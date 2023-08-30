Circles in Interior Design: 27 Projects that Embrace Roundness

Save this picture! Gambetta Apartment / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture. Image © Giaime Meloni

Circles, as a fundamental geometric shape, possess a captivating and harmonious quality that has been seamlessly integrated into architecture and design across various eras and styles. From subtle accents to bold focal points, the use of circles in interior design transcends mere ornamentation, often symbolizing continuity, connection, and a soothing visual rhythm. With their endless and unbroken curves, they offer a sense of unity, movement, and balance that can transform spaces into inviting and aesthetically pleasing environments – an effect especially useful for interior design. In this article, we take a look at 27 projects from our ArchDaily database that illustrate circular forms in interiors across the globe.

The history of circles in interior design spans centuries and encompasses a variety of cultural, artistic, and architectural influences. Since ancient times, the shape has held symbolic and aesthetic significance, which has translated into its usage within interior spaces. In addition, ancient civilizations recognized the geometric perfection and technical superiority of circular structures and made use of them in architectural elements like columns, arches, or domes. During the medieval and Renaissance periods, the circular motif continued to play a role in design, often as part of religious architecture. Circular rose windows in Gothic cathedrals not only served as decorative elements but also allowed a delicate play of light to create a spiritual ambiance. When looking at the predominant interior styles of the past decade, it becomes clear that the popularity of this specific organic shape has not waned.

In the 19th and early 20th centuries, Art Nouveau and Art Deco movements embraced curves and geometric shapes in interior design. Art Nouveau emphasized organic and flowing forms, while Art Deco embraced more streamlined and symmetrical circular motifs in furniture, lighting fixtures, and decorative elements. The mid-20th century saw circles being used in mid-century modern interiors, often as part of iconic furniture designs. Circular tables, lighting fixtures, and even circular motifs on textiles found their way into homes to showcase a blend of functionality and artistic expression. Fast forward to present times, and the popular contemporary interior style continues to highlight a mixture of clean lines and curves to achieve its desired harmonious effect. Open floor plans and circular pathways can create a sense of flow and connectivity within contemporary spaces while circular mirrors, artwork, and rugs add visual interest and a soft contrast to straight lines and sharp angles commonly found in modern interiors.

Whether in the form of furniture, accessories, patterns, or architectural elements, circles bring a touch of elegance and spatial grace that elevates the ambiance of any interior setting, to say nothing of the prevalence of the form in wellness interiors and hospitality architecture. With advancements in technology and materials, designers nowadays have more flexibility than ever in incorporating circular shapes: curved walls, circular staircases, and even futuristic pod-like seating arrangements demonstrate how circles can create innovative and futuristic interior designs.

This omnipresence of circles in interior design might at first defy clear categorization – but the following division into elements across furniture and structure helps to gain a more comprehensive picture of the ways in which roundness is employed for interior designs worldwide.

