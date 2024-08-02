Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde

UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde

UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion, Other Structures
Sarja, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: Al Borde
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Danko Stjepanovic
  • Curator: Tosin Oshinowo
  • Collaborators: María Fernanda Heredia, Melissa Naranjo
  • Structural Design: Patricio Cevallos
  • Production: Equipo SAT
  • Wooden Structure: SEWA (Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority)
  • City: Sarja
UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Danko Stjepanovic

Text description provided by the architects. In a context where everything is within reach, where anything is possible to acquire from anywhere, and the capitalist development approach has eroded the local identity to the extent of destroying historic neighborhoods, a fundamental question arises: What does it mean to be local?

UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Image 2 of 32
© Danko Stjepanovic

The Al Qasimiyah school has relinquished its role as a primary school and transformed into one of the venues for the SAT (Sharjah Architecture Triennial). In this purpose shift, the school evolves from a confined space within a perimeter wall, with a mission to care for children, to aspiring to become an open space that connects with its surroundings and the city. This newfound openness generates fresh ways of occupying the area. The new pedestrian accesses from the North and West converge onto a platform, providing an opportunity to highlight this meeting point and establish a welcoming threshold.

UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Image 7 of 32
© Danko Stjepanovic
UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Image 9 of 32
© Danko Stjepanovic
UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Image 11 of 32
© Danko Stjepanovic

This threshold is defined by a shadow that creates the conditions for inhabiting the exterior. It requires a structure that is possible to build with any available material. However, in a context; where "everything" is "available," this concept becomes blurry. Considering the economy of effort draws a path to pursue maximum efficiency in transforming raw materials into architectural elements, thus minimizing the energy used in production, processing, and transportation of materials.

UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Image 10 of 32
© Danko Stjepanovic
UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Image 8 of 32
© Danko Stjepanovic
UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Image 30 of 32
UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Image 32 of 32

The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) has initiated a process of replacing wooden poles with metal ones, which has resulted in a hundred preserved wooden poles stored in their depot. The best ones are selected, damaged ends cut off, and a package of logs of various sizes is obtained, tall enough to assemble a structure from which the shadow suspends. The shade is created using palm tree mats, a material available in the area. It is used in various applications, from the floors of houses to the ceilings of the souks and even in enclosures. These mats can be easily acquired in any bazaar, offering a variety of types, sizes, shapes, and textures.

UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Image 4 of 32
© Danko Stjepanovic

This design approach results in a raw and tactile work; crafted with natural materials that allow us to establish an intimate and direct discourse with the place, grounding it on site. The threshold will serve to welcome visitors and, simultaneously, become a way to experience and test the use of this new space, drawing the attention of those who reside and work nearby; inviting them to cross its boundaries. 

UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Interior Photography, Arcade
© Danko Stjepanovic

The project will endure as long as the space requires, providing the flexibility to be assembled and disassembled in other locations. When the time comes to conclude its use, the poles can return to the depot, awaiting a new purpose, while the mats' versatility may easily find another use. There will come a day when these materials naturally degrade, and the cycle of life will close harmoniously with nature.

UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Danko Stjepanovic

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sarja, United Arab Emirates

Al Borde
Wood

Cite: "UMBRAL CRUDO Pavilion / Al Borde" [Umbral Crudo / Al Borde] 02 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019460/umbral-crudo-pavilion-al-borde> ISSN 0719-8884

