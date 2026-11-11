Plantando Semillas Community Center / Taller ACÁ

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Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala
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Architects: Taller ACÁ
- Area: 460 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:William Cuc
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Lead Architects: Jorge Villatoro, Hans Schwarz Bassila, Luis Pedro García-Salas, Carlos Mendizábal
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- Category: Community Center
- Collaborators: Planting Seeds International, Colaborativo Plantando Semillas, Edgar Suret - Albañilería comunidad, Gaspar Chumil - Carpintería comunidad
- Permits And License: Marlon Hernández
- Furniture Donations: Club Rotario Guatemala Vista Hermosa
- Ground Works: Grupo PHI
- Structural Engineering: BASE - Ing. Andrés García
- Hydro Sanitary Installation: CC Desarrollos - Be Water
- Construction: CPM - Construction Project Management
- Program: Community Center
- City: Ciudad de Guatemala
- Country: Guatemala