Socialization and Resilience: 10 Community Centers in the Outskirts of Latin American Cities

Save this picture! Cuna de Campeones Child Development Center / Espacio Colectivo Arquitectos. © Santiago Robayo

From November 20 to 23, São Paulo hosted the IV International Seminar on Favela Urbanization, bringing together discussions that bridged theory and practice to address interventions in these territories. Centered on Brazil’s realities, the seminar shed light on the political challenges and the struggle to recognize the potential of peripheral spaces. It also highlighted a shared issue across Latin America: the need for adequate funding to support transformative actions and the legitimization of these territories. Within this framework, the article underscores the critical role of high-quality public facilities in favelas and peripheral neighborhoods. These spaces not only provide access to opportunities but also foster community bonds, serving as essential hubs for social organization and collective efforts toward building a more inclusive future.

Community urban facilities are essential for developing neighborhoods and cities, working as key drivers of urban sustainability. By offering accessible services, they reduce the need for travel, promote social connections, and empower the communities they serve. As fundamental infrastructure elements, these facilities are closely tied to social well-being, while their absence highlights existing inequalities.

Community centers are central to public spaces, standing out among urban facilities for their ability to foster social interaction. Frequently integrated into urban development projects, these spaces are designed to meet both local needs and broader services, such as education, healthcare, public safety, administration, sports, leisure, and culture. Community centers strengthen social bonds by serving as hubs of connection and play a vital role in community development.

Though diverse in architecture—from masonry and bamboo to bold metal designs—community centers share common design principles, particularly in integrating with their surroundings. This is often achieved through features like pilotis, internal courtyards, or open spaces that encourage social interaction. The thoughtful placement of these buildings, especially in densely populated areas, is essential for fostering these connections. By creating accessible spaces that encourage spontaneous use and a sense of ownership among residents, community centers play a vital role in strengthening the social fabric.

Below, we showcase 10 community center projects located in favelas and peripheral areas of Latin American cities. These projects vary in scale and materials, and we highlight how they have contributed to empowering communities and strengthening social cohesion.

Social Articulation and Community Involvement: Small Structures, Big Impacts

The projects presented highlight that the strength of a community space lies not in its scale but in its ability to embrace and transform. Through collaborative architectural practices and careful consideration of residents' spatial needs, these initiatives value local materials and employ the community's workforce. In doing so, they integrate into the urban fabric and strengthen the social economy, fostering a sense of belonging and sustainability.

Public Policies and International Organizations: Financial Investment in Quality Projects

These projects are the outcome of well-known social programs, such as Chile’s "Quiero Mi Barrio" and Mexico City’s "PILARES" (Innovation, Freedom, Art, Education, and Knowledge Points), as well as collaborations with international organizations. They are large-scale structures that go beyond their impressive architecture. These centers offer a wide range of programs, providing communities with services and activities that promote inclusion, social development, and stronger community connections.

Linking and Supporting Remote Regions: Architecture as a Tool for Connection

Discussing the periphery extends beyond large cities; it also involves addressing marginalized populations in small, vulnerable villages in remote regions. Community centers play a crucial role as spaces of social and economic support. They provide basic services while fostering income-generating activities and opportunities that drive the local economy. Moreover, these centers strengthen community bonds, creating a sense of belonging and cohesion among residents, which is vital for the collective development of these regions.