50 Impressive Details Using Wood

Over the course of history the unique characteristics of wood, which are dependent upon the species of the tree and the location in which it has grown, have enabled humanity to flourish in all parts of the globe. The architectural details of wooden construction therefore show a great diversity of meetings and joints, showing not only a project's constructive and structural logic, but also embodying the value and complexity of each project.
Take a look at these 50 construction details of projects that stand out for their clever use of wood.
1. Hostal Ritoque / Alejandro Soffia + Gabriel Rudolphy
2. Whitetail Woods Regional Park Camper Cabins / HGA Architects and Engineers
3. Belvedere For Koblenz / Dethier Architectures
4. Name Observatory, Birdwatching Circuit / Mauricio Orlando Rojas Riquelme
5. AYC / DX Arquitectos
6. Nest We Grow / Kengo Kuma & Associates + College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley
7. Tierras Blancas House / Alberto Browne + Hernán Fontaine
8. House Zilvar / ASGK Design
9. BCN Re.Set - Identity Pavilion / Urbanus
10. Wengawa House / Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
11. Stranded House / WHALE!
12. Jetavan / Sameep Padora & Associates
13. Casa Cuidador “Hijuela El Durazno” / emA Arquitectos
14. Brooklyn Garden Studio / Hunt Architecture
15. Big & Small House / Anonymous Architects
16. Fiscavaig / Rural Design
17. Hotel Hotel Lobby and Nishi Grand Stair Interior / March Studio
18. MadHouse / LIONarchitecture
19. MIMA Light / MIMA Architects
20. Rambla House / LAND Arquitectos
21. Casa de Madera / Estudio Borrachia
22. Endesa Pavilion / Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC)
23. Lantern Pavilion / AWP / Atelier Oslo
24. Nakai Residence / DesignBuildBLUFF
25. Educational Building In Mozambique / Masterstudents of Bergen School of Architecture
26. Holmes - Fuentealba House / Francis Pfenniger
27. Private Residence on Isle of Skye / Dualchas Architects
28. Tasting Room at Sokol Blosser Winery / Allied Works Architecture
29. Tete in L'air / KOZ Architectes
30. FENIX House / Equipo UTFSM
31. GG Bioclimatic House / Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
32. Casa Adpropeixe / Carlos Castanheira & Clara Bastai
33. Community Centre / Beer Architektur Städtebau
34. Théâtre d'eau Swimming Pool / LOG Architectes
35. The Boathouse / TreStykker 2012
36. Cottage in Tsumari / Daigo Ishii + Future-scape Architects
37. Winter Cabin In Malalcahuello / MC2 Arquitectos
38. Terraza TEA / Estudio MMX
39. Etable De Stabulation Libre / LOCALARCHITECTURE
40. La Roca House / Mathias Klotz
41. Awasi Patagonia Hotel / Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido
42. Råå Day Care Center / Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter
43. Hábitat 6: Vivienda Modular para una persona / IGEO
44. JFR / Fougeron Architecture
45. Writer’s Shed / WSD Architecture
46. Ruca Dwellings / Undurraga Devés Arquitectos
47. Cafeteria in Ushimado / Niji Architects
48. Gardening center / Architekti DRNH
49. Nine Bridges Country Club / Shigeru Ban Architects
50. Lo Cañas House / Francisco Abarca and Camilo Palma
Note: This article was originally published in 27 November, 2016.