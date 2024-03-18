Reimagining The Mashrabiya: Functionality and Symbolism in Contemporary Architecture

Save this picture! © Nelson Garrido | Ali Mohammed T. Al-Ghanim Clinic / AGi architects

For centuries, arid environments have solved the problem of light, privacy, and heat through a statement architectural feature of Islamic and Arab architecture, the mashrabiya. Crafted from geometric patterns traditionally made from short lengths of turned wood, the mashrabiya features lattice-like patterns that form large areas. Traditionally, it was used to catch wind and offer passive cooling in the dry Middle Eastern desert heat. Frequently used on the side street of a built structure, water jars, and basins were placed inside it to activate evaporative cooling. The cool air from the street would pass through the wooden screen, providing air movement for the occupants.

Similar to the Indian jali, the vernacular language also offers a playful experience with daylight while still maintaining a certain degree of privacy. Traced back to Ottoman origins, the perforated screens protected occupants’ from the sun while simultaneously letting daylight through in calculated doses. Although the mashrabiya was a statement in arab and Islamic architecture languages, it wasn’t until 1987 that the archetypal element began appearing with a revised contemporary application.

+ 7

One of the key projects that highlights the contemporary application of the mashrabiya is the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris, France. Designed by the world-renowned architect Jean Nouvel, the IMA is a cultural institution that serves as a center for promoting understanding and appreciation of Arab culture, history, and civilization. Nouvel’s design was heavily inspired by traditional Islamic architecture, particularly the mashrabiya. The IMA is adorned with a perforated metal façade with mechanical apertures that adjust to control the daylight entering the interior. This innovative adaptation reimagined the mashrabiya’s functionality in a contemporary context, departing from the traditional wooden screens in historic Arab architecture. Furthermore, the scheme also reimagined the mashrabiya’s symbolic representation, standing as an aesthetic ornamental symbol of Islamic architecture. From that moment on, through cultural institutions, religious architecture, healthcare establishments, and skyscrapers, the idea of using perforations in facades has been applied in various contemporary ways. The architectural element has been activating a broader architectural discourse on the preservation and reinterpretation of cultural heritage.

Related Article https://www.archdaily.com/510226/light-matters-mashrabiyas-translating-tradition-into-dynamic-facades

Just like the Institut du Monde Arabe, several projects around the world were inspired by the traditional mashrabiya, reimagining this element in contemporary contexts and relying on its symbolic representation. Read on to discover the exploration of this architectural element in recent architectural projects around the world.

Functionality in a Contemporary Context

The following built designs each use the concept of the mashrabiya for its original purpose: thermal comfort and an extra layer of privacy. Whether it's Foster + Partners' Abu Dhabi market focusing on solutions for the hot summer months in the emirate, or the Dabbagh Architects Gargash Mosque crafting an introspective spiritual experience. In these cases, the perforated facade is usually offset and located in an arid environment.

Symbolic Representation

On the other hand, the following built designs explore the concept of the mashrabiya poetically, revisiting an ornamental language representing certain cultures. The "University Hospital in Tangier" is reviving a certain vernacular vocabulary, while "The Lantern" residence in Vietnam is creating a symbolic conversation with its surroundings. Overall, each structure showcases the strength of this ornamental architectural element.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Building Envelope, proudly presented by Vitrocsa the original minimalist windows since 1992.

Vitrocsa designed the original minimalist window systems, a unique range of solutions, dedicated to the frameless window boasting the narrowest sightline barriers in the world: Manufactured in line with the renowned Swiss Made tradition for 30 years, Vitrocsa’s systems “are the product of unrivaled expertise and a constant quest for innovation, enabling us to meet the most ambitious architectural visions.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.