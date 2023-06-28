Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life

World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life

Save
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life

For the second consecutive year, Vienna is the world’s most liveable city according to The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) 2023 Global Liveability Index. Topping the ranking for the fourth time in five years, Vienna has excelled in stability, culture and entertainment, and reliable infrastructure. Copenhagen in Denmark maintained its second position while Melbourne and Sydney came in third and fourth position, rising to the top 5 where they previously had a consistent presence among the leading positions, before the pandemic.

Under the titles of Optimism and Instability, this year’s global index score has returned to pre-Covid-19 days, highlighting that the world has fully recovered from the pandemic. Ranking living conditions in 173 cities based on stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure, the survey suggests that nowadays, “life in cities is a bit better than at any time in the past 15 years”, although Stability scores dropped on average in 2023, due to worldwide clashes, political disruptions, social protests, inflation, and wars.

World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 2 of 13World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 3 of 13World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 4 of 13World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 5 of 13World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - More Images+ 8

The increase in living standards this year can be attributed primarily to advancements in education and healthcare scores across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, following the post-pandemic period. In fact, the region that has rebounded the most has to be Asia Pacific, while Western European cities fell down the rankings mainly because of strikes and civil unrest. On another hand, the survey also lists the least liveable cities in 2023. For over a decade, Damascus has consistently ranked as the least livable city in the index, occupying the bottom position. Despite Kyiv's attempts to safeguard itself from the conflict, it too finds a place among the ten lowest-ranked cities.

Related Article

Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022

Check the ranking below of the world's most liveable cities in 2023.

Top Ten Most Liveable Cities in 2023

1- Vienna, Austria

Save this picture!
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 13 of 13
Vienna, Austria. Image © Uladzik Kryhin| Shutterstock

2- Copenhagen, Denmark

Save this picture!
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 2 of 13
Copenhagen, Denmark. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

3- Melbourne, Australia

Save this picture!
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 10 of 13
Melbourne, Australia. Image © 365 Focus Photography | Shutterstock

4- Sydney, Australia

Save this picture!
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 3 of 13
Sydney, Australia. Image © Irina Sokolovskaya| Shutterstock

5- Vancouver, Canada

Save this picture!
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 11 of 13
Vancouver, Canada. Image © Dan Breckwoldt| Shutterstock

6- Zurich, Switzerland

Save this picture!
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 5 of 13
Zurich, Switzerland. Image © Maykova Galina | Shutterstock

7= Calgary, Canada

Save this picture!
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 12 of 13
Calgary, Canada. Image © Jeff Whyte| Shutterstock

7= Geneva, Switzerland

Save this picture!
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 9 of 13
Geneva, Switzerland. Image © y S-F | Shutterstock

9- Toronto, Canada

Save this picture!
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 4 of 13
Toronto, Canada. Image © Jon Bilous | Shutterstock

10= Osaka, Japan

Save this picture!
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 6 of 13
Osaka, Japan. Image © Tupungato | Shutterstock

10= Auckland, New Zealand

Save this picture!
World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life - Image 7 of 13
Auckland, New Zealand. Image © Sorang | Shutterstock

Read below for the world's least liveable cities in 2023.

Ten of the least liveable cities in 2023

  1. Damascus, Syria
  2. Tripoli, Libya
  3. Algiers, Algeria
  4. Lagos, Nigeria
  5. Karachi, Pakistan
  6. Port Moresby, PNG
  7. Dhaka, Bangladesh
  8. Harare, Zimbabwe
  9. Kyiv, Ukraine 

Info via The Economist.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "World's Most Liveable Cities in 2023: Discover the Cities Offering the Highest Quality of Life" 28 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003040/worlds-most-liveable-cities-in-2023-discover-the-cities-offering-the-highest-quality-of-life> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags