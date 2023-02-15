Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture

The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture

Save
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture

Timber is a natural, renewable material, easy to fabricate, and with low-carbon emissions. As a construction material, however, when put under enough directional force along its grain, sawn timber is structurally unstable, so deemed unsuitable under higher loads. In comparison, the manufacture of cross-laminated timber (CLT) involves simply gluing multiple layers of timber together at right angles. By crossing the direction of the grains, CLT achieves a far higher level of structural rigidity along both axes. CLT boards start with a minimum of three layers but can be strengthened further with the addition of more. Simply put, due to the complex physics involved in the perpendicular lamination, the strength of CLT board is similar to that of reinforced concrete, and has proven performance under seismic forces.

So what’s new? Wood’s been around for long enough now, and we’ve been using it as a building material for centuries. Surely this isn’t the first time someone’s realized it gets stronger the more you use it? Well… as you’d expect, the changing popularity of cross-laminated timber in construction does coincide with a greater understanding and focus on environmental causes, but the relationship hasn’t always been positive.

The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 2 of 64The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 3 of 64The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 4 of 64The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 5 of 64The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - More Images+ 59

50-20 years ago, the environmental crisis was based on deforestation, not carbon footprints, meaning wood and wood products in all their forms were demonized, with campaigners arguing that wood belonged in the ground where it could continue to do good, rather than cut down and used to make buildings. The preferred alternative materials, however, were carbon-intensive steel and concrete. In the early 21st century, as a more sustainable and responsible reforestation-focused wood industry grew, CLT started to become the material du jour for sustainable and, indeed, circular building projects, with organizations like Circular CLT dedicated to reducing CLT production waste and finding solutions for it such as biomass-fuelled hydrogen power. But how did CLT use in construction begin? And what does it mean for the future?

Related Article

Building the Future: Cross Laminated Timber

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 6 of 64
© Jonas Westling

The pioneers of cross-laminated timber (CLT) construction

In September 2016, Alison Brooks Architects, in collaboration with the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC), Arup, and the London Design Festival, built The Smile at the Chelsea College of Art, London, UK, ‘showcasing the structural and spatial potential of cross-laminated American tulipwood,’ explains the architects, as the project uses CLT’s structural capacity to cantilever visitors in its 34m-long curve, up to three meters above the ground, without additional support.

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 7 of 64
Courtesy of LEVER Architecture

The year before the CLT-build Smile was revealed, however, architects Hawkins/Brown had already begun to present the structural capacity of CLT with The Cube, a ten-story apartment block down the road in Hackney, London. In the building, ‘CLT panels are set into a steel frame, bracing it to form an integral part of the structure,’ explains Hawkins/Brown. Around the same time, meanwhile, the primary goal of Albina Yard in Portland, USA, by LEVER Architecture, the first US building to utilize CLT, was to promote the use of the domestic wood product by combining a glue-laminated timber frame with CLT panels. And more recently, the Mass is More Installation from IAAC + Bauhaus Earth references Mies van der Rohe’s German Pavilion at the 1929 Barcelona Exposition, by reflecting the formal grid of the original pavilion, using CLT.

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 3 of 64
© Adrià Goula

Simplicity and circularity of CLT

After extensive field experience, the fabled three little pigs found that straw and wood are two of the least structurally sound materials with which to build. Thankfully, however, architecture office Kollektiiv didn’t include old nursery rhymes in their material research for the Straw Chapel in Tallinn, Estonia, which holds up a wall and ceiling of straw bales with CLT arches. With all its components prefabricated, the pavilion was built both for, and by, the local community.

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 52 of 64
© Laura Rohtlaan

The possibilities of prefabrication, meanwhile, make even complex architectural solutions more achievable, like CRAB Studio’s design of an Innovation Center at the Arts University Bournemouth, UK, which uses CLT to form irregular sections of wall, floor, and roof, and playfully combines the material’s colorful or natural wood finish with voids of light. Alternatively, the Voxel Quarantine Cabin in Barcelona, Spain, took waste material created during the CLT-production process, and turned it ‘into a facade that showcases the organic complexity of the tree,’ as the architects, Valledaura Labs, explains.

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 38 of 64
Courtesy of CRAB Studio
Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 24 of 64
Courtesy of IKD
Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 2 of 64
Courtesy of IKD

The rise of the plyscraper

Along with its structural integrity, there are many other assumed challenges for buildings made from wood to overcome, namely its inherent flammability and warping under humidity. Studies have shown, however, that although cross-laminated timber is highly flammable, it also has a Resistance to Fire rating of REI 90 (meaning it retains the sufficient load-bearing capacity for up to 90 minutes), compared to unprotected steel’s REI 15 rating. Hakwins/Brown’s decision to reconstruct the Freemen’s School Swimming Pool with structural CLT, after the original building was ironically destroyed in a fire, exemplifies this, and also proves the material performs when dealing with the challenges of a pool environment, too.

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 19 of 64
© Jack Hobhouse

It’s thanks to this structural load-bearing capacity, even under extreme conditions such as humidity and fire, that means in 2021 the International Code Council ruled that CLT buildings could come under the International Building Code IV-A, meaning the maximum height of a CLT ‘plyscraper’ could reach up to 270 feet. At over 260 feet tall, the Sara Kulturhus Center in Sweden is currently one of the world’s tallest high-rise timber structures, with a ‘load-bearing structure built entirely without concrete, speeding up construction time and drastically reducing the carbon footprint,’ explains the architects White Arkitekter.

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 48 of 64
© Patrick Degerman
Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 64 of 64
© Jannes Linders

With CLT research, innovation, regulations, trust, and, indeed, timber-frame buildings themselves growing all the time, the only way to go is up.

Cross-Laminated-Timber Cottage / Kariouk Associates

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 9 of 64
© Photolux Studio (Christian Lalonde)

WoodTek HQ / Origin

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 10 of 64
© Figure x Lee Kuo-Min Studio

Puukuokka Housing Block / OOPEAA

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 11 of 64
© Mikko Auerniitty

The Cube / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 12 of 64
© Jack Hobhouse

The Smile / Alison Brooks Architects

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 13 of 64
© Guy Bell

The CLT House / KAWA DESIGN GROUP ARCHITECTURE

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 14 of 64
Courtesy of KAWA DESIGN GROUP Architecture

CLT Multi Confort Office Building / Tecto

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 15 of 64
© Cosmin Dragomir

Albina Yard / LEVER Architecture

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 16 of 64
© Jeremy Bittermann

Moholt Timber Towers / MDH Arkitekter

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 18 of 64
© Ivan Brodey

Freemen’s School Swimming Pool / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 20 of 64
© Jack Hobhouse

Santo CLT Office / Junichi Kato & Associates

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 4 of 64
© Kei Sugino

"KITERASU" Model CLT Building at Kuse Station / ofa

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 21 of 64
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

University of Massachusetts Amherst Design Building / Leers Weinzapfel Associates

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 22 of 64
© Albert Vecerka

Indiana Hardwood CLT / IKD

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 23 of 64
Courtesy of IKD

The Seed House / fitzpatrick+partners

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 25 of 64
Courtesy of fitzpatrick+partners

Timber School in Kuhmo / ALT Architects

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 26 of 64
© Ville-Pekka Ikola

Flatiron Office Building / Works Partnership Architecture

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 27 of 64
© Lincoln Barbour

Arimunani School / Aulets Arquitectes + Aixopluc

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 28 of 64
© José Hevia

Villa Wood / NORD Architects

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 29 of 64
© Adam Mørk

95PLA Refurbishment / Vallribera Arquitectes

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 30 of 64
© José Hevia

CLT House / FMD Architects

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 31 of 64
© Diana Snape

Nordtvet Farm Kindergarten / MORFEUS arkitekter

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 32 of 64
© Finn Ståle Felberg

Community Center / NORD Architects

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 33 of 64
© Adam Mørk

The Voxel Quarantine Cabin / Valldaura Labs

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 34 of 64
© Adrià Goula

Smartware CLT Office Building / Vertical Studio

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 35 of 64
© Kinga TOMOS

55 Southbank Boulevard / Bates Smart

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 36 of 64
© Peter Clarke

Innovation Center for the Arts University Bournemouth / CRAB Studio

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 37 of 64
Courtesy of CRAB Studio

The Float / Studio RAP

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 39 of 64
© Riccardo De Vecchi

Speehuis House / Spee Architecten

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 40 of 64
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Lipno Lakeside Cabin / Les Archinautes

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 41 of 64
© Petr Polák

1721 House / HARQUITECTES

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 42 of 64
© Adrià Goula

m.o.r.e. Cabin / Kariouk Architects

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 43 of 64
© Scott Norsworthy

NIOA Timber Tower / KIRK Studio

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 44 of 64
© Scott Burrows

Wintringham Primary Academy / dRMM

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 45 of 64
© Hufton + Crow

Vélizy Morane Saulnier Apartments / DREAM

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 46 of 64
© Cyrille Weiner

Sara Kulturhus Center / White Arkitekter

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 47 of 64
© Åke E:son Lindman

B&O Wooden Car Park / HK Architekten, Hermann Kaufmann + Partner ZT

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 49 of 64
© Sebastian Schels

CLT House / Unknown Works

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 50 of 64

Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 5 of 64
© Stephen Goodenough

Straw Chapel / Kollektiiv

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 51 of 64
© Laura Rohtlaan

Bocaina-Paraty House / Cicero Ferraz + Fábio Mosaner

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 53 of 64
© Manuel Sá

Octothorpe House / Mork-Ulnes Architects

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 54 of 64
© Jeremy Bittermann

Mass is More Installation / IAAC + Bauhaus Earth

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 56 of 64
© Adrià Goula

Ziggurat and Rhomboid Buildings London Design District / Mole Architects

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 57 of 64
© Nick Guttridge

Fuggerei NEXT500 Pavilion / MVRDV

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 58 of 64
© Eckhart Matthäus

St. Olavsvei 18 Residential Building / Oslotre

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 59 of 64
© Kyrre Sundal

Houston Endowment Headquarters / Kevin Daly Architects + PRODUCTORA

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 60 of 64
© Iwan Baan

6 Housing Units in Paris / mobile architectural office

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 61 of 64
© Cyrille Lallement

High Street Apartments / Gardiner Architects

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 62 of 64
© Rory Gardiner

HAUT Amsterdam Residential Building / Team V Architecture

Save this picture!
The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture - Image 63 of 64
© Jannes Linders

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Circular Economy. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "The Meteoric Rise of Cross-Laminated Timber Construction: 50 Projects that Use Engineered-Wood Architecture" 15 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996319/the-meteoric-rise-of-cross-laminated-timber-construction-50-projects-that-use-engineered-wood-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags