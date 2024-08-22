Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. An Experimental School in Switzerland and a Wood Art Center in Poland: 8 Unbuilt Cultural and Educational Projects by Established Firms

An Experimental School in Switzerland and a Wood Art Center in Poland: 8 Unbuilt Cultural and Educational Projects by Established Firms

Educational and cultural centers serve as pivotal spaces where communities engage with knowledge, creativity, and shared experiences. As architectural programs, they offer unique opportunities to explore how physical environments can foster learning, cultural expression, and social interaction. The significance of these projects lies not just in their function but in how they reflect the values and aspirations of society. When established architecture firms take on these projects, their design choices become a lens through which we can examine contemporary approaches to space, place, and community, offering a glimpse into the evolving role of architecture in shaping educational and cultural landscapes.

Among this week's curated list of unbuilt projects submitted by established architecture practices, fala atelier’s project for a school in Broc, Switzerland, stands out with its sensitive integration of Alpine architectural elements; WXCA’s Xylopolis Centre in Poland reflects a deep contemplation on humanity’s relationship with nature, while KPF’s life sciences building in London and Jones Studio’s Water Education Center in Arizona further exemplify how architecture can address contemporary societal needs, from fostering innovation ecosystems to educating the public on critical environmental issues.

Read on to discover the 10 unbuilt projects of cultural and educational centers by internationally recognized offices, along with descriptions provided by the architects.

School with Proud Roofs

continentale + fala atelier

An Experimental School in Switzerland and a Wood Art Center in Poland: 8 Unbuilt Cultural and Educational Projects by Established Firms - Image 7 of 37
School with Proud Roofs / continentale + fala atelier. Image Courtesy of continentale + fala atelier

Broc is a village next to the Alps. The village is growing and the expansion of the school at the heart of the village is an occasion for thinking about a new public space for the community. Engaging empathetically with the imagery of Alpine architecture – proud roofs and compact volumes – we designed two sibling buildings touching at a corner. Together, they frame a system of open spaces, delineating a soft yet clear transition from the village realm to the school one. The smaller building houses a multifunctional hall open to the village square, while the larger one contains a kindergarten and a primary school: entrance to both is at the point of junction. A loggia softens the transition from the interiors to the outdoor spaces, transforming the garden into an extension of the classrooms.

Xylopolis Centre for Wood Art and Science

WXCA

An Experimental School in Switzerland and a Wood Art Center in Poland: 8 Unbuilt Cultural and Educational Projects by Established Firms - Image 6 of 37
Xylopolis Centre for Wood Art and Science / WXCA. Image © WXCA

The architectural form concept of the Xylopolis Centre for Wood Art and Science stems from a profound contemplation of the human-nature relationship, exploring coexistence, human impact on the natural ecosystem, and the ensuing responsibilities. In response to the ecological and social challenges of the future, WXCA architects envision a design imbued with a belief in human wisdom and the potential for rational, responsible resource management. This philosophy is rooted in the multi-generational traditions and history of Podlasie’s wooden culture, as well as the region’s cutting-edge wood construction technologies. Thus, this reflection is expressed not only symbolically but also through specific formal and technological proposals.

Life Science and Technology Building in Islington, London

KPF

An Experimental School in Switzerland and a Wood Art Center in Poland: 8 Unbuilt Cultural and Educational Projects by Established Firms - Image 13 of 37
Life Science and Technology Building in Islington, London / KPF. Image © Kiasm

Delancey has submitted a planning application for a ground-up 200,000 sq. ft (18,000m2) GIA life sciences and technology commercial building at 176-178 York Way in the London Borough of Islington, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF). The building is intended to contribute to London’s growing life sciences industry and expand the influence of the London Knowledge Quarter and Innovation District. The development will provide a high-performance building catering for life-science, technology, and commercial office sectors. Flexible floor plates, including bespoke life-science lab space and traditional offices, can accommodate tenancies of various sizes, from start-ups to established ‘majors’, enabling the diverse mix of specialisms and scales required to build a successful innovation ecosystem.

Water Education Center for Central Arizona Project

Jones Studio

An Experimental School in Switzerland and a Wood Art Center in Poland: 8 Unbuilt Cultural and Educational Projects by Established Firms - Image 17 of 37
Water Education Center for Central Arizona Project / Jones Studio. Image Courtesy of Jones Studio

The Central Arizona Water Conservation District Board has approved a professional services contract with Phoenix-based architecture firm Jones Studio to design a Water Education Center for the Central Arizona Project. The Center is envisioned as an accessible and secure space that welcomes the public and key guests to explore CAP’s history, operations, and impact on Arizona. The space would allow a larger audience to gain a hands-on understanding of CAP and how it fits into the context of Arizona’s water story, complete with safe, up-close views of the canal. The Water Education Center will be designed to support everything from large water stakeholder meetings to elected official briefings to school field trips.

Shenzhen Chuanbu Street Experimental School

Aedas

An Experimental School in Switzerland and a Wood Art Center in Poland: 8 Unbuilt Cultural and Educational Projects by Established Firms - Image 27 of 37
Shenzhen Chuanbu Street Experimental School / Aedas. Image Courtesy of Aedas

Designed by Aedas Executive Director Kelvin Hu and Shenzhen WOWA International Engineering and Design Co., Ltd, the urban renewal at Chuanbu Street in Shenzhen is well underway. The renewal welcomes an integrated primary and junior high school, a vibrant and contemporary campus in the urban waterfront oasis, which establishes a cultural landmark for Luohu and Shenzhen. The campus benefits from its prime location neighboring the infrastructural development including Luohu Railway Station, Luohu Port, Shenzhen MixC City, and Future Medical City.

Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music

COOKFOX Architects

An Experimental School in Switzerland and a Wood Art Center in Poland: 8 Unbuilt Cultural and Educational Projects by Established Firms - Image 28 of 37
Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music / COOKFOX Architects. Image Courtesy of COOKFOX Architects

The Archives will celebrate the life, legacy, and art of Bruce Springsteen within the broader history of American Music. The building will establish a new home for the current Archives located at Monmouth University, the location of some of Springsteen’s earliest public performances and a site of continued collaboration. Situated in Long Branch, New Jersey, the new structure reflects its regionality with discrete material references. The design vision simultaneously balances the institution’s programmatic needs as an exhibition, educational, and archival space with an architectural concept rooted in Springsteen's storytelling images. LaGuardia Design Group is the landscape architect for the project.

Kindergarten and Community Center in Estonia

RMJM

An Experimental School in Switzerland and a Wood Art Center in Poland: 8 Unbuilt Cultural and Educational Projects by Established Firms - Image 36 of 37
Kindergarten and Community Center in Estonia / RMJM. Image Courtesy of RMJM

The project is inspired by the naturally formed landmass called ‘drumlin’ and its widespread presence in Estonia. The site is located in Tammiste, a village in Tori Parish, Pärnu County in south-western Estonia and it was used to build a drumlin, which was subsequently covered in flora to fit in with the surrounding scenery. The green roof reduces ambient temperatures, regulates indoor temperature levels, and purifies the air. Spaces were carved out for functionality and to emulate nature by following harmonious flowing forms.

New Education Hub in Limassol District, Cyprus

Scott Brownrigg

An Experimental School in Switzerland and a Wood Art Center in Poland: 8 Unbuilt Cultural and Educational Projects by Established Firms - Image 33 of 37
New Education Hub in Limassol District, Cyprus / Scott Brownrigg. Image Courtesy of Scott Brownrigg

Plans have been submitted for an innovative new education hub in Limassol district, Cyprus designed by Scott Brownrigg. The scheme for The Island Private School, a progressive English-speaking international school for pre-school through to secondary education, is set to form the centerpiece of a wider masterplan for a new village community on the island, also by the practice. Designed for Luvasa Properties, in collaboration with executive architects Panos Panayiotou + Associates, the 21,000sq m scheme is planned to be integrated into the hillside context of the site and tailored to the Mediterranean climate to provide a nature-led learning environment for over 2,000 students.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.

Maria-Cristina Florian
