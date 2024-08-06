At the Eiffel Tower and Versailles Garden: Explore the Temporary Venues of the Paris 2024 Olympics

Save this picture! View of the Eiffel Tower Stadium and Arena Champ-de-Mars from the Eiffel Tower . Image © Guillaume Bontemps / Ville de Paris

To take advantage of the historic heritage of the city of Paris while also minimizing the impact of the Olympics, the Paris 2024 Games are organizing a set of temporary arenas and installations to host several key competitions, only to be disassembled after the games' closing. Only one sports venue has been built specifically for the 2024 Olympic Games, the Aquatics Centre Paris, as the city aims to use its existing sporting infrastructure to the maximum, ensuring a smaller footprint compared to previous editions. In addition to the established venues, key temporary sites include the Trocadéro, Eiffel Tower, Champ-de-Mars, Esplanade des Invalides, Pont Alexandre III, Place de la Concorde, and Place de l’Hôtel de Ville, with additional stands along the Seine for the Opening Ceremony.

The assembly and disassembly of these temporary sites will follow a step-by-step approach to minimize disruption. Geographical phasing will preserve traffic lanes and access to public spaces, while time phasing will gradually activate and deactivate competition perimeters to limit construction impact and quickly restore spaces post-Games. These measures align with Paris 2024's commitment to organizing responsible and respectful Games and preserving the city's urban and natural heritage.

Read on to discover the temporary stadiums and installations hosting Olympic competitions across the city of Paris.

Trocadéro

As one of the three venues that offer direct views of the Eiffel Tower, the temporary arena at Trocadéro sits in one of the most iconic places in the center of Paris. During the Games, the Trocadéro will be temporarily arranged to accommodate spectators on the occasion of the triathlon and para-triathlon, road cycling, athletics (marathon and 20 km walk) and swimming (10 km free water). From 29 August to 30 October, the site will be gradually cleared to return it to its original state.

Eiffel Tower Stadium

The Champ de Mars in Paris, known for hosting celebrations like July 14 fireworks and World Cup finals, is a popular public garden for sports and leisure. For the 2024 Paris Games, it will transform into the Eiffel Tower Stadium, an open-air arena for the Olympic Beach Volleyball and Paralympic Blind Football events. After the Games, the temporary stadium will be dismantled, and the Champ de Mars will continue to be an open public space for Parisians, maintaining no trace of the temporary arena.

The Grand Palais Éphémère, a 10,000 sqm temporary structure designed by Wilmotte & Associés, stands on the Champ-de-Mars in Paris, opposite the Ecole Militaire, and next to the Eiffel Tower Stadium. Built to host major events during the Grand Palais's restoration, it accommodates up to 9,000 people. Key events include the 2024 Paris Olympics' judo and wrestling competitions and the Paralympic para-judo and wheelchair rugby competitions. The modular wooden structure allows for reconfigurations for different events, as well as disassembly after the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. After the closing of the games, the building will be completely dismantled and reused, as the four naves can be used separately for different functions.

Palace of Versailles

Equestrian events for the Paris Olympics are held in the park of the Palace of Versailles, alongside five modern pentathlon events and para-equestrian events in a temporary arena. The temporary arena on the Étoile Royale esplanade has 20,000 seats and views of the palace. Cross-country competitions occur along the Grand Canal and through the park's wooded areas, featuring a fountain revived after forty years.

Pont Alexandre III

Inaugurated during the 1900 Exposition Universelle, The Pont Alexandre III, is a historic and ornate bridge in central Paris, recognizable for its four pylons with golden statues. For the 2024 Paris Games, the Alexandre III Bridge will host the Olympic Individual Time Trial, Triathlon, and Marathon Swimming events, followed by the Paralympic Paratriathlon. The bridge links major sports sites like the Grand Palais and the Invalides, reflecting Paris 2024's aim to integrate the Games within the city's most emblematic locations, including nearby landmarks like the Concorde, Champ-de-Mars Arena, Pont d'Iéna, and Eiffel Tower stadium.

Place de la Concorde

Paris 2024 aims to integrate urban sports into the city's core, exemplified by transforming Place de la Concorde into an open stage for the BMX Freestyle, Breaking, Skateboard, and 3x3 Basketball competitions. This iconic square will temporarily become an urban park, reflecting the city's sustainable redevelopment plans. The site is expected to be cleared by the end of October.

Place de l'Hôtel de Ville

The Hôtel de Ville—Paris' city hall—and its eponymous square will host events in the very center of France’s capital during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This historic location, which skirts the famous Seine River, will see the start of the Games’ most legendary long-distance race: the marathon. The marathon start area is a temporary set-up that will be dismantled following the conclusion of the Games.

Esplanade des Invalides

The Esplanade des Invalides, a vast green space in Paris's 7th arrondissement, lies opposite the Hôtel des Invalides and near the Alexander III bridge. Known for leisure activities like sports and music, it hosts archery, cycling (individual time trial), the Olympic Marathon, and the Marathon for All, followed by the Paralympic Para-archery and Para-marathon events. The sites will be gradually cleared from 18 September to 30 October.

