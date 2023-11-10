Plantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ

+ 18

Collaborators: Planting Seeds International, Colaborativo Plantando Semillas, Edgar Suret - Albañilería comunidad, Gaspar Chumil - Carpintería comunidad

Permits And License : Marlon Hernández

Furniture Donations: Club Rotario Guatemala Vista Hermosa

Ground Works: Grupo PHI

Structural Engineering: BASE - Ing. Andrés García

Hydro Sanitary Installation: CC Desarrollos - Be Water

Construction: CPM - Construction Project Management

Program: Community Center

City: Ciudad de Guatemala

Country: Guatemala

Text description provided by the architects. Immersed in an informal context and located near the municipal landfill of Guatemala City, a project with human character promoted by the organization Planting Seeds International for the transformation of the environment stands up, a place for families in the community conceived as a dignified space to be and grow.

It is the result of active collaboration between Planting Seeds International and the community, materializing a space designed to be a catalyst for social and personal growth. Through participatory workshops, different aspects were explored: from understanding the characteristics of the area and mapping areas with potential and vulnerability to defining user profiles, programmatic needs, and material selection. The design evolved through three essential phases: Knowing, in which the context was understood; Designing, in which spaces were shaped and key elements were defined; and Validating, in which the proposals were confirmed.

Its brick architecture, volumetry, and spaces adapt to the morphology of the terrain, and the structure of the building encompasses a multifunctional program of different mezzanines. The first one houses a small office next to a versatile space that adapts to various activities. On the second level, there is a classroom, a dance room, and a playroom, designed to enrich the educational and recreational experience. The third level contains a multi-purpose court, providing a space for sports and social activities.

The choice of materials was a collective decision. The combination of clay brick, concrete, and the color green was determined in conjunction with the community. The brick, a local material, stood out for its durability, low cost, and minimal maintenance requirements. The expanded metal sheet, on the other hand, facilitates ventilation on the upper level and takes advantage of panoramic views of the sports court.

The true magnitude of this project lies in how the community has taken ownership of it. This appropriation has created a sense of local belonging, turning the Community Center into more than just a building. It is a living testimony of how architecture can transcend its physical function and become a symbol of unity, learning, and progress within the community.