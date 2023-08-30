Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness

Circles, as a fundamental geometric shape, possess a captivating and harmonious quality that has been seamlessly integrated into architecture and design across various eras and styles. From subtle accents to bold focal points, the use of circles in interior design transcends mere ornamentation, often symbolizing continuity, connection, and a soothing visual rhythm. With their endless and unbroken curves, they offer a sense of unity, movement, and balance that can transform spaces into inviting and aesthetically pleasing environments – an effect especially useful for interior design. In this article, we take a look at 27 projects from our ArchDaily database that illustrate circular forms in interiors across the globe.

The history of circles in interior design spans centuries and encompasses a variety of cultural, artistic, and architectural influences. Since ancient times, the shape has held symbolic and aesthetic significance, which has translated into its usage within interior spaces. In addition, ancient civilizations recognized the geometric perfection and technical superiority of circular structures and made use of them in architectural elements like columns, arches, or domes. During the medieval and Renaissance periods, the circular motif continued to play a role in design, often as part of religious architecture. Circular rose windows in Gothic cathedrals not only served as decorative elements but also allowed a delicate play of light to create a spiritual ambiance. When looking at the predominant interior styles of the past decade, it becomes clear that the popularity of this specific organic shape has not waned.

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 31 of 35
The Rose Window at Royal Basilica of Saint-Denis / Abbot Suger. Image © Wikimedia user Diliff (licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0)
Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 30 of 35
Art Déco at The New Palace, Western Gujarat. Image © Salva López

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, Art Nouveau and Art Deco movements embraced curves and geometric shapes in interior design. Art Nouveau emphasized organic and flowing forms, while Art Deco embraced more streamlined and symmetrical circular motifs in furniture, lighting fixtures, and decorative elements. The mid-20th century saw circles being used in mid-century modern interiors, often as part of iconic furniture designs. Circular tables, lighting fixtures, and even circular motifs on textiles found their way into homes to showcase a blend of functionality and artistic expression. Fast forward to present times, and the popular contemporary interior style continues to highlight a mixture of clean lines and curves to achieve its desired harmonious effect. Open floor plans and circular pathways can create a sense of flow and connectivity within contemporary spaces while circular mirrors, artwork, and rugs add visual interest and a soft contrast to straight lines and sharp angles commonly found in modern interiors.

Whether in the form of furniture, accessories, patterns, or architectural elements, circles bring a touch of elegance and spatial grace that elevates the ambiance of any interior setting, to say nothing of the prevalence of the form in wellness interiors and hospitality architecture. With advancements in technology and materials, designers nowadays have more flexibility than ever in incorporating circular shapes: curved walls, circular staircases, and even futuristic pod-like seating arrangements demonstrate how circles can create innovative and futuristic interior designs.

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 29 of 35
Maruhiro Office “Ouchi” / DDAA. Image © Kenta Hasegawa

This omnipresence of circles in interior design might at first defy clear categorization – but the following division into elements across furniture and structure helps to gain a more comprehensive picture of the ways in which roundness is employed for interior designs worldwide.

Tables

Olaria House / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 12 of 35
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estudio

House K / Kart Projects | Architecture

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 15 of 35
© Rory Gardiner

011 Apartment / flipê arquitetura

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 17 of 35
© Gabriela Mestriner

Mirrors

LT House / MAIN OFFICE

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 2 of 35
© Rafael Gamo

Maruhiro Office “Ouchi” / DDAA

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 7 of 35
© Kenta Hasegawa

Translucence House / Fougeron Architecture

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 16 of 35
© Joe Fletcher

Shelving

Gambetta Apartment / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 27 of 35
© Giaime Meloni

Two of a Kind Apartment / WY-TO architects

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 25 of 35
© Frank Pinckers

IT’s House / 2BOOKS design

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 26 of 35
© Millspace&Workpaperpress

Seating

Ewelina Art Studio / Ewelina Makosa

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 23 of 35
© Anne.Catherine Scoffoni

FT Apartment / ZALC Arquitetura

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 21 of 35
© Alexandre Disaro

Chayamadai Danchi Housing Complex / Studio Rakkora Architects

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 18 of 35
© Tetsuya Hayashiguchi

Lighting

House M / Studio Atomic

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 22 of 35
© Sebastian Bach

1927 Apartment / Kilo / Honc

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 19 of 35
© Matej Hakár

Fusuma-e House and Office / knof

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 20 of 35
© Haruki Kodama

Bathtubs & Sinks

Black is Back / 33bY Architecture

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 13 of 35
© Oleg Stelmah

AFM Interior / Olha Wood Interiors

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 9 of 35
© Andrey Avdeenko

Remodeling and Rethinking White Towers / STUDIO.NOJU

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 32 of 35
© Jose Hevia

Windows & Skylights

Life Between Paintings / XTOPIX

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 14 of 35
© Ondrej Tylčer

Mill Valley Guesthouse / Turnbull Griffin Haesloop Architects

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 10 of 35
© David Wakely

Cal Totxo Apartment Renovation / Cierto Estudio

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 4 of 35
© Jose Hevia

Staircases

Farnham House / Foomann Architects

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 33 of 35
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 34 of 35
© Elad Gonen

Renovation of a Milan Laboratory to a Family Loft / Tomoarchitects

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 3 of 35
© Matteo Piazza

Rugs

Non-Binary Space Apartment / Pachon-Paredes

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 5 of 35
© Luis Asín

In Plain Sight Apartment / Nakworks

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 8 of 35
© Rafael Gamo

Hillside View / ARRCC

Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness - Image 35 of 35
© Greg Cox

Find more color-blocking interiors in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series that explores features of interior architecture, from our own database of projects. Every month, we will highlight how architects and designers are utilizing new elements, new characteristics, and new signatures in interior spaces around the world. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.

Claire Brodka
Cite: Claire Brodka. "Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness" 30 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006133/circles-in-interior-design-27-projects-that-embrace-roundness> ISSN 0719-8884

