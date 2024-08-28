Shaping Space with Curves: Exploring the Architectural Fluidity of 4 Modern Airport Projects in South and East Asia

Save this picture! © Hufton + Crow | Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects

Modern airports have increasingly become symbols of architectural innovation, moving beyond their primary function as transportation hubs to become significant landmarks. A prominent trend in contemporary airport design is the use of curved forms to create fluid, dynamic spaces that enhance both functionality and visual impact. These curves, made possible by advancements in construction technology, allow for more flexible and expansive interiors, as well as designs that can better integrate with natural landscapes and improve passenger circulation and experience.

Examples of this approach include Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, Beijing Daxing International Airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport's Terminal 2 in Mumbai, and Hulunbuir Hailar Airport in Inner Mongolia. Each of these projects employs curvature not only for aesthetic purposes but also to address significant structural challenges. Curved forms in these airports, such as the toroidal dome at Jewel Changi and the radial design at Beijing Daxing, efficiently distribute loads across large spans, minimizing the need for internal support. This approach allows for expansive, open public spaces that are crucial in airport terminals. The use of reticulated structures, where these curves are often implemented, further enhances efficiency by reducing material usage while maintaining structural integrity. These airports illustrate how curved design can be both a functional and visually cohesive solution in meeting the demands of modern air travel.

Read on to discover four distinct international airports in South and East Asia that use curves to shape its spaces.

Jewel Changi Airport by Safdie Architects, the winner of ArchDaily's Building of the Year 2020, utilizes a curved toroidal dome to create an open and fluid space that integrates nature with the built environment. The curvature of the roof allows for a largely column-free interior, enhancing the continuity of the space as visitors move through the indoor gardens and retail areas. This design approach helps guide the flow of movement, aligning with the airport's role as both a transportation hub and a public space.

Beijing Daxing International Airport, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, uses curvature extensively in its design to shape both the structure and the passenger experience. The terminal's compact, radial layout features six flowing forms within the vaulted roof that reach down to the ground, creating a seamless connection between the building and its foundation. These curves not only support the structure but also bring in natural light, guiding passengers intuitively toward the central courtyard. The curved design minimizes walking distances, enhancing efficiency while providing a visually cohesive and fluid environment that reflects traditional Chinese architectural principles.

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport’s Terminal 2, designed by SOM, employs curvature to create a welcoming and culturally resonant space. The terminal's design draws inspiration from traditional Indian pavilions, with a grand roof supported by multi-story, mushrooming columns that evoke the airy, open structures of regional architecture. These curved elements not only provide structural support but also allow natural light to permeate the space, enhancing the sense of warmth and openness. The sweeping forms help guide passengers intuitively through the terminal, while culturally inspired details ground the design in the local context, making the airport both functional and symbolic as a gateway to India.

Hulunbuir Hailar Airport’s T2 Terminal, designed by United Design U10 Atelier, utilizes curvature to reflect the natural and cultural landscape of Inner Mongolia. The terminal’s curved roof, inspired by the shapes of clouds and herds typical of the region, creates a fluid and rhythmic form that integrates the building with its surroundings. The roof’s bi-directional single-layer reticulated shell structure eliminates the boundary between vertical and horizontal surfaces, forming a continuous, Mongolian-yurt-like space. This use of curvature not only enhances the visual connection to the local environment but also unifies the old and new terminals, creating a cohesive architectural experience.

