World
Plantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ

Plantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ

Plantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Community Center
Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala
  Architects: Taller ACÁ
  Area: 460
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: William Cuc
  Lead Architects: Jorge Villatoro, Hans Schwarz Bassila, Luis Pedro García-Salas, Carlos Mendizábal
  Collaborators: Planting Seeds International, Colaborativo Plantando Semillas, Edgar Suret - Albañilería comunidad, Gaspar Chumil - Carpintería comunidad
  Permits And License: Marlon Hernández
  Furniture Donations: Club Rotario Guatemala Vista Hermosa
  Ground Works: Grupo PHI
  Structural Engineering: BASE - Ing. Andrés García
  Hydro Sanitary Installation: CC Desarrollos - Be Water
  Construction: CPM - Construction Project Management
  Program: Community Center
  City: Ciudad de Guatemala
  Country: Guatemala
© William Cuc
© William Cuc
Diagrams
Diagrams

Text description provided by the architects. Immersed in an informal context and located near the municipal landfill of Guatemala City, a project with human character promoted by the organization Planting Seeds International for the transformation of the environment stands up, a place for families in the community conceived as a dignified space to be and grow.

© William Cuc
© William Cuc
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

It is the result of active collaboration between Planting Seeds International and the community, materializing a space designed to be a catalyst for social and personal growth. Through participatory workshops, different aspects were explored: from understanding the characteristics of the area and mapping areas with potential and vulnerability to defining user profiles, programmatic needs, and material selection. The design evolved through three essential phases: Knowing, in which the context was understood; Designing, in which spaces were shaped and key elements were defined; and Validating, in which the proposals were confirmed. 

© William Cuc
© William Cuc
First floor plan
First floor plan
© William Cuc
© William Cuc
Section A
Section A

Its brick architecture, volumetry, and spaces adapt to the morphology of the terrain, and the structure of the building encompasses a multifunctional program of different mezzanines. The first one houses a small office next to a versatile space that adapts to various activities. On the second level, there is a classroom, a dance room, and a playroom, designed to enrich the educational and recreational experience. The third level contains a multi-purpose court, providing a space for sports and social activities.

© William Cuc
© William Cuc
Elevation A
Elevation A
© William Cuc
© William Cuc

The choice of materials was a collective decision. The combination of clay brick, concrete, and the color green was determined in conjunction with the community. The brick, a local material, stood out for its durability, low cost, and minimal maintenance requirements. The expanded metal sheet, on the other hand, facilitates ventilation on the upper level and takes advantage of panoramic views of the sports court.

© William Cuc
© William Cuc
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
© William Cuc
© William Cuc

The true magnitude of this project lies in how the community has taken ownership of it. This appropriation has created a sense of local belonging, turning the Community Center into more than just a building. It is a living testimony of how architecture can transcend its physical function and become a symbol of unity, learning, and progress within the community.

© William Cuc
© William Cuc
Third floor plan
Third floor plan
© William Cuc
© William Cuc

Project gallery

Project location

Address: zona 7, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala

Taller ACÁ
Concrete, Brick

Community Center, Guatemala

Concrete, Brick, Community Center, Guatemala
Cite: "Plantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ" [Centro Comunitario Plantando Semillas / Taller ACÁ] 10 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

