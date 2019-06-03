World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 50 Impressive Details Using Wood

50 Impressive Details Using Wood

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
50 Impressive Details Using Wood
Save this picture!
50 Impressive Details Using Wood

Over the course of history the unique characteristics of wood, which are dependent upon the species of the tree and the location in which it has grown, have enabled humanity to flourish in all parts of the globe. The architectural details of wooden construction therefore show a great diversity of meetings and joints, showing not only a project's constructive and structural logic, but also embodying the value and complexity of each project.

Take a look at these 50 construction details of projects that stand out for their clever use of wood.

1. Hostal Ritoque / Alejandro Soffia + Gabriel Rudolphy

Save this picture!
via © Gabriel Rudolphy + Alejandro Soffia
via © Gabriel Rudolphy + Alejandro Soffia

© Juan Durán Sierralta via © Gabriel Rudolphy + Alejandro Soffia © Juan Durán Sierralta via © Gabriel Rudolphy + Alejandro Soffia + 251

2. Whitetail Woods Regional Park Camper Cabins / HGA Architects and Engineers

Save this picture!
via © HGA Architects and Engineers
via © HGA Architects and Engineers

© Pete VondeLinde © Paul Crosby Photography © Paul Crosby Photography © Pete VondeLinde + 251

3. Belvedere For Koblenz / Dethier Architectures

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Dethier Architectures
Cortesía de Dethier Architectures

Cortesía de Dethier Architectures Cortesía de Dethier Architectures Cortesía de Dethier Architectures Cortesía de Dethier Architectures + 251

4. Name Observatory, Birdwatching Circuit / Mauricio Orlando Rojas Riquelme

Save this picture!
via © Mauricio Orlando Rojas Riquelme
via © Mauricio Orlando Rojas Riquelme

© Mauricio O. Rojas Riquelme © Mauricio O. Rojas Riquelme © Mauricio O. Rojas Riquelme © Mauricio O. Rojas Riquelme + 251

5. AYC / DX Arquitectos

Save this picture!
via © DX Arquitectos
via © DX Arquitectos

© Pablo Blanco via © DX Arquitectos © Pablo Blanco via © DX Arquitectos + 251

6. Nest We Grow / Kengo Kuma & Associates + College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley

Save this picture!
Cortesía de College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates
Cortesía de College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates

Cortesía de College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates Cortesía de College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates © Shinkenchiku-sha Cortesía de College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates + 251

7. Tierras Blancas House / Alberto Browne + Hernán Fontaine

Save this picture!
Cortesía de © Alberto Browne
Cortesía de © Alberto Browne

Cortesía de © Alberto Browne Cortesía de © Alberto Browne Cortesía de © Alberto Browne Cortesía de © Alberto Browne + 251

8. House Zilvar / ASGK Design

Save this picture!
via © ASGK Design
via © ASGK Design

© Petra Hajska © Petra Hajska © Petra Hajska © Petra Hajska + 251

9. BCN Re.Set - Identity Pavilion / Urbanus

Save this picture!
via © Urbanus
via © Urbanus

© Marcela Grassi © Runze Hu © Runze Hu © Runze Hu + 251

10. Wengawa House / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Cortesía de Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

Cortesía de Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates Cortesía de Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates Cortesía de Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates Cortesía de Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates + 251

11. Stranded House / WHALE!

Save this picture!
via © WHALE!
via © WHALE!

© Hugo Bertolotto © Hugo Bertolotto © Hugo Bertolotto © Hugo Bertolotto + 251

12. Jetavan / Sameep Padora & Associates

Save this picture!
via © Sameep Padora & Associates
via © Sameep Padora & Associates

© Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner © Edmund Sumner + 251

13. Casa Cuidador “Hijuela El Durazno” / emA Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Cortesía de emA Arquitectos
Cortesía de emA Arquitectos

Cortesía de emA Arquitectos Cortesía de emA Arquitectos Cortesía de emA Arquitectos Cortesía de emA Arquitectos + 251

14. Brooklyn Garden Studio / Hunt Architecture

Save this picture!
via © Hunt Architecture
via © Hunt Architecture

© Brian Ferry © Brian Ferry © Brian Ferry via © Hunt Architecture + 251

15. Big & Small House / Anonymous Architects

Save this picture!
via © Anonymous Architects
via © Anonymous Architects

via © Anonymous Architects via © Anonymous Architects via © Anonymous Architects via © Anonymous Architects + 251

16. Fiscavaig / Rural Design

Save this picture!
via © Rural Design
via © Rural Design

via © Rural Design via © Rural Design via © Rural Design via © Rural Design + 251

17. Hotel Hotel Lobby and Nishi Grand Stair Interior / March Studio

Save this picture!
via © March Studio
via © March Studio

© John Gollings © John Gollings via © March Studio © John Gollings + 251

18. MadHouse / LIONarchitecture

Save this picture!
via © LIONarchitecture
via © LIONarchitecture

© John Liams © John Liams © John Liams © John Liams + 251

19. MIMA Light / MIMA Architects

Save this picture!
via © MIMA Architects
via © MIMA Architects

© Jose Campos © Jose Campos © Jose Campos via © MIMA Architects + 251

20. Rambla House / LAND Arquitectos

Save this picture!
via © LAND Arquitectos
via © LAND Arquitectos

via © LAND Arquitectos © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone © Sergio Pirrone + 251

21. Casa de Madera / Estudio Borrachia

Save this picture!
via © Estudio Borrachia
via © Estudio Borrachia

© Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik + 251

22. Endesa Pavilion / Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC)

Save this picture!
via © Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC)
via © Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC)

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 251

23. Lantern Pavilion / AWP / Atelier Oslo

Save this picture!
via © AWP Atelier Oslo
via © AWP Atelier Oslo

© Jonas Adolfsen via © AWP Atelier Oslo © Jonas Adolfsen © Jonas Adolfsen + 251

24. Nakai Residence / DesignBuildBLUFF

Save this picture!
via © DesignBuildBLUF
via © DesignBuildBLUF

© James Anderson © James Anderson © James Anderson © James Anderson + 251

25. Educational Building In Mozambique / Masterstudents of Bergen School of Architecture

Save this picture!
via © Bergen School of Architecture
via © Bergen School of Architecture

© Tord Knapstad © Ina Bakka Sem-Olsen © Stine Bjar © Sixten Rahlff + 251

26. Holmes - Fuentealba House / Francis Pfenniger

Save this picture!
via © Francis Pfenniger
via © Francis Pfenniger

© Carlos Hevia © Carlos Hevia © Carlos Hevia © Carlos Hevia + 251

27. Private Residence on Isle of Skye / Dualchas Architects

Save this picture!
via © Dualchas Architects
via © Dualchas Architects

© Andrew Lee © Andrew Lee © Andrew Lee © Andrew Lee + 251

28. Tasting Room at Sokol Blosser Winery / Allied Works Architecture

Save this picture!
via © Allied Works Architecture
via © Allied Works Architecture

© Jeremy Bitterman © Jeremy Bitterman © Jeremy Bitterman © Jeremy Bitterman + 251

29. Tete in L'air / KOZ Architectes

Save this picture!
via © KOZ Architectes
via © KOZ Architectes

© Cécile Septet © Cécile Septet © Cécile Septet © Cécile Septet + 251

30. FENIX House / Equipo UTFSM

Save this picture!
via © Equipo UTFSM
via © Equipo UTFSM

© María Cirano © María Cirano © María Cirano © María Cirano + 251

31. GG Bioclimatic House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Save this picture!
via © Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
via © Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 251

32. Casa Adpropeixe / Carlos Castanheira & Clara Bastai

Save this picture!
via © Carlos Castanheira & Clara Bastai
via © Carlos Castanheira & Clara Bastai

via © Carlos Castanheira & Clara Bastai 50 Impressive Details Using Wood 50 Impressive Details Using Wood 50 Impressive Details Using Wood + 251

33. Community Centre / Beer Architektur Städtebau

Save this picture!
via © Beer Architektur Städtebau
via © Beer Architektur Städtebau

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 251

34. Théâtre d'eau Swimming Pool / LOG Architectes

Save this picture!
via © LOG Architectes
via © LOG Architectes

© Edouard Decam via © LOG Architectes © Edouard Decam © Edouard Decam + 251

35. The Boathouse / TreStykker 2012

Save this picture!
Cortesía de TreStykker 2012
Cortesía de TreStykker 2012

Cortesía de TreStykker 2012 Cortesía de TreStykker 2012 Cortesía de TreStykker 2012 Cortesía de TreStykker 2012 + 251

36. Cottage in Tsumari / Daigo Ishii + Future-scape Architects

Save this picture!
via © Daigo Ishii + Future-scape Architects
via © Daigo Ishii + Future-scape Architects

via © Daigo Ishii + Future-scape Architects © Koji Fujii © Koji Fujii © Koji Fujii + 251

37. Winter Cabin In Malalcahuello / MC2 Arquitectos

Save this picture!
via © MC2 arquitectos
via © MC2 arquitectos

via © MC2 arquitectos via © MC2 arquitectos via © MC2 arquitectos via © MC2 arquitectos + 251

38. Terraza TEA / Estudio MMX

Save this picture!
via © Estudio MMX
via © Estudio MMX

© Yoshihiro Koitani © Yoshihiro Koitani © Yoshihiro Koitani © Yoshihiro Koitani + 251

39. Etable De Stabulation Libre / LOCALARCHITECTURE

Save this picture!
Cortesía de LOCALARCHITECTURE
Cortesía de LOCALARCHITECTURE

Cortesía de LOCALARCHITECTURE Cortesía de LOCALARCHITECTURE Cortesía de LOCALARCHITECTURE Cortesía de LOCALARCHITECTURE + 251

40. La Roca House / Mathias Klotz

Save this picture!
via © Mathias Klotz
via © Mathias Klotz

© Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe + 251

41. Awasi Patagonia Hotel / Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido

Save this picture!
via © Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido
via © Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda via © Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido via © Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido + 251

42. Råå Day Care Center / Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter

Save this picture!
via © Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter
via © Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter

© Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk © Adam Mørk + 251

43. Hábitat 6: Vivienda Modular para una persona / IGEO

Save this picture!
Cortesía de IGEO
Cortesía de IGEO

Cortesía de IGEO Cortesía de IGEO Cortesía de IGEO Cortesía de IGEO + 251

44. JFR / Fougeron Architecture

Save this picture!
via © Fougeron Architecture
via © Fougeron Architecture

© Richard Barnes © Richard Barnes © Richard Barnes © Richard Barnes + 251

45. Writer’s Shed / WSD Architecture

Save this picture!
via © WSD Architecture
via © WSD Architecture

© Wai Ming Ng © Wai Ming Ng © Wai Ming Ng © Wai Ming Ng + 251

46. Ruca Dwellings / Undurraga Devés Arquitectos

Save this picture!
via © Undurraga Devés Arquitectos
via © Undurraga Devés Arquitectos

via © Undurraga Devés Arquitectos via © Undurraga Devés Arquitectos via © Undurraga Devés Arquitectos via © Undurraga Devés Arquitectos + 251

47. Cafeteria in Ushimado / Niji Architects

Save this picture!
via © Niji Architects
via © Niji Architects

© Masafumi Harada / Niji Photo © Masafumi Harada / Niji Photo © Masafumi Harada / Niji Photo © Masafumi Harada / Niji Photo + 251

48. Gardening center / Architekti DRNH

Save this picture!
via © Architekti DRNH
via © Architekti DRNH

via © Architekti DRNH © Tomáš Malý © Tomáš Malý © Tomáš Malý + 251

49. Nine Bridges Country Club / Shigeru Ban Architects

Save this picture!
via © Shigeru Ban Architects
via © Shigeru Ban Architects

© Hiroyuki Hirai © Hiroyuki Hirai © Hiroyuki Hirai © Hiroyuki Hirai + 251

50. Lo Cañas House / Francisco Abarca and Camilo Palma

Save this picture!
via © Francisco Abarca y Camilo Palma
via © Francisco Abarca y Camilo Palma

© Eugenio Celedón © Eugenio Celedón © Eugenio Celedón © Eugenio Celedón + 251

Note: This article was originally published in 27 November, 2016.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "50 Impressive Details Using Wood" [50 Detalles constructivos de arquitectura en madera] 03 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/800218/50-impressive-details-using-wood/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

50个木细部做法，无论甲方提出什么奇怪要求都不怕

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream