All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling

4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling

4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling

A few years ago, the architects at Studio Bark, in collaboration with Structure Workshop and Cut and Construct, began to develop the idea of a circular kit of parts designed so that anyone with reasonable DIY skills could build their own structure. This is U-Build, a modular system made of wood panels crafted with the precision of a computer-controlled cutting machine (CNC). The panels are delivered to the construction site in a compact box, ready to be assembled, stacked, and screwed to shape the walls, floors, and ceilings. Only a few tools are needed, such as a rubber mallet, a drill, a tape measure, and a level.

While this system allows the construction of various types of buildings, its high level of customization finds particular utility and effectiveness in housing projects of all scales. From a tiny house for a couple opting for simplicity to an off-grid cabin in the woods, a Georgian cottage extension, and a 3-bedroom efficiency home, U-Build has brought extraordinary prefabricated wooden homes to life.

The Handcrafted Simplicity of a Tiny House

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many in 2020, Connie and Jasper began to reevaluate their plans, seeking a simpler lifestyle connected to nature. The couple's intention to generate lower CO₂ emissions brought them closer to the Tiny House movement. Their new home was quickly and easily built using the U-Build system.

Spanning approximately 16 square meters, the house on wheels was meticulously designed to incorporate all essential elements: a bedroom, a functional kitchen, a bathroom, and cleverly planned storage and laundry spaces. Transported to the site by a trailer truck, the house is characterized by its distinctive gabled roof, complemented by handcrafted furniture and an exposed cork covering, a feature cherished by its owners.

4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 19 of 25
Tiny Home for Jasper & Connie
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 20 of 25
Tiny Home for Jasper & Connie / Plan + Section
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 2 of 25
Tiny House for Jasper & Connie. Image © U-Build
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 4 of 25
Tiny House for Jasper & Connie. Image © U-Build
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 5 of 25
Tiny House for Jasper & Connie. Image © U-Build

A Circular Cabin for a Self-Sustaining Retreat

Unplugged.rest, a company specializing in detox retreats, collaborated with the U-Build team to install one of their cabins in the heart of a forest. The 'Olive' cabin operates entirely off-grid, powered by batteries and solar panels, and includes a composting toilet and a wood-burning stove.

Like all structures constructed with the U-Build system, especially those that might be planned to be temporary, the cabin can be disassembled, relocated, and reused. In this case, the prefabricated pieces were carefully mounted on removable screw piles, eliminating the need for concrete.

4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 21 of 25
Cabin for Unplugged.rest
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 22 of 25
Cabin for Unplugged.rest / Plan + Section
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 6 of 25
Cabin for Unplugged.rest. Image © Pasco Photography
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 7 of 25
Cabin for Unplugged.rest. Image © Pasco Photography
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 8 of 25
Cabin for Unplugged.rest. Image © Pasco Photography

Streamlining Home Expansion With Prefab Modules

Extensions to existing buildings have become an increasingly common solution in a world where housing is evolving from its traditional configuration to incorporate new functionalities. These additional spaces not only increase the available area but also create versatile zones for home offices, multipurpose areas, or additional bedrooms.

The Mill Lane project is an extension of an 1830s Georgian cottage which was developed by attaching U-Build modules to the existing structures. Completed in collaboration with its sister company, Studio Bark, this renovation expands the rear section of the home, featuring a guest bedroom with a bathroom on the upper level and an open kitchen and dining area on the ground floor. The modular components were crafted by Cut and Construct and then delivered to the site in a flat-pack format.

4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 23 of 25
Mill Lane Extension by Studio Bark / Drawings
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 10 of 25
Mill Lane Extension by Studio Bark. Image © U-Build
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 11 of 25
Mill Lane Extension by Studio Bark. Image © U-Build
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 13 of 25
Mill Lane Extension by Studio Bark. Image © U-Build

A Modular 3-Bedroom Eco-Home

U-Build modules can comprise the entire structural framework of a dwelling, including floors, walls, ceilings, internal partitions, and doors. In the case of the Nest House –also a product of the collaboration between U-Build and Studio Bark– the system creates an accessible 3-bedroom ecological house.

The project avoids the use of concrete foundations, opting instead for adjustable and removable modular support feet. The structural slab and roof are constructed from interlocking U-Build boxes, and its walls are 300mm thick, boasting impressive U-values of 0.15 W/m2k. The home is powered by solar panels, batteries, and smart infrared heating, significantly reducing its operational energy consumption.

4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 24 of 25
NestHouse by Studio Bark / Plans
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 25 of 25
NestHouse by Studio Bark / Sections
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 15 of 25
NestHouse by Studio Bark. Image © Jim Stephenson
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 16 of 25
NestHouse by Studio Bark. Image © Jim Stephenson
4 Modular Wooden Homes: Tiny House, Cabin, Extension, and Dwelling - Image 17 of 25
NestHouse by Studio Bark. Image © Jim Stephenson

Learn more about this revolutionary self-build system here.

