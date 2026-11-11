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Plantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ

Plantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePlantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPlantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ - Interior PhotographyPlantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsPlantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ - More Images+ 18

Curated by Benjamin Zapico

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Community Center
Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala
  • Architects: Taller ACÁ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:William Cuc
  • Lead Architects: Jorge Villatoro, Hans Schwarz Bassila, Luis Pedro García-Salas, Carlos Mendizábal
  • Category: Community Center
  • Collaborators: Planting Seeds International, Colaborativo Plantando Semillas, Edgar Suret - Albañilería comunidad, Gaspar Chumil - Carpintería comunidad
  • Permits And License: Marlon Hernández
  • Furniture Donations: Club Rotario Guatemala Vista Hermosa
  • Ground Works: Grupo PHI
  • Structural Engineering: BASE - Ing. Andrés García
  • Hydro Sanitary Installation: CC Desarrollos - Be Water
  • Construction: CPM - Construction Project Management
  • Program: Community Center
  • City: Ciudad de Guatemala
  • Country: Guatemala
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Plantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© William Cuc
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Cite: "Plantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ" [Centro Comunitario Plantando Semillas / Taller ACÁ] 11 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009565/plantando-semillas-community-center-taller-aca> ISSN 0719-8884

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© William Cuc

播种社区中心 / Taller ACÁ

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