We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022

Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022

Save this article
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022

Vienna in Austria has topped the rankings of The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) 2022 Global Liveability Index, gaining back its previous position from 2019 and 2018, mostly for its stability and good infrastructure, supported by good healthcare and plenty of opportunities for culture and entertainment. Western European and Canadian cities dominated the top positions with Copenhagen, Denmark in second place and Zurich, Switzerland, and Calgary, Canada in third place. Adding 33 new cities to the survey, one-third of which are in China, bringing the total up to 172 cities, the classification excluded this year the city of Kyiv, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Classified across 5 categories, stability, healthcare, education, culture and the environment, and infrastructure, the index was largely driven by the covid-19 pandemic. While covid-19 restrictions have eased in big parts of the world, liveability rankings started resembling “those seen before the pandemic”, however, the global average score remained below the pre-pandemic time. Although covid-19 has receded, a new threat to liveability emerged when Russia invaded Ukraine this year.

Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 2 of 13Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 3 of 13Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 4 of 13Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 5 of 13+ 13

The biggest climbers in this year’s edition were Western European cities, with Frankfurt moving 32 places over the past year. Three Canadian cities have seen a similar trajectory and have made it back into the top ten. On the other hand, Eastern European cities slipped in the rankings amid increased geopolitical risks, while cities in New Zealand and Australia including Wellington and Auckland, fell 46 and 33 places respectively. Their closed borders in 2021 had kept cases down and their liveability high.

Related Article

World's Most Liveable Cities in 2021: Auckland in New Zealand Tops the Ranking

Check the ranking below of the world's most liveable cities in 2022.

Top Ten Most Liveable Cities in 2022

1- Vienna, Austria

Save this picture!
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 9 of 13
Vienna, Austria. Image © mRGB | Shutterstock

2- Copenhagen, Denmark

Save this picture!
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 4 of 13
Copenhagen, Denmark. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

3- Zurich, Switzerland & Calgary, Canada

Save this picture!
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 2 of 13
Zurich, Switzerland. Image © Maykova Galina | Shutterstock
Save this picture!
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 3 of 13
Calgary, Canada. Image © Jeff Whyte| Shutterstock

5- Vancouver, Canada

Save this picture!
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 5 of 13
Vancouver, Canada. Image © Dan Breckwoldt| Shutterstock

6- Geneva, Switzerland

Save this picture!
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 12 of 13
Geneva, Switzerland. Image © y S-F | Shutterstock

7- Frankfurt, Germany

Save this picture!
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 7 of 13
Frankfurt, Germany. Image © Video Media Studio Europe| Shutterstock

8- Toronto, Canada

Save this picture!
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 10 of 13
Toronto, Canada. Image © Jon Bilous | Shutterstock

9- Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Save this picture!
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 6 of 13
Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Image © Ingus Kruklitis | Shutterstock

10- Osaka, Japan & Melbourne, Australia

Save this picture!
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 8 of 13
Osaka, Japan. Image © Tupungato | Shutterstock
Save this picture!
Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022 - Image 11 of 13
Melbourne, Australia. Image © 365 Focus Photography | Shutterstock

Read below for the world's least liveable cities in 2022.

Bottom ten positions of World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022

  1. Tehran, Iran
  2. Douala, Cameroon
  3. Harare, Zimbabwe
  4. Dhaka, Bangladesh
  5. Port Moresby, PNG
  6. Karachi, Pakistan
  7. Algiers, Algeria
  8. Tripoli, Libya
  9. Lagos, Nigeria
  10. Damascus, Syria

Info via The Economist.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Vienna, Copenhagen and Zurich Selected as World's Most Liveable Cities in 2022" 04 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/984136/vienna-copenhagen-and-zurich-selected-as-worlds-most-liveable-cities-in-2022> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream