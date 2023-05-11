Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico

Save
Brutalism is an architectural style that originated in the 1950s and became popular in the 1960s. Its name comes from the French "béton brut," which means "raw concrete," as this material is one of the most characteristic elements of the style. Its main features are the apparent use of concrete, offering visuals where natural texture and tonality are the protagonists of the buildings. Brutalist buildings often have an austere and massive aesthetic, with simple and repetitive geometric shapes. The use of industrial materials and innovative construction techniques is also common in brutalism.

This architectural style has been used in a wide range of constructions, from houses and public buildings to stadiums and shopping centers. In Mexico, this style was very popular during the 1960s and 1970s, because concrete was considered a modern and economical material. Among the most well-known examples of brutalist architecture in Mexico is Agustín Hernández's Casa en el Aire. Although this style lost popularity in the 1980s and 1990s, today we are witnessing a significant boom where some principles of this style are being adapted in different contexts.

Today, we want to introduce you to some examples located in Mexico, which speak of a reinvention not only of the style itself but of the unique identity of contemporary Mexican architecture. Keep reading to discover the full list.

Villa Cava / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 5 of 19
Villa Cava / Espacio 18 Arquitectura. Image © César Béjar

Casa nu / Chris Luce

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 17 of 19
Casa nu / Chris Luce. Image © Ana Paula Álvarez

Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 19 of 19
Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Rory Gariner

Alférez House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 2 of 19
Alférez House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Rory Gariner

House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 3 of 19
House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Jaime Navarro

Zicatela House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 7 of 19
Zicatela House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. Image © Rory Gariner

Capilla del Atardecer / BNKR Arquitectura

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 8 of 19
Capilla del Atardecer / BNKR Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro

GG House / g3arquitectos

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 12 of 19
GG House / g3arquitectos. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani

Las Cruces Lookout Point / ELEMENTAL

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 10 of 19
Las Cruces Lookout Point / ELEMENTAL. Image © Iwan Baan

Oyamel House / RP Arquitectos

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 15 of 19
OYAMEL / RP Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de RP Arquitectos

Casa Río / graciastudio

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 11 of 19
Casa Río / graciastudio. Image © Onnis Luque

House AT / HRBT

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 6 of 19
House AT / HRBT. Image © Onnis Luque

CAP House / Estudio MMX

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 16 of 19
CAP House / Estudio MMX. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani

DeLunna House / REIMS 502

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 9 of 19
DeLunna House / REIMS 502. Image © Ricardo Janet

Foro Boca / Rojkind Arquitectos

Casa Puebla / rdlp arquitectos

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 13 of 19
Casa Puebla / rdlp arquitectos. Image © Jorge Taboada

Briones House / RP Arquitectos

On Brutalist Influence in Contemporary Architecture: 16 Examples in Mexico - Image 14 of 19
Casa Briones / RP Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de RP Arquitectos

Would you like to publish your work, submit an article, or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our entire library of over 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore ArchDaily's new Image Search. Filter by image type, drawings, project category, building elements, materials, and much more.

Mónica Arellano
