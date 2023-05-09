Olson Kundig and the Ingenuity of the Moving Parts in Their Architecture

Save this picture! Chicken Point Cabin / Olson Kundig Architects. Image © Benjamin Benschneider

Seattle-based Olson Kundig is an example of how context and culture can influence a firm's design approach. Founded in 1966 by Jim Olson and now consisting of hundreds of employees and four other partners, including Tom Kundig, the firm has an extensive and diverse portfolio that spans different scales and budgets. In lectures and interviews, Kundig in particular often talks about how having grown up in a region with a strong mining and lumbering tradition has influenced the industrial and rational aesthetic of his designs, the use of durable and low-maintenance materials, and a special attention to craftsmanship. In many of the firm's designs, however, the ingenuity and emphasis on moving parts –blurring the boundaries between inside and outside– is striking. This is usually achieved by incorporating hand-held devices that allow users to activate the building directly, connecting them both to the context but also to the building itself and the dynamic mechanisms therein.

According to Tom Kundig, his interest in physics, the fact that he worked in sculpture before architecture, his background as a mountain climber, and above all, his passion for hot-rod culture since childhood are clearly reflected in his creations. The latter is a somewhat unusual inspiration compared to his architectural peers. According to him, there is a common thread between owner-driven car modification and architecture in the idea of transforming something mass-produced into something unique and personal. This perspective, combined with Jim Olson's emphasis on craftsmanship and materiality, has helped shape the company's design aesthetic.

Save this picture! Rolling Huts / Olson Kundig. Image © Chad Kirkpatrick / Olson Kundig

To achieve this goal, the architect uses his knowledge of physics and incorporates the so-called seven simple machines into his creations, which allow him to solve many design challenges without the need to resort to complex motors. These are fundamental mechanical devices that facilitate work by providing mechanical advantage. They include levers, wheels and axles, pulleys, inclined planes, wedges, and screws. By using them, the architect is able to create structures that are both visually impressive and highly functional, making it possible to manually move heavy panes of glass or facades.

Save this picture! Chicken Point Cabin / Olson Kundig Architects. Image © Benjamin Benschneider

The experimentation began in the company's own Seattle office, where "a central feature of the design is a 14-by-25-foot counterweighted, hydro-powered skylight that caps the central atrium stair connecting all three floors. The skylight uses only city water pressure as an energy source to move building parts, allowing visitors to interact with and alter the space. The skylight provides natural ventilation and access to daylight, and serves as a focal point "art machine" and systems R&D investigation."

Doors and mobile frames

In the Shinsegae International project, located in Seoul, South Korea, the building subverts the image of a corporate building by highlighting pulleys and sheaves on its main façade. A large wall of perforated metal panels can open up to create a visual connection with the surrounding landscape. In addition, the interior walls are composed of panels that can be moved to create different spaces and layouts.

Save this picture! Shinsegae International / Olson Kundig. Image © Kyungsub Shin

In the Dragonfly House, located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA, the building is composed of two separate volumes, and by activating the pulleys, a huge guillotine window unveils the house to the landscape. With a similar approach, Rio House, located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was built on a steep slope overlooking the ocean. To allow the owners to take advantage of the view, the house has a large glass wall that can be opened completely, creating a direct connection between the inside and outside. In addition, several other movable components are included, such as an access to the roof and the opening of other smaller windows.

Save this picture! Rio House / Olson Kundig. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Changeable facades

In The Burke Museum project, Olson Kundig renovated and expanded an existing natural history museum, adding mobile elements to increase the flexibility of the exhibition spaces. "The project further breaks down traditional museum barriers between public and "back-of-house" spaces, integrating collections and research labs with traditional galleries and allowing visitors and the surrounding community to engage in the process of scientific discovery in a true working museum. A 24-foot-by-20-foot wall of pivoting windows continues this emphasis on transparency to literally open the Burke to the nature of a new outdoor courtyard."

Save this picture! The Burke Museum / Olson Kundig. Image © Aaron Leitz

At 242 State Street, an adaptive reuse of a 1950 building, the highlight is the introduction of a new façade that allows the transformation of an enclosed structure into an environment that invites the community into the space. The transformation was achieved by essentially replacing the entire front façade with a double-height window-wall that can be raised or lowered depending on the user's needs. This is done by turning a hand wheel that activates a series of gears and pulleys that effortlessly opens the 900 kg panel.

Save this picture! 242 State Street / Olson Kundig. Image Cortesia de Olson Kundig. Image © Bruce Damonte

The Delta Shelter, located in Mazama, Washington, is a house designed to withstand the extreme weather conditions of the region. The design includes steel walls that can be closed to protect the house from high winds and snow, while large panoramic windows provide stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

Finally, Chicken Point Cabin, located in Hayden Lake, Idaho, is a vacation cabin designed to provide an outdoor living experience. The cabin's large window-wall (23' tall x 18' wide) opens the entire living space to the forest and lake, through an ingenious and simple mechanism.

Mobile Structures

The Rolling Huts project, located in Mazama, Washington, USA, consists of six mobile huts that are placed on wheels and can be moved to different locations. Each hut is elevated off the ground and has a panoramic view of the surrounding mountains. The idea behind the project is to create an outdoor living experience, with the possibility to adapt to the weather conditions and change the view whenever desired. Furthermore, as Tom Kundig revealed in this lecture, the idea of including wheels in the structure was driven by the fact that a mobile structure does not require legal approvals for construction on the lot.

Save this picture! Rolling Huts / Olson Kundig. Image © Chad Kirkpatrick / Olson Kundig

As for the Maxon Studio project, located in Carnation, Washington, Olson Kundig designed a studio for an artist that also functions as a performance space. The structure is built on rails, allowing it to be moved to different positions and locations on the property. The studio consists of two angled wooden volumes, with a sloped ceiling to allow natural light to enter.

Olson Kundig has gained notoriety for their unique approach to architectural solutions. Through the use of moving parts in their designs, the firm is able to create visually stunning and highly functional structures, allowing users to directly activate a building and create a connection between the inside and outside, making their users more connected and integral to the spaces.