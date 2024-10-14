CHYBIK + KRISTOF Unveils Culturally-Inspired School Design in Mulbekh, North India

Czech-based architectural firm CHYBIK + KRISTOF has revealed its design for a new school in Mulbekh, North India, in collaboration with the Czech NGO Himalayan Patron and Spring Dales Public School. The project aims to provide quality education in the region while preserving local culture. This initiative is particularly significant as many children, especially girls, from remote ethnic minority communities, have faced limited access to education due to the area's harsh climate and challenging terrain.

The new preschool is the first phase of a larger campus master plan, combining traditional construction techniques with modern architectural solutions. The school will serve 75 students and includes a network of flat, accessible spaces, which are uncommon in the mountainous region. These spaces connect three indoor classrooms to an outdoor rooftop classroom and are vital for community gatherings, an integral part of Ladakhi culture.

The design is tailored to the extreme weather conditions of the region, utilizing a south-facing layout that maximizes passive solar heating and cooling. Large windows on the southern side allow for natural light and heat, while the northern wall is designed for ventilation and storage, helping to extend the school year despite the harsh winters. The building's energy-efficient design also helps keep energy use and costs low. Additionally, the scheme prioritizes strong community involvement, with input from local builders, engineers, and residents. Beyond providing education, the school aims to support the preservation of Mulbekh's cultural heritage, creating a space that serves both as a learning environment and a cultural hub.

Sustainably sourced materials, such as rammed earth and timber, are used throughout the construction, ensuring that the school blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. The architecture also incorporates seismic-resistant features, including horizontal wooden joints, to enhance earthquake resilience. The earthy tones of the buildings mirror the surrounding hills, while blue fabric canopies evoke the sky, further rooting the design in the local environment.

