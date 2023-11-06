Greenwashing in Architecture: Identifying False Sustainable Strategies

Save this picture! Photo by Martin Reisch, via Unsplash

Amid our ongoing battle against climate change, the need for authentic decarbonization strategies has never been more urgent. Professions, companies, and organizations worldwide face mounting pressure to integrate sustainable practices into their operations, particularly in response to recent climate challenges. The realm of architecture and urban planning is no exception. Phrases such as "sustainable architecture" and "green architecture" have gained widespread popularity, accompanied by various certifications, products, and advertising, all promising transformative advancements in the field that should align with our global aspirations for a sustainable future.

However, amidst this growing environmental awareness, another phenomenon has emerged: greenwashing. It refers to practices adopted by various sectors, especially those related to marketing strategies that present initiatives that convey a false impression or provide misleading information about how a company's products or projects are more environmentally friendly than they are when analyzed from a more critical and careful perspective.

+ 2

When we type "sustainable development" or "green architecture," for example, into a search engine, thousands of buildings will appear, surrounded by many plants and vegetation, suggesting that this is the image and reality of more environmentally conscious construction. But are these the parameters indicated to judge a building as sustainable, or are we facing false decarbonization speeches that represent greenwashing strategies in architecture?

Many entrepreneurs, as well as many architects, have realized that marketing around the sustainability theme could bring gains and profits to the profession and that certain "green" parameters and discourses could guide, attract, and please their consumers. But often, more than in-depth studies and measures aligned with local contexts and environmentally more coherent thinking, these initiatives only appear to be more responsible when, in fact, they are superficial, controversial, or misleading.

Frequently, the features being promoted may not deliver as promised, may have hidden downsides, or might have been integrated into the design solely to meet basic regulatory requirements. It's possible for a building to be constructed in an environmentally harmful manner, yet by incorporating specific elements like solar panels or green roofs, it can be marketed and championed as a sustainable structure. But how can we detect greenwashing in architecture?

One frequently employed strategy associated with misleading claims of decarbonization is the use of 'green seals' or certifications. However, some certifications can be acquired by companies and projects without actually implementing substantial sustainable practices and technologies. Often, these certifications prioritize certain environmental factors or broader perspectives, neglecting crucial elements of the local construction context, such as social and economic aspects, which can create an appearance of sustainability as the actual environmental performance remains limited.

Relying solely on green roofs or solar panels to demonstrate a building or development's sustainability can be linked to a greenwashing strategy in architecture. While green roofs and solar panels offer many advantages, particularly in urban environments, they alone do not guarantee that a construction project meets sustainability standards. This is particularly evident when other critical factors like energy efficiency and the choice of environmentally harmful materials and construction systems are neglected.

Another aspect to watch out for is unsubstantiated claims or generic terms like "eco" associated with certain materials without providing detailed information. A manufacturer might introduce a product as environmentally friendly, citing its use of recycled materials, for instance, but fail to disclose the presence of other harmful substances or the environmentally damaging manufacturing process. It is essential to scrutinize additional documentation and information regarding the material, as well as the manufacturer's practices and processes.

Another deceptive tactic involves promoting the idea of sustainable urban expansion alongside the launch of "green" or "ecological" real estate developments. In many cases, the growth and establishment of new urban neighborhoods lead to deforestation and harm to entire ecosystems. It's not uncommon for new constructions in these areas to employ misleading environmental claims. They might market themselves as offering greater contact with nature, for instance, by implementing landscaping projects or specific elements like green roofs, all the while ironically branding themselves as sustainable developments.

The battle against the climate crisis demands sincere dedication and actions from professionals, companies, and governments, including architects and their projects. It's essential to remain vigilant in identifying and exposing deceptive decarbonization strategies, which merely serve as greenwashing tactics in architecture. At the same time, we must advocate for transparent practices and implement sustainable measures in the field, with careful consideration of the context, as we work towards a more balanced and less detrimental future.