Belgian Pavilion Showcases Water's Essential Role in Shaping Humanity at Expo 2025 Osaka

Save this picture! Courtesy of BellExpo and Carre7

The Belgian Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka, designed by the winning consortium of Carré 7, Beyond Limits, One Designs, Pirnay, and Poly-Tech, embraces the Expo's overarching theme, "Designing the Society of the Future, Imagining Our Life of Tomorrow." With a focus on "Saving Lives," the pavilion' explores the universal significance of water and its vital role in creating and sustaining life. By highlighting water's interconnectedness with all living beings through the metaphor of cells, the pavilion aims to reflect humanity's relationship with the environment and the importance of preserving it for future generations.

Belgium's rich historical ties to water, from its development to its international trade routes through ports like Antwerp, strengthen the pavilion's thematic focus. Water has long symbolized life and inspiration for Belgian artists and thinkers, making it an apt representation of the nation's identity. Architecturally, the pavilion draws on this symbolism, transitioning between the solid, liquid, and gaseous states of water as a reflection of the evolution of human consciousness. Additionally, the pavilion reflects Belgium's federated nature, with distinct façade elements representing the country's different regions.

The pavilion's built-up area spans 768m², with a canopy covering 1,062m². The landscaping aims to complement the pavilion's architecture. Visitors are welcomed through a main entrance on the northwest corner, with a covered queuing area accommodating up to 150 guests. The visitor journey concludes with an outward ramp leading to a rooftop terrace, offering views of the surrounding stage and forested environment. The rooftop serves as a flexible event space with seating and shaded areas, guiding visitors through a carefully designed exit pathway that leads them past the "Belgian Shop" on the ground floor.

Related Article Beta Architecture Biennial 2024 Opens in Timișoara to Explore Concepts of 'Cover' and Originality

Externally, the pavilion showcases water in its various physical states, while internally, the design takes visitors on a symbolic journey through life, represented by water and cells. At the heart of the exhibition lies a light-filled space filled with plants and water features, designed to connect visitors with nature and life itself. The hexagonal shape of this space, inspired by the molecular structure of water, symbolizes unity, balance, and community. This motif resonates not only with Belgium but also with Japanese culture, reinforcing the pavilion's international message of solidarity and cooperation for a better future.

The pavilion's water theme extends beyond the symbolic, reflecting Belgium's identity as a nation. From the coast to the high fens, water is prevelant in Belgium's landscape, shaping its history, culture, and economy. Natural waterways like the Meuse and Scheldt, alongside a network of manmade canals, have historically connected communities, facilitating both cultural and economic exchange. This legacy of connectivity is echoed in Brussels, where water has played a key role in fostering multiculturalism and international relationships.

The pavilion also highlights Belgium's global leadership in two critical areas identified by the World Health Organization as essential to saving lives: access to clean water and the development of vaccines. These areas of expertise further align with the pavilion's theme, positioning Belgium as a leader in contributing to global well-being and sustainability.

Many other countries have announced their participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, taking place from April 13 to October 13, 2025. The Republic of Azerbaijan has unveiled its Expo 2025 pavilion design in Osaka, highlighting the nation's culture, history, and innovative approaches to foster connection and sustainability. Similarly, Constructo has just revealed their design for the Chile Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka, bending contemporary industrial design with traditional Mapuche textile artistry. Additionally, The Kingdom of the Netherlands has recently unveiled its theme for Expo 2025 Osaka, exploring the Netherlands' dedication to addressing global challenges collectively.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Expo Osaka 2025.