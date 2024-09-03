Beyond Green Architecture: 5 Middle Eastern Projects Redefining Landscape Design

Save this picture! © Laurian Ghinitoiu | Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture

Landscape architecture has traditionally been associated with lush greenery, rooted in the historical development of gardens and parks as spaces that bring nature into urban areas. This connection to greenery is deeply ingrained in the origins of the field, where the creation of verdant retreats was seen as both aesthetically pleasing and beneficial to human well-being. However, in regions like the Middle East, where water scarcity and harsh climates are more prevalent, there is a growing trend toward using local materials such as sand, stone, minerals, and indigenous plants. This shift reflects a more sustainable approach, reimagining landscape architecture to align with the environmental and cultural contexts of the region.

+ 3

Recent projects in the Middle East illustrate a shift in landscape architecture, moving beyond traditional greenery to utilize local materials like sand, stone, and adobe. These designs reimagine traditional landscapes to better align with the region's unique climate and cultural heritage. For example, projects in Jordan and Saudi Arabia use natural elements such as gravel, volcanic rock, and sunlight to create minimalist, contextually relevant spaces. Similarly, developments in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, United Arab Emirates employ repurposed materials and native plants to craft sustainable, climate-responsive environments. Collectively, these projects reimagine Middle Eastern landscapes, integrating modern design with the natural and cultural context of the region.

Read on to explore how these projects are redefining landscape design in this context.

The Minor Paradises project offers a reinterpretation of traditional Middle Eastern gardens by moving away from the typical lush, green spaces. Instead, it employs locally sourced materials such as sand, gravel, volcanic rock, and limestone to recreate elements of the Jordanian landscape on a smaller scale. This temporary installation reflects on how public spaces can be conceived in regions where water is scarce, using drought-tolerant plant species and minimalist design to propose a new aesthetic for landscapes. The project suggests alternative approaches to beauty and maintenance in garden design, integrating the cultural significance of courtyards as social spaces while encouraging interaction with the constructed environment.

This temporary installation, featured at the Islamic Arts Biennale 2023, reinterprets the traditional mosque courtyard sundial by creating a landscape that interacts with natural light. Instead of greenery, the project uses a sunbeam to track time across marked lines on the ground, reflecting the hours, months, and seasons. Sculptural elements within the landscape highlight significant moments in Islamic history. This installation offers a unique approach to landscape design, emphasizing the interaction between light, time, and cultural context.

Iran

This project by the Contemporary Architects Association is a landscape project that emphasizes the use of local materials and traditional construction techniques to create a meaningful connection with the environment and community. Built in Esfahak, Southern Khorasan, this permanent structure is made entirely of adobe bricks, highlighting the use of soil and earth as fundamental building materials. The project consists of concentric circles, with the central one serving as a space for contemplation and connection with the sky, embodying the essence of an observatory. Through the use of local materials and collaborative effort, the project challenges conventional ideas of landscape by focusing on earth and sky as core elements, creating a space that is deeply rooted in its cultural and environmental context.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

The Al Hosn Masterplan and Landscape transforms Abu Dhabi's Qasr al Hosn Fort into a dynamic cultural and public space that honors the region's heritage while embracing modernity. Rather than relying on lush greenery, the project reintroduces a coastal desert landscape, using local materials and native plants that are well-suited to the arid climate. The site is divided into two contrasting landscapes: a desert-like expanse around the historic fort, emphasizing its role as a freestanding landmark, and a more structured, planted area surrounding the Cultural Foundation Building. By integrating these elements, the project creates a sustainable urban park that blends natural and built environments, offering a new interpretation of landscape architecture in a region where water is scarce.

Designed for the Sharjah Architecture Triennial, this project transforms a former primary school into an open, welcoming space that connects with its urban surroundings. Instead of relying on modern, industrial materials, the project utilizes locally sourced, natural materials such as repurposed wooden poles and palm tree mats to create a shaded threshold for visitors. This structure redefines the concept of landscape in a context where local identity is increasingly eroded by globalization. The design is flexible, capable of being disassembled and reused elsewhere, or naturally decomposing over time, essentially maintaining a harmonious relationship with the environment. This temporary installation challenges conventional notions of permanence and modernity, emphasizing a more grounded, resource-conscious approach to landscape architecture.

