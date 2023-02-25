Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture

Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture

Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture

Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, Patio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Installations & Structures
Yidda, Saudi Arabia
  • Principal : Ali Ismail Karimi, Hamed Bukhamseen
  • Project Architect : Fatima Nickahdar
  • Architect : Mohammed Al Khenaizi
  • Intern Architect : Alzaen Bindayna, Fatima Fathalla
  • Curator : Sumayya Vally
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Installation
  • City : Yidda
  • Country : Saudi Arabia
Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Ali Ismail Karimi

Text description provided by the architects. The installation was commissioned by Diriyah Biennale Foundation for the Islamic Arts Biennale 2023. Traditionally, mosque courtyards featured a sundial that indicated the time of the five daily prayers, and mosques served as spaces where the general public could align their sense of time with the movement of the heavenly bodies.

Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ali Ismail Karimi
Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture - Image 14 of 16
Plan 01
Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Inspired by the architecture of the Hajj Terminal, Hamed Bukhamseen (b. 1991, Kuwait City, Kuwait) and Ali Ismail Karimi (b. 1989, Manama, Bahrain), the founders of Civil Architecture, have reimagined the sundial. The round opening (oculus) in each unit of the terminal’s canopy, which limits the amount of direct sunlight passing into the space below, acts as an inverted sundial.

Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ali Ismail Karimi
Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture - Image 15 of 16
Plan 02

The installation in turn tracks the movement of a beam of sunlight rather than a cast shadow. This sunbeam passes over lines on the ground corresponding to the hours, months, and seasons, as well as sculptural objects that indicate significant moments in Islamic history and refer to the Biennale’s public program. Our sense of the sun’s movement and the color of the sky provide a general indication of the hour, in contrast to the abstract notion of time created by digital clocks.

Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture - Interior Photography, Column
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Project location

Address:Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Civil Architecture
WoodConcrete

Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture, Saudi Arabia

Cite: "Sun Path, Rajab to Shawwal 1444 / Civil Architecture" 25 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996972/sun-path-rajab-to-shawwal-1444-civil-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

