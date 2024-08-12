Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally

The pursuit of an ideal city has long been a topic of debate among architects and urban planners. In addition to aesthetic identity and cultural heritage, the quality of life in every city represents perhaps the most important marker in this pursuit. This year, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a sister company of The Economist, has released its Global Liveability Index 2024, highlighting the cities that excel in this ongoing quest. For the third consecutive year, Vienna ranked as the most liveable city in the world. European cities Copenhagen, Zurich, and Geneva also rank high, attributed to their smaller populations, which contribute to lower crime rates and less congestion. In comparison with the 2023 ranking, the numbers for North American and Australian cities have been dragged down by the ongoing housing crisis.

The assessment ranks 173 cities from around the world. Each city is scored based on 30 qualitative and quantitative factors evaluating 5 categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. The scores are based on external data points, in-house analysts, and in-city contributors. The category of stability has registered the biggest decline, as protests and armed conflicts increased in incidence. At the bottom of the cist, the city of Damascus, Syria, continues to be ranked as the least liveable city in the survey, followed by Tripoli, Libya, reflecting severe instability.

The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 2 of 12The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 3 of 12The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 4 of 12The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 5 of 12The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - More Images+ 7

Globally, the average liveability score has seen minimal improvement, increasing by just 0.06 points over the past year compared to a 2.84-point increase the previous year. Recent civil unrest, including protests across Europe and the U.S., along with ongoing cost-of-living crises, particularly affecting housing, contribute to these trends, according to The Economist. While urban living quality is generally improving, disparities remain, influenced by regional economic and social challenges.

Related Article

World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life

Read on to discover the ranking of the most liveable cities in the world in the year 2024.

Top Ten Most Liveable Cities in 2024

1. Vienna, Austria

The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 10 of 12
Vienna, Austria. Image © mRGB via Shutterstock

2. Copenhagen, Denmark

The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 4 of 12
Copenhagen, Denmark. Image © International Union of Architects

3. Zurich, Switzerland

The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 6 of 12
Zurich, Switzerland. Image © Virginia Duran

4. Melbourne, Australia

The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 2 of 12
Melbourne, Australia. Image © MichaelEvansPhotographer via Shutterstock

5. = Calgary, Canada

The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 8 of 12
Calgary, Canada. Image © Shawn.ccf via Shutterstock

5. = Geneva, Switzerland

The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 5 of 12
Geneva, Switzerland. Image © y S-F via Shutterstock

7. = Sydney, Australia

The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 9 of 12
Sydney, Australia. Image © Majonit via Shutterstock

7. = Vancouver, Canada

The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 7 of 12
Vancouver, Canada. Image © Dan Breckwoldt via Shutterstock

9. = Osaka, Japan

The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 12 of 12
Osaka, Japan. Image © cowardlion via Shutterstock

9. = Auckland, New Zealand

The Most Liveable Cities in the World in 2024: Discover Top Quality of Life Locations Globally - Image 3 of 12
Auckland, New Zealand. Image © Sorang via Shutterstock

Read below for the world's least liveable cities in 2024.

Ten Least Liveable Cities

164. Caracas, Venezuela
165. Kyiv, Ukraine
166. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
167. Harare, Zimbabwe
168. Dhaka, Bangladesh
169. Karachi, Pakistan
170. Lagos, Nigeria
171. Algiers, Algeria
172. Tripoli, Libya
173. Damascus, Syria

News via The Economist.

