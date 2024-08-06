Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors

In the quest to preserve certain architectural, historical, and cultural features of original Catalan homes, apartment renovations are conceived as a means of connecting the past and the present through the recovery and/or restoration of coverings, flooring, carpentry, facades, and more. The history of ceramics in Spain has evolved over the years, experiencing periods of productive flourishing as well as decline. However, the expressive language, versatility, and adaptability of hydraulic tiles to tradition and the future stand out in homes' interior and exterior spaces with their wide combination of colors, textures, and patterns.

Throughout the development of civilizations, ceramics have adapted to the changing needs of society. Towards the end of the 18th century, the advent of the steam engine in England spurred the creation of new industrial centers, which were fundamental in ceramic technology for grinding processes. Between 1850 and 1855, city expansions in Spain gave rise to the concept of urban planning, architecture, and city development. Urban centers began to grow, and hygienist movements emerged, promoting the use of tiles as a “hygienic” material in homes. The main tile-producing centers in Spain were Andalucía, Valencia, and Catalonia.

Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors - Image 4 of 12
BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios. Image © Alvaro Valdecantos

Starting in 1850, Pickman in Seville began developing tiles, continuing the industrializing work of Sargadelos by creating feldspathic earthenware tiles and introducing mechanized manufacturing processes, steam-heated press stamping, new technologies in pressing and casting, and more. Although hydraulic tiles were introduced to Spain by the Arabs in the 9th century, their production flourished in the mid-19th century due to a technique that allowed them to be made with different designs, on a large scale, and without firing to harden them, thus reducing production costs.

Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors - Image 6 of 12
BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios. Image © Alvaro Valdecantos

By the end of the 19th century, Nolla began manufacturing the first English-style stoneware tiles using Spanish firing methods and incorporating the principle of single firing. Nolla mosaics, composed of small, mass-produced geometric pieces without cuts for placement, were used in the flooring of numerous constructions in Valencian modernism, Catalan modernism, and the modernism of Cartagena and La Unión. Whether with central compositions resembling "carpets" or covering entire floors through the repetition of motifs, precision, and perfection in their installation are fundamental aspects to achieving a unified appearance without joints that could disrupt the patterns.

Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors - Image 2 of 12
27+14 Apartment / Agora Arquitectura. Image © Adrià Goulà

From functional and technical needs to finishes of great aesthetic value, the creativity of contemporary architecture professionals is showcased in interpreting the opportunities that preserving ceramic flooring can bring to the design of dining rooms, living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and other home spaces. Considering the morphologies of the pieces along with the properties of the bonding mortars and the tools required for their installation is part of the design process.

Next, discover a selection of eight apartments in the city of Barcelona that aim to showcase the restoration of their hydraulic tile floors in various rooms of the house, featuring different configurations and styles.

Alba House / m-i-r-a architecture

Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors - Image 7 of 12
Alba House / m-i-r-a architecture. Image © DEL RIO BANI

Cal Totxo Apartment Renovation / Cierto Estudio

Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors - Image 3 of 12
Cal Totxo Apartment Renovation / Cierto Estudio. Image © José Hevia

House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura

Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors - Image 10 of 12
House of the Cabinetmaker / Twobo arquitectura. Image © José Hevia

The Bruc Apartment / Cometa Architects

Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors - Image 8 of 12
The Bruc Apartment / Cometa Architects. Image © José Hevia

BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios

Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors - Image 9 of 12
BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios. Image © Alvaro Valdecantos

Apartment Renovation in Sants / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes

Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors - Image 5 of 12
Apartment Renovation in Sants / Parramon + Tahull Arquitectes. Image © Judith Casas Sayós

NDT.304 Apartment / MZAM

Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors - Image 11 of 12
NDT.304 Apartment / MZAM. Image © Anna Fontacas

27+14 Apartment / Agora Arquitectura

Renovations in Barcelona: 8 Apartments that Preserve Their Hydraulic Tile Floors - Image 12 of 12
27+14 Apartment / Agora Arquitectura. Image © Adrià Goulà

Discover more apartment interiors in Spain by visiting here.

