50 Impressive Details Using Wood

Over the course of history the unique characteristics of wood, which are dependent upon the species of the tree and the location in which it has grown, have enabled humanity to flourish in all parts of the globe. The architectural details of wooden construction therefore show a great diversity of meetings and joints, showing not only a project's constructive and structural logic, but also embodying the value and complexity of each project.

Take a look at these 50 construction details of projects that stand out for their clever use of wood.

Save this picture! via © Gabriel Rudolphy + Alejandro Soffia

+ 251

Save this picture! via © HGA Architects and Engineers

+ 251

+ 251

Save this picture! via © Mauricio Orlando Rojas Riquelme

+ 251

+ 251

Save this picture! Cortesía de College of Environmental Design UC Berkeley + Kengo Kuma & Associates

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

Save this picture! Cortesía de Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

Save this picture! via © Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC)

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

Save this picture! via © Bergen School of Architecture

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

Save this picture! via © Carlos Castanheira & Clara Bastai

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

Save this picture! via © Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

+ 251

Save this picture! via © Francisco Abarca y Camilo Palma

+ 251

Note: This article was originally published in 27 November, 2016.