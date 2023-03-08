In the Hood: 11 Projects Built in Favelas and Peripheral Neighborhoods

In both cases, the reduced area, simple materials and modest budget were not impediments to a virtuous architectural project that took full advantage of the qualities of the surroundings and the terrain's orientation, proving that limitations can serve as an impetus for higher quality projects.
Material limitations do not have to mean poor spatial quality. Dona Dalva's house and Kdu's shack are evidence of this. But they are not the only ones. Check out a selection of projects that show inventive solutions for construction in favelas, slums and peripheral areas where informality and self-construction predominate.
