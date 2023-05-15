Building for Billions: India's Rise to Becoming the Most Populous Nation

Save this picture! Housing in Jodhpur, India. Image © Gayatri Malhotra

In April 2023, India achieved a significant milestone that will shape the trajectory of its urbanization going forward. According to data from the United Nations, the South Asian subcontinent is now home to over 1.4286 billion people, overtaking the former leader China’s count of 1.4257 billion. With a population boom that is estimated to grow at a 0.7% rate annually, India faces several challenges and opportunities in its path to becoming a global power. How will India’s rising demography influence its built environment?

Infrastructural development in the country reached its first momentous breakthrough on August 15th,1947, the day India was declared an independent nation from British rule. At that point, India was a young country establishing itself in a post-war global network. 76 years later, the nation has grown into the third-largest primary energy consumer, the second-largest military force, the fifth-largest economy, and now, the most populous country. At the moment, India is setting forth its ambitions on a world stage.

Save this picture! A cluster of newly constructed skyscrapers in Mumbai, India. Image © Towering Goals

With significant implications on the country’s social, environmental and economical standing, India’s population rise calls for a re-conception of contemporary practices in urban development. Majority of Indians live in rural areas, however, the urban population is growing at a faster rate. Natural population rise, rural-urban migration for economic opportunities and living standards, and reclassification of rural areas as urban drive this increase.

The trend of urbanization in India is expected to continue in the coming decades. The United Nations estimates an urban population of 600 million by 2030. Faced with challenges in urban planning and development, cities are under pressure to accommodate the rapid population surge and adapt to changing demands. The country is in great need for ingenious and sustainable urban architecture. It is pivotal for urban growth to meet the needs of diverse communities and ensure that the benefits of urbanization are shared equally.

Save this picture! Transportation infrastructure is pivotal for India's urban growth. Image © Parikh Mahendra N

The rise in population count presents an intriguing aspect in terms of its demographic composition. With a median age of 28.2 years, over 40% of the population is below the age of 25. This growth offers the potential for a demographic dividend - economic growth resulting from a young and productive workforce. A growth in the working force implies greater innovation across industries.

Recently, India has seen plenty of international companies setting up bases for offices, global capacity centers and retail outlets. The country is an emerging hub for experimentation of various innovations due to the scale of growth it offers. Progress on this front may greatly influence domestic and international migration patterns. To capitalize on the boom, India should invest in education, healthcare, and commercial hubs that provide employment opportunities to ensure the advancement of the country.

Save this picture! Kolkata, India has a density of 814.80 vehicles per km road length. Image © Radiokafka

With a population density of around 470 people per square kilometer, demographic growth presents challenges in terms of providing adequate housing, transportation, and infrastructure. Cities will be forced to constantly expand and upgrade their infrastructure to meet the dynamic needs of its citizens. Overcrowding, traffic congestion, poor sanitation and shortage of space for infrastructure demand urban planners and architects to build efficient structures and systems. Limited financial and technical resources to invest in urban infrastructure currently strains opportunities and makes it difficult to provide amenities to residents, especially those living in informal settlements.

High population density in urban areas can lead to the growth of already existing informal settlements, such as slums and squatter settlements. These colonies - often situated on unauthorized land - lack basic amenities like clean water, sanitation, and electricity. Integrating informal settlements into the urban fabric is an urgent undertaking for urban planners and designers. A growing urban populace further increases the need for affordable housing, providing an opportunity for designers to create inventive and cost-effective solutions. Addressing the housing needs of lower-income families is crucial for inclusive urban development.

Save this picture! The Dharavi slum in Mumbai, India. Image Courtesy of Flickr CC User M M

Additionally, India is faced with the global challenge of sustainable development. The country’s vulnerability to climate change demands urban design that enhances resilience to extreme weather events and reduces cities' contribution to climate change. With its limited resources, India must devise strategies for circular and regenerative systems that cater to present needs while fostering future growth. By discovering context-specific approaches, India can move the world towards sustainable economic development.

Lessons for the Future

Save this picture! Innovative spatial solutions to India's growing population - "Reincarnation Network" for Arch Out Loud’s competition "Reside". Image Courtesy of Arch Out Loud, Reincarnation Network

Every urban challenge contains seeds of opportunity and growth. The adoption of initiatives like the Indian government’s Smart Cities Mission, transit-oriented development, mixed-use developments, affordable housing, and sustainable design are transforming the urban landscape to create more livable habitats. India is a multicultural country with various languages, traditions, and religions. ‘Unity in diversity’ invites the prospect of developing urban spaces that are inclusive and reflect the needs and values of different communities. Going forward, Indian spatial design must succeed in maintaining cultural design practices and retaining urban character.

As India crosses this critical milestone, a world of remarkable development and progress unfolds. The concerns of the 21st century call upon India to lead the charge towards sustainable and equitable urban development, leveraging its wealth of local knowledge instead of emulating outdated precedents. The country can lead in demonstrating strategies to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals regarding poverty, hunger, health, equality, and sustainability. Nurturing grassroots initiatives and fostering a spirit of experimentation will propel sustainable economic growth to unprecedented heights. Rather than passively responding to world events, India will now embrace an active role in shaping them.

Save this picture! One Green Mile / MVRDV. Image © Suleiman Merchant

This article is part of an ArchDaily series titled India: Building for Billions, where we discuss the effects of population rise, urbanization, and economic growth on India’s built environment. Through the series, we explore local and international innovations responding to India’s urban growth . We also talk to the architect, builders, and community, seeking to underline their personal experiences. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should feature a certain project, please submit your suggestions.