage, but have you ever wondered what is the difference between flat-screen and curved-screen TVs?

Curved screen televisions allow the distance between our eyes and the television to be constant by placing us in the center of the screen. In addition, the curvature lets you expand the field of vision and generate an enveloping sensation the closer you are to it, as well as reducing reflections from the screen. In short, the objective is to improve the experience of the people who inhabit the spaces that we project, seeking to satisfy their needs and preferences.