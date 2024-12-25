A New Lens on Architecture: Discovering Open House Narratives Across Europe

Save this picture! Lithuanian Opera and Ballet Theater . Image © Birutė Petruškaitė. Courtesy of Architektūros fondas

Throughout 2024, ArchDaily, in collaboration with the Open House Europe architecture event, brought inspiring projects and stories to light. These true architectural gems were unveiled through visits, and their widely shared narratives enriched the architectural discourse. It is an invitation to explore the stories behind buildings that, although part of citizens' daily lives, often go unnoticed amidst the routine automation of everyday life.

These narratives explored projects of different scales, uses, and contexts, revealing everything from religious buildings, to remarkable examples of adaptive reuse of old industrial structures, now taking on new roles within their communities. Each story uncovered the many layers that make up a building – from its initial design to the new meanings it has acquired over time.

The result is a true celebration of architecture in its multiplicity, highlighting not only its aesthetics but also its social, cultural, and historical impact. By delving into each project, the goal was to understand how the buildings interact with their surroundings and reflect their communities' needs, values, and aspirations. More than a visual record, these narratives emphasize the importance of giving voice to the stories behind architecture, inspiring a more attentive, critical, and sensitive perspective toward the built environment.

Read on to discover five selected stories that illustrate this enriching panorama, accompanied by excerpts from the original articles.

Unlike traditional religious buildings, the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus is not a standalone structure surrounded by empty space. Instead, it is an intricate design directly connected to its urban surroundings, featuring a staircase street that links and blends private and public, sacred and profane. Located on a small plot surrounded by tall buildings, the church uses different levels with overlapping platforms that connect the sanctuary and the baptistery, creating a pathway scaled for people.

Constructed in the 19th century as a symbol of aristocratic power, the Ungern-Sternberg Palace has transformed from a private residence into a national hub of intellectual life. What makes the palace particularly noteworthy is its architectural refinement and its resilience through periods of upheaval. Guided by the artistic vision of architect Martin Gropius and adapted over generations, the palace stands as a living testament to Estonia's journey through time — merging past and present in the pursuit of knowledge.

In response to the Czech Republic's soaring real estate prices, architecture firm KOGAA has transformed a former storage facility in Brno into DADA Distrikt, an affordable and diverse housing development. The project's economic approach, achieved through shared funding and direct sales, bypasses extra costs associated with developers while refurbishing a part of the city's industrial heritage, transforming it into an active urban district.

The 24-story Piraeus Tower was the most ambitious construction project in Greece during the 1970s and remains the second tallest building in the country. Its history dates back to 1968 when the Mayor of Piraeus, A. Skylitsis, demolished the historic old Piraeus market to provide the site for the tower. Due to various issues, the project was abandoned in the following years, and the tower remained empty until 2020. In that year, after an international competition, the architectural firm PILA designed the facades, ASPA-KST created the commercial spaces and Betaplan developed the new general architectural study.

The Opera and Ballet Theatre's design journey reveals a departure from the Lithuanian architecture promoted by the Soviet Union, incorporating elements that reference subjective historical signs and traditions. While the building faced criticism upon its inauguration because of this departure, Elena Nijolė Bučiūtė's work has managed to evade fashionable trends and instead create a personalized form of Modernism.

