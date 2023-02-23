Submit a Project Advertise
The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards

After another successful selection process, with over 150,000 votes cast during the last 3 weeks, the collective intelligence of our community has helped us to highlight and recognize the best recent architecture projects. The 75 finalists, which is already a winners list, are a testament to the innovative and diverse ways in which architecture responds to the challenges of our built environment.

The scale of this award is a reflection of how important architecture is today, as the deepening complexity of our world places increasing pressure and demands upon our built environment. To deal with issues such as the climate crisis, energy scarcity, population density, social inequality, housing shortages, fast-moving urbanization, diminished local identity, and a lack of diversity, architecture needs to open itself. We are happy to see how the question posed by this award has gained global attraction. Voices from outside of the architectural profession stated: “This is what we consider good architecture”, due to its impact and symbolism, as seen on Globo or El País. Architectural recognition goes beyond its usual professional borders, and is able to motivate, rejoice and excite an ever growing number of people who understand the importance of our built environment and its impact on quality of life.

The winners are a concrete example of what society recognizes as good architecture, but also of what it demands from it. We take the responsibility to continue building on the spirit of the award, strengthening the expert’s choice and the contribution that our community makes based on their preferences and selections throughout the year, together with the voice of a wider community.

THE WINNERS

Best Applied Products
Convento do Beato Event Center / RISCO (Portugal)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 2 of 32
© Carolina Delgado

The design for the new ceiling resulted from a long process of technical and formal research, made necessary by the desire to ensure that it was structurally light, technically efficient and architecturally coherent with the cloister elevations. The solution adopted consists of a system of orthogonally arranged trusses that form a set of "honeycombs" that are lit from above by skylights.

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 3 of 32
© Carolina Delgado

Commercial Architecture
Shanghai Suhe MixC World / Kokaistudios (China)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 4 of 32
© Terrence Zhang

The project’s starting point was rethinking commercial spaces to better integrate with their surroundings. The resulting ‘urban valley’ presents a brand-new public space in the city and sets a new benchmark for Shanghai.

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 5 of 32
© Terrence Zhang

Cultural Architecture
Brazilian Pavilion Expo Dubai 2020 / MMBB Arquitetos + Ben-Avid + JPG.ARQ (UAE)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 6 of 32
© Joana França

The pavilion features the waters of Brazil - its rivers and mangroves, the birthplace of the fertility of life, a natural inheritance that underlies all discourse about sustainability on the planet.

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 7 of 32
© Joana França

Educational Architecture
Jadgal Elementary School / Daaz Office (Iran)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 9 of 32
© Deed Studio

The project opted for a participation method of construction that would promote sustainable development and produce social, economic, and cultural infrastructures. As a result, we designed a school with the idea of becoming the village and its dependent communities' development center. In this way, the school was a place of education for children and a point of gathering and learning for everybody in the village. 

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 8 of 32
© Deed Studio

Healthcare Architecture
University Hospital in Tangier / Hajji & Elouali + Architecturestudio (Morocco)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 10 of 32
© Antoine Duhamel

The University Hospital Center in Tangier seamlessly integrates a high-quality multibuilding hospital structure reminiscent of the vernacular architecture of Moroccan villages into the hilly landscape.

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 11 of 32
© Antoine Duhamel

Hospitality Architecture
House & Restaurant / junya ishigami + associates (Japan)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 12 of 32
Courtesy of junya.ishigami+associates

“It cannot be artificially smooth but rather something with the roughness of nature. Authentic cuisines require such a place.” He also told me that “it has to look as if it has been there and will continue to be there for the longest time.” His idea was to create a brand-new long-established restaurant.

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 13 of 32
Courtesy of junya.ishigami+associates

Houses
House in Pomar do Cafezal / Coletivo LEVANTE (Brazil)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 14 of 32
© Leonardo Finotti

 The design of the house represents a constructive model that uses common materials in the slums, with an adequate implementation and attention to lighting and ventilation, resulting in a space with great environmental quality.

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 15 of 32
© Leonardo Finotti

Housing
Terrace House / Austin Maynard Architects (Australia)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 16 of 32
© Derek Swalwell

Terrace House is the result of past Austin Maynard Architect’s clients, staff and allies putting their own money at risk to create community-focused homes that are equitable, ethical, cost-effective, robust and resilient in the face of the growing climate crisis. Terrace House takes a revolutionary approach to housing and delivers well designed, quality homes that are environmentally, socially and financially sustainable. 

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 17 of 32
© Derek Swalwell

Industrial Architecture
Headquarters Carmo Coffees / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados (Brazil)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 18 of 32
© Leonardo Finotti

Located in a strategic area, the place demands a remarkable shape. Hence this inward-looking shape, open at the top like a skylight, an entrance for sunlight during the day and, at night, the expression of inner light. 

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 19 of 32
© Leonardo Finotti

Interior Architecture
Atelier Gardens Studio 1 / MVRDV (Germany)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 20 of 32
© Stefan Korte

MVRDV’s design achieves this through a “low tech transformation” with one stand-out feature: an intricate overhead curtain rail that – unlike in most film studios where curtain rails are hidden – becomes a focal point of the space.

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 21 of 32
© Stefan Korte

Offices
CapitaSpring / BIG + Carlo Ratti Associati (Singapore)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 22 of 32
© Finbarr Fallon

At multiple elevations, the vertical elements comprising the building’s exterior are pulled apart to allow glimpses into the green oases blooming from the base, core, and rooftop “sky garden.” The tower reinforces Singapore’s reputation as a garden city, housing over 80,000 plants

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 23 of 32
© Finbarr Fallon

Public & Landscape Architecture
One Green Mile / MVRDV (India)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 24 of 32
© Suleiman Merchant

Turning an overbearing element of concrete infrastructure into a public space for the entire local community, the design adds much-needed amenities and greenery, improves mobility, and creates a strong visual identity for the area. On a broader scale, the design offers a repeatable approach to sustainable urban development that asserts a new benchmark for underused public spaces in the intense Indian metropolis.

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 25 of 32
© Suleiman Merchant

Religious Architecture
The Chamber Church / Büro Ziyu Zhuang (China)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 26 of 32
© Shengliang Su

 Looking backwards we find the archetypes of architectural associations in history. The design echoes the memories associated with them, but interprets them in a timeless modernity creating a sense of the future. The architecture integrates this duality in plan and section.

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 27 of 32
© Shengliang Su

Small Scale & Installations
Glass House / Max Núñez (Chile)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 28 of 32
© Roland Halbe

Through various mechanical systems, it generates an artificial environment conditioned to recreate a fragment of tropical forest at a different latitude. Its inhabitants are a variety of plants, ferns, palm trees, orchids, mosses, small trees, and some insects that have found their new habitat in this controlled atmosphere.

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 29 of 32
© Roland Halbe

Sports Architecture
Quzhou Sports Park / MAD Architects (China)

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 30 of 32
© CreatAR Images

Despite its impressive 30,000-seat capacity, Quzhou Stadium was designed to appear as a continuation of the surrounding landscape rather than an object standing out against it. Unlike the typically fortress-like stadiums built in urban areas around the world, MAD Architects was determined to build a stadium that would embed much of the technology that went into its production so that it can instead be open to the surrounding public space from nearly every angle.

The 15 Winners of the 2023 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards - Image 31 of 32
© CreatAR Images

Once again, thank you for being a part of the Building of the Year Award. Your participation and support have been invaluable to its success. We truly appreciate your commitment to celebrating the best architecture in the world.

