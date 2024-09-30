Building Methods in Focus: The Solid vs Hollow Partitioning Debate

Save this picture! House in Hakusan - KENTA HIRAYAMA ARCHITECT & ASSOCIATES. Image © Tomooki Kengaku

Two primary building approaches are commonly identified in architecture and design: solid versus hollow construction. These methods vary significantly across different cultures and regions, specifically for interior partitioning systems, when they appear interchangeable. Each has its own established practices influenced by local materials, labor preferences, climatic conditions, and cultural traditions. When architects and designers focus on their local context, it is easy to overlook the broader construction assumptions, limiting design flexibility and methodology. This raises an important question: How do these two building approaches differ?

Focusing mainly on interior systems, the distinctions between solid and hollow construction largely stem from the availability of materials and workforce preferences. For example, in the United States and Japan, stud walls, both wood and metal, are frequently used for partitioning. Conversely, brick remains the predominant material for partition walls in regions such as Hong Kong and southern China. Why do we build differently, and what are the benefits and challenges of each building methodology?

+ 14

Solid construction focuses on volumetric building by starting with a standardized mass, removing material to create design variations, and incorporating utilities like electrical and plumbing systems. Rather than an additive process, the subtracted mass remains solid with little or no cavity space. This method is typically associated with materials such as concrete and brick. In contrast, hollow construction builds strength and thickness by adding and layering materials, such as wood or metal framing, and is then completed with more layers of finished materials. In this method, between studs create cavities for service lines, with insulation often added afterward to improve thermal and acoustic performance.

Related Article 16 Brick Cladding Constructive Details

Solid Construction: A Defense Against Mold and Pests

Solid construction, particularly with brick, is standard for partition walls in regions like Hong Kong and southern China. The minimal gaps and cavities in solid walls reduce the risk of condensation, which can lead to mold growth in humid climates. Solid construction also minimizes spaces where pests can inhabit—a vital factor in densely populated, warm regions. Locally, many Hong Kong homeowners prefer solid walls, believing they offer stability and authenticity. The cultural aversion to "hollowness," which can be associated with inauthenticity or bad fortune, further drives the preference for solid materials throughout the years.

As solid walls are now an established and widely preferred method of building, particularly in residential environments, the building industry is exploring more efficient alternatives to traditional red bricks, which are strong but costly and labor-intensive. Alternative materials such as sand bricks, known for their moisture resistance, and gypsum-based solid bricks, prized for their lighter weight and ease of installation, have gained traction. These alternatives balance the solidity demanded by local expectations and the necessity of controlling costs and conserving space in densely populated urban areas. However, it's crucial to consider that gypsum-based solid bricks are significantly less dense than red bricks. While they qualify as a 'solid construction' material, one must question the threshold at which their density becomes too low—so light and porous that they shall no longer be considered a 'solid material.'

The Labor and Waste Challenges of Solid Construction

One of the main drawbacks of solid construction is the labor-intensive process required to integrate utilities such as electrical conduits and plumbing. Since these systems cannot be accommodated within wall cavities, which are non-existent in solid construction, they must be incorporated by physically removing material from the constructed solid walls. This subtractive process—drilling, sanding, and routing—generates significant waste and dust, posing health risks to workers and nearby residents. Additionally, this method is environmentally unsustainable and incurs high labor costs, highlighting the limitations of solid construction despite its cultural and practical advantages.

Another challenge is achieving perfectly straight walls. Brick walls, built layer by layer, often have human imperfections that cannot be corrected with rough plaster or paint. This limits design possibilities, particularly for details like shadow lines, baseboard reveals, and flush installations. These are nearly impossible to execute without adding a slight cavity and finishing material like a gypsum board. Even elements such as simple continuous baseboards and shelvings are challenging to install, as the human-error curvature of the walls can create noticeable gaps.

Solid construction may often create confusion on a renovation site and further complicate things. There is no easy way to identify any embedded conduit lines or plumbing lines behind and embedded within the solid walls, specifically when some conduits are made of plastics. While hollow construction allows for the complete reveal of systems once the finished wall surfaces are peeled off, solid constructions have no such benefits. This creates a lot of on-site errors and hesitancy towards removing/refurbishing particular walls or systems simply due to the difficulty of identifying their exact location without destroying them. This also makes the repair and maintenance job that much harder.

In commercial settings, where cultural preferences hold less sway and HVAC systems better control humidity and temperature throughout the day and night, hollow construction is beginning to widen its market share even in Hong Kong. As we further discuss, hollow construction offers a faster, more environmentally sustainable building process with greater flexibility for routing utilities and services. It is generally less affected by issues like pests.

Hollow Walls: A Flexible Approach to Modern Partitioning

In the U.S. and Japan, hollow construction is the norm for partition walls, typically employing timber or light-gauge metal studs. This method allows walls to be built quickly and offers significant flexibility for running utilities within the cavities. The space between studs can also be used for architectural elements like pocket doors, inset shelves, and structural elements, including brace frames.

Hollow Construction's additive approach also provides a wide array of customization opportunities. Each layer is added on top, allowing for variability in wall construction even within the same project. This control over flatness makes it easier to specify reveals, flush finishes, and other design details. Additionally, the cavity dimensions, fire ratings, and sound transmission can be carefully specified, providing more precise outcomes than solid walls.

Stud walls also make repair and maintenance easier. While brick walls may be durable, their finish layers and corners are prone to chipping, and repairs involving utilities like water pipes require extensive labor to remove material. In contrast, hollow construction allows for easier reconfiguration of ducting and services, making it more practical for long-term maintenance.

The Trade-Off Between Flexibility and Complexity in Hollow Walls

While hollow construction offers great flexibility, it can sometimes lead to complications on site. The ability to customize wall types—whether for sound insulation, plumbing, or fire rating—can result in a complex array of configurations within a single project. This complexity often necessitates more extensive construction administration and increases the risk of errors in the field. By contrast, solid construction offers uniformity, with all walls built similarly, which can simplify the building process and reduce potential issues.

Another limitation of hollow construction is its limited location flexibility for mounting heavy fixtures, which requires careful pre-planning. Whereas brick walls provide a continuous surface for mounting, stud walls necessitate locating studs or adding intermediary supports during construction. Also, hollow walls generally have lower sound insulation than solid walls, even when supplemented with soundproofing materials. This can be especially problematic for partitions between residential units. Though staggered stud techniques can improve sound isolation, they come at an additional cost.

Hollow construction also tends to have a shorter lifespan. Even in less humid climates, stud walls, especially wood-made ones, deteriorate more quickly over time. Issues such as pests (e.g., termites or rodents) and fungus can further accelerate this degradation, raising concerns about long-term durability in some environments.

Durability vs. Adaptability: The Solid and Hollow Wall Debate

Solid construction undeniably offers durability and a sense of permanence, often favored for its robust performance over time. Yet, the high labor intensity, material waste, and difficulty of integrating modern utilities call into question its practicality for widespread use in all applications, especially in partition walls. While its longevity appeals to many homeowners, especially in regions where cultural values emphasize solid materials, the reality of frequent renovations raises doubts about the necessity of such enduring partitions. Hollow construction, by contrast, presents a flexible and cost-effective alternative, particularly in terms of ease of installation, maintenance, and adaptability to evolving spatial needs. As construction practices continue to evolve, the choice between solid and hollow systems reflects a broader tension between tradition and modern efficiency—highlighting the growing relevance of lightweight, adaptable methods in today's design and construction landscapes.