ISSN 0719-8884
In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

It is rare for houses in favelas to be recognized for their architectural qualities. In the history of the ArchDaily Building of the Year Award, this has happened only twice: in 2016 with Vila Matilde House, by Terra e Tuma Arquitetos, and in this year's edition with House in Pomar do Cafezal designed by Coletivo LEVANTE. Located in Belo Horizonte, the house was built for the musician and cultural manager Kdu dos Anjos, who prefers to call it "my shack".

In both cases, the reduced area, simple materials and modest budget were not impediments to a virtuous architectural project that took full advantage of the qualities of the surroundings and the terrain's orientation, proving that limitations can serve as an impetus for higher quality projects.

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 2 of 12In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 3 of 12In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 4 of 12In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 5 of 12In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - More Images+ 7

Material limitations do not have to mean poor spatial quality. Dona Dalva's house and Kdu's shack are evidence of this. But they are not the only ones. Check out a selection of projects that show inventive solutions for construction in favelas, slums and peripheral areas where informality and self-construction predominate.

Mrs. Fan's Plugin House / People's Architecture Office

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 6 of 12
Mrs. Fan's Plugin House / People's Architecture Office. Image © Gao Tianxia / People’s Architecture Office

Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 8 of 12
Studio House Guápulo / Rama Estudio. Image © José de la Torre

Parasite House / El Sindicato Arquitectura

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 12 of 12
Parasite House / El Sindicato Arquitectura. Image © Andrés Villota

Elderly-friendly Residential Renovation / MONOARCHI

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 5 of 12
Elderly-friendly Residential Renovation / MONOARCHI. Image © Zhi Xia

Dawar El Ezba Cultural Center / Ahmed Hossam Saafan

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 4 of 12
Dawar El Ezba Cultural Center / Ahmed Hossam Saafan. Image © Ahmed Hossam Saafan

Community Kitchen of Terras da Costa / ateliermob + Colectivo Warehouse

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 11 of 12
Community Kitchen of Terras da Costa / ateliermob + Colectivo Warehouse. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Rainbow in the Desert / 51-1 Arquitectos

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 3 of 12
Rainbow in the Desert / 51-1 Arquitectos. Image courtesy by de 51-1 arquitectos

Centro Cultural Lá da Favelinha / Coletivo LEVANTE

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 10 of 12
Centro Cultural Lá da Favelinha / Coletivo LEVANTE. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Multiprogram Ship, Vertical System of Sports and Cultural Platforms / Alejandro Haiek / LAB PRO FAB

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 2 of 12
Multiprogram Ship, Vertical System of Sports and Cultural Platforms / Alejandro Haiek / LAB PRO FAB. Image © Iwan Baan

Galeria Babilônia 1500 / Rua Arquitetos

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 9 of 12
Galeria Babilônia 1500 / Rua Arquitetos. Image © Damien Jacob

Bar da Laje / OYAPOCK architectes

In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods - Image 7 of 12
Bar da Laje / OYAPOCK architectes. Image © Raphael Franca

Cite: ArchDaily Team. "In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods" [Na quebrada: 11 projetos construídos em favelas e bairros periféricos] 08 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/997302/in-the-hood-11-projects-built-in-favelas-and-peripheral-neighborhoods> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags