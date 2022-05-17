We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Rio House / Olson Kundig

Rio House / Olson Kundig

Save this project
Rio House / Olson Kundig
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Design Principal : Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA
  • Project Manager : Edward Lalonde
  • Architectural Staff : Fergus Knox
  • Gizmo Design : KB Architectural Services, Phil Turner
  • Gizmo Fabricator : 12th Avenue Iron
  • General Contractor  : Construtora São Bento
  • Facade Consultant : FRONT
  • Steelwork : Eleve
  • City : Rio de Janeiro
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. After living in the urban core of Rio de Janeiro for many years, the clients wanted to build an intimate retreat on their property adjacent to the Tijuca National Park where they could enjoy books, art, and especially the natural landscape. The primary design goal was to make the house as small as possible within its tropical jungle setting. The 1,500-square-foot house rises into the rainforest canopy – a secluded hideaway for the owner couple to retreat from the distractions of city life.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Essentially a steel-and-glass box, the house hovers above the land supported structurally by two concrete piers, one of which also functions as an indoor/outdoor fireplace. Tucked into the juçara palm and cariniana trees on the 3.1-acre site, the north end of the home contains a single bedroom while the south end opens to views of the city, the sea, and Rio’s famous Christ the Redeemer statue. On the ground plane below, a screened porch and outdoor kitchenette allow the owners to engage the landscape. 

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Upper level floor plan
Upper level floor plan
Save this picture!
Main floor plan
Main floor plan

Local construction techniques are incorporated throughout, including board-formed concrete site walls and interior walls of colorful plaster over terracotta in the Brazilian tradition. Floors are Brazilian wood and vermelhão stained concrete, a common vernacular tradition. Painted, marine-grade stainless structural steel – the home’s primary material – stands up to the humid climate where corrosion is a concern. The home is designed for natural ventilation with manual pivot windows and retractable window walls with insect screens. These, along with a solar water heating system, allow the home to function during intermittent power outages.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

“This house is a private, intimate place for the owner couple to go up into the hillside above Rio de Janeiro and enjoy books, art and especially the big, beautiful landscape.” –Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, Design Principal

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Olson Kundig
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Rio House / Olson Kundig" 17 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982027/rio-house-olson-kundig> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream