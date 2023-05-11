On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico

Save this picture! Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Rory Gariner

Brutalism is an architectural style that originated in the 1950s and became popular in the 1960s. Its name comes from the French "béton brut," which means "raw concrete," as this material is one of the most characteristic elements of the style. Its main features are the apparent use of concrete, offering visuals where natural texture and tonality are the protagonists of the buildings. Brutalist buildings often have an austere and massive aesthetic, with simple and repetitive geometric shapes. The use of industrial materials and innovative construction techniques is also common in brutalism.

This architectural style has been used in a wide range of constructions, from houses and public buildings to stadiums and shopping centers. In Mexico, this style was very popular during the 1960s and 1970s, because concrete was considered a modern and economical material. Among the most well-known examples of brutalist architecture in Mexico is Agustín Hernández's Casa en el Aire. Although this style lost popularity in the 1980s and 1990s, today we are witnessing a significant boom where some principles of this style are being adapted in different contexts.

Today, we want to introduce you to some examples located in Mexico, which speak of a reinvention not only of the style itself but of the unique identity of contemporary Mexican architecture. Keep reading to discover the full list.

Save this picture! Villa Cava / Espacio 18 Arquitectura. Image © César Béjar

Save this picture! Casa nu / Chris Luce. Image © Ana Paula Álvarez

Save this picture! Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Rory Gariner

Save this picture! Alférez House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Rory Gariner

Save this picture! House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! Zicatela House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Rory Gariner

Save this picture! Capilla del Atardecer / BNKR Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro

Save this picture! GG House / g3arquitectos. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani

Save this picture! Las Cruces Lookout Point / ELEMENTAL. Image © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! OYAMEL / RP Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de RP Arquitectos

Save this picture! Casa Río / graciastudio. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! House AT / HRBT. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! CAP House / Estudio MMX. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani

Save this picture! DeLunna House / REIMS 502. Image © Ricardo Janet

Save this picture! Casa Puebla / rdlp arquitectos. Image © Jorge Taboada

Save this picture! Casa Briones / RP Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de RP Arquitectos

